40 Under 40: Jacqui Moore

Jacqui Moore, 37 / School Counselor, Roanoke Technical Education Center (ROTEC) (Roanoke City Public Schools)

Jacqui Moore earned her bachelor’s degree in Human Services from Old Dominion University in 2005, following with her Master of Counseling from Radford University in 2010. She became a licensed school counselor (K-12) in 2013, and has nine years of professional experience with RCPS in multiple capacities. She previously served as the head counselor at William Fleming High School for five years, was the WFHS cross country coach and Educational Credit Management Advisor (2015-17) and is a member of the Career & Technical Education Foundation. She occasionally volunteers with the Humble Hikes program, recently joined “Congregations in Action” at Westside Elementary SChool, leads the “Pack-a-Snack” program and is also a self-published author of “Hope for the Lonely: Trusting God for Your Mate.” She is a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary organization for Women Educators - Roanoke Chapter. “My passion is for young adults and I am grateful to be able to work with them directly through RCPS,” Moore says. “I have a passion to see students reach their fullest potential in life and I am honored to be able to guide, empower, encourage students each and every day.”

Recognized as “Black Girl That Really Rocks” by the Roanoke Chapter of the Continental Societies, 2021

Recognized as “Leader in the Community by Making a Difference” by Morning Star Baptist Church, 2015

From the Nomination: “Ms. Moore assists students with career paths that may or may not involve college enrollment, trade school, or “traditional” alternatives. … Ms. Moore is special in that she prioritizes others’ well-being over her self-interests. The professionalism, dedication, knowledge and experience acquired and exhibited at such a young age is extraordinary. The unique blend of educational, professional, and community involvement sets her apart from her peers. Additionally, she never looks for public (or private) accolades or gratification which, unfortunately, is becoming more and more uncommon in today’s society. With that being said, this acknowledgment may provide a boost to Ms. Moore and mental health professionals, and/or educators alike by showing that their hard work and dedication may be rewarded and does not go unseen by the community.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Moore: “What I love most about Roanoke is the outdoor culture. Being able to enjoy activities such as running, biking, hiking and tubing without having to go far is one of my favorite things about living in Roanoke.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Moore: “My passion is for young adults and I am grateful to be able to work with them directly through RCPS. I have a passion to see students reach their fullest potential in life and I am honored to be able to guide, empower, encourage students each and every day.”