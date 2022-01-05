40 Under 40: Kenna Smith

Kenna Smith, 36 / Senior Talent Acquisition Business Partner, The Branch Group

After realizing how many potential employees never even consider a career in construction, Kenna Smith created a new role that put her out in the community, reaching younger audiences and sharing real careers through “non-traditional” paths. She speaks at high schools, trade schools and industry associations, and partners with local schools to promote opportunities within the construction industry, alternate career paths and encourages apprenticeships and internships. Her partnerships bring about the next generation of construction leaders, providing hands-on education and tools needed for a new career. “I am focused on dissolving the myths around construction with today’s youth,” Smith says. “It is important to share with them the hundreds of different paths that can be pursued within our industry and the non-traditional ways one can begin a career in construction. Educating the next workforce generation about these careers and creating awareness of the backlog of projects and opportunities upcoming in our community also sends the message that they can create a lucrative career right here in Roanoke. … It is rewarding to play a role in finding talented individuals that will not only add value to the company, but also to our community as they bring to life the very things that help communities/towns/cities thrive.”

Earned bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management, Alice Lloyd College, 2007

Earned Master of Business Administration, Marshall University, 2009

Played a key role in planning the roll-out, developing/providing training materials and executing the launch of a new HRIS system that would improve the experience of candidates and hiring managers across six states with Kroger

Played a key role at Branch to work on design and build out of the HRIS system prior to rolling out and conducting hiring manager trainings to prepare team for implementation. Continuous trouble shooting and problem solving to continuously improve the system.

Partnerships bring the next generation of construction leaders into the trade, provide hands on education, support and tools needed to a career with endless possibilities, including:

The AGCVA Workforce Committee, working with the HCCA on guaranteed interviews for those completing operator courses and supporting their community events

Heavy Equipment Operator interviews for graduates of Virginia Western Community College

From the Nomination: “Kenna Smith is a Sr. Talent Acquisition Business Partner at the Branch Group. In her role she matches capable people with careers. But it is more than that. It is the way she does it. Every stand-out moment in Smith’s career is based upon her gift for building relationships. She is known for adding value to others through being a reliable resource and solving problems that improve others’ experiences within their role. She is innovative, determined, and always positive. As a member of Talent Acquisition, she sees every day as a ‘highlight’ because she is helping to change someone’s life for the better: Offering someone a career that helps them further themselves and provide for their family, helping someone new to the workforce start on their path to a career in construction, opening a door for someone to an industry they may not have considered - and seeing them come alive truly loving what they do, the feeling when someone you offered an opportunity to gets promoted and continues to thrive, providing support for her Hiring Managers by adding new team members that allow them to be more effective and be successful as a team...these are what drive her every day. In other words, she experiences more “happiness” through the positive impacts she has on others. Joining the Branch Group and uncovering the passion I have for the construction industry has helped Smith find a way to connect with the community. … Drive, determination, and empathy. You don't always find the combination of someone who is so driven yet so considerate of others. Her only goal seems to be to exceed expectations - whether for hiring managers, employees, or candidates. She takes on work because she believes it needs to get done and she challenges herself to learn new things to make sure it does. With our implementation of a new HRIS platform, Smith dug into every possible aspect of how to make it a success before launching. And she brings innovative ideas to the team that will help make hiring managers' experience even better. She's always thinking - pushing the envelope, and yet does it in a way that brings people along with her. I'm inspired to think about what else she will do! She came up with her current role on her own - crafted a new job description based on what she saw as a need in the community, and then made it happen and it has been a big success!”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Smith: “I moved to the area with my family in 2013. We immediately fell in love with, what we lovingly refer to as, our ‘little-big city.’ We enjoy the outdoor activities and family-friendly events that Roanoke offers throughout the year. We hike, kayak, bike/run/walk on the greenway, attend many festivals, etc. We have developed family traditions out of community offerings and events: Pictures with Santa during Dickens of a Christmas, Christmas lights at Explore Park, weekend drives to Smith Mountain lake in the summer, Pumpkin Picking at Jeter/Sinkland/Layman, GoFest, Tree-cutting at Joe’s, etc. My kids love Center in the Square and Salem Red Sox baseball. There are endless activities and the community does a great job of bringing in new adventures for us to enjoy! We have since expanded our family and feel this is a wonderful community to raise our children.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Smith: “I am passionate about and proud to live in Roanoke. I am equally as passionate about the construction industry and proud to play a small role in helping the company and industry grow. I am focused on dissolving the myths around construction with today’s youth. It is important to share with them the hundreds of different paths that can be pursued within our industry and the non-traditional ways one can begin a career in construction. Educating the next workforce generation about these careers and creating awareness of the backlog of projects and opportunities upcoming in our community also sends the message that they can create a lucrative career right here in Roanoke. I also share this message with current job seekers, many living in various other communities and States, in turn drawing talent into our[KS4] community as opportunities present themselves. It is rewarding to play a role in finding talented individuals that will not only add value to the company, but also to our community as they bring to life the very things that help communities/towns/cities thrive: new roads, new businesses, etc.”