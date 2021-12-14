40 Under 40: Thomas Blaszak

Dr. Thomas Blaszak, 38 / Owner/Veterinarian, Roanoke Animal Hospital

Dr. Thomas Blaszak

Dr. Thomas Blaszak is the sole owner of the longest-standing continuously AAHA accredited practice in the Commonwealth of Virginia since 1950, and one of the only doctors in the Valley who performs progressive and state-of-the-art orthopedic procedures such as TTA-2, as well as advanced diagnostic imaging. He also performs echocardiograms and many other advanced procedures such as orthopedic surgeries, abdominal ultrasonography and advanced dentistry; he’s even collaborated with human dentists to provide root canals to dogs in his hospital. He donates veterinary care to Saint Francis Service Dogs, and supports local organizations such as the Jefferson Center, Roanoke Children’s Theatre, Center in the Square and more. He volunteered as coach for his children’s softball team and supports orphans and widows in Africa through sponsorships with Out of the Ashes and Compassion International. “Animals are an extension of a family,” he says. “My passion for animals and the bonds they share with people drives me to educate and advance my training to be able to bring high quality and state of the art veterinary care directly to the Roanoke Valley.”

Current member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Virginia Veterinary Medical Association, Roanoke Valley Veterinary Medicine Association and American Animal Hospital Association

Platinum, Best Veterinarian Services, 2021, Roanoker Magazine, 2021

Best of Virginia Award, Top Veterinary Hospital, Virginia Living Magazine, 2021

Nextdoor Award, 2021

Won the “Daddy Dance Competition” at his daughter’s recital

One of the only doctors in the Roanoke Valley who performs progressive and state of the art orthopedic procedures such as TTA-2 as well as advanced diagnostic imaging including PennHip X-rays

Performs echocardiograms; performs many other advanced procedures/surgeries that few practices may perform such as other orthopedic surgeries (fracture repair, patellar luxation surgery, lateral fabellar suture, femoral head and neck ostectomy), abdominal ultrasonography, advanced dentistry (endodontics/root canal therapy, restorative procedures, periodontal surgery), advanced soft tissue surgeries (perineal urethrostomy, parathyroidectomy, thyroidectomy, cystotomy, cholecystectomy, GI surgeries)

Donates veterinary care to Saint Francis Service Dogs as well; Barks N Rec, Graduation, provides veterinary care

Supports: Jefferson Center, Science Museum of Western VA, Blue Ridge Land conservancy, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia, Roanoke Children’s Theatre, Roanoke Valley SPCA, Roanoke Valley SPCA CARE (Companion Animal Relief) Fund Partner, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, Center in the Square, Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine Memorial Fund, Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine Student MentorMemorial Fund, Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine Student Mentor

Supports orphans and widows in Africa through sponsorships with Out of the Ashes and Compassion International

From the Nomination: “... Dr. Thomas Blaszak premium care, advanced services, and procedures that cannot be found anywhere else in the Roanoke Valley. He brought innovative technology to the hospital to streamline efficiency and enhance client communication during a time when being able to effectively communicate with clients was more important than ever. Dr. Blaszak's dedication to the field of Veterinary Medicine is unmatched and his compassionate care, impact on the community, advanced skills and knowledge, and personal character sets him apart. …. His vision, dedication, and leadership have paved the way for Roanoke Animal Hospital's success over the past year. He brought new technology to the hospital to enhance efficiency and make communication with clients easier as curbside service was the only available option for many months. He introduced a new software system to streamline digital record keeping and scheduling, as well as an app for his clients. Not only does it allow clients to schedule appointments, get reminders, and keep up with their pet's records, but it also serves as a loyalty rewards program to thank customers for trusting their pets care to Roanoke Animal Hospital. … His greatest achievement, he would say, is his family, which consists of his wife of 14 years, Whitney, who also works alongside him as the Engagement and Marketing Coordinator at Roanoke Animal Hospital, and his five daughters, ranging in ages two through 15 years old. His oldest daughter was adopted from Ethiopia in 2016 at the age of 9 after meeting her on a mission trip he took with his wife in 2012. He and his family continue to support orphans and widows in Africa through sponsorships with Out of the Ashes and Compassion International.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Blaszak: “While it is a city with constant community events and activities, Roanoke still has the feeling of a small-town family atmosphere. I also love that it is surrounded by the beautiful and scenic blue ridge mountains and parkway.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Blaszak: “Animals are an extension of a family. My passion for animals and the bonds they share with people drives me to educate and advance my training to be able to bring high quality and state of the art veterinary care directly to the Roanoke Valley.”