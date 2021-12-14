40 Under 40: Justin Davison

Justin Davison, 35 / Market Manager, Member One Federal Credit Union

Justin Davison

Justin Davison is serving his second term as the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce president from 2017-22. He also served as service chair for Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge-New Generations, and was a member of the Vinton Board of Zoning Appeals. In his spare time, he assists Big Lick Entertainment with their events and concerts and conducts videography and research with Cone Reality. He is DEI certified from University of South Florida and earned his Design Thinking Certificate from the University of Virginia.

Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce President, 2017-2022

Officer of Elections in Roanoke and Bedford counties

Served as Service Chair for Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge- New Generations

Served as member of the Vinton Board of Zoning Appeals

Big Lick Entertainment Assistant to JD Sutphin

Cone Reality - videography and research

DEI certified, University of South Florida

Earned Design Thinking Certification, UVA

From the Nomination: “Justin Davison has worked for Member One Federal Credit Union and has been to many locations to help out as he moved up the ladder. … Davison is the Town of Vinton Chamber of Commerce President and has held the position for many years, making contacts with many new businesses and bands for the Mingles in the Market. Davison’s work as President has improved the quality of the town with many of the businesses in the chamber. Davison’s ability to multi-task and bring people to the table is uncanny … He volunteers a lot of his time in the community supporting local businesses and helping people in the community. He is a driven leader. Not only does he have a positive effect on our team here at the Vinton location, but he has a positive effect on our community and organizations he helps with. He has delivered school supplies to organizations on behalf of Member One and is going to do financial literacy with some schools this fall. He is always looking to help and lift those around. Plus his energy is contagious. He is a great person with positive energy that he brings daily. He is always looking to better himself and those in his community.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Davison: “I love that there is always something to do in Roanoke and a way to give back. I am very lucky to work for Member One that supports me and allows me to be a part of so many great things. For me, whether it is Junior Achievement or the Vinton Chamber, I love that I always have different ways to positively impact different areas here in our great community. On any given week, I might be doing something in Vinton, to Roanoke City to Roanoke County. Having those opportunities and organizations to get out and support is a great thing I love about Roanoke.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Davison: “I believe in Roanoke and the people that make up this great community. I have been very blessed to be a part of great things. Whether it is being a part of a great event that Member One supports in the community, a chamber event in Vinton, or something in Roanoke that Big Lick Entertainment is a part of, there is no greater feeling than seeing a family happy and enjoying themselves. So often the things I’m doing benefit great non-profits here locally which makes it even better. My goal is to positively impact all those I come in contact with and try to connect and understand more about them, their business, or organization. I am very honored to be nominated and thankful for all the support I have had over the years. I am excited about what the future holds here in the Roanoke Valley.”