45 Years in 9 Sets of Faces

Editor-in-Chief Kurt Rheinheimer takes a look back at 45 years of The Roanoker and its subjects.

One signature aspect of The Roanoker over its first 45 years has been its variety and eclecticness—its tendency to go all current-events civic one issue, celebrity worshippy the next and then be really hungry the next.

In that context, and in looking back over the 357 issues before this 45th anniversary edition, here’s a look at each five-year chunk from the perspective of the people who could be seen as defining those segments, at least through the lens of The Roanoker.

1974-1979: Roanoke Mayor Noel Taylor

Noel Taylor, born in Bedford County in 1924, came to Roanoke in 1961, to become pastor of High Street Baptist church, a position he held until his death in 1998.

He also came to a town, which, over the ensuing few years, would distinguish itself for the peacefulness of becoming at least ostensibly integrated. As he put it: “We never had biting dogs. Not one person had a fire hose. We never had people dragging us along as we refused to be arrested.”

The key to that avoiding of the horrors that occurred in so many Southern cities was a 12-person biracial committee—six white and six black—that met on Monday mornings, with the whites leading: “Where are you seeing problems?” they asked their six counterparts. And then the committee members planned how to address each.

The names from that coalition are some of the most prominent and renowned white men of modern-day Roanoke: Gordon Willis, John Hancock, Arthur Taubman Sr., Frank Clement, to name but a few.

And rising toward a place in history among the black men: Reverend Noel C. Taylor.

The committee’s work—peacefully integrating the downtown lunch counters, for example—left a lasting enough impression on enough people that Taylor was chosen by the Republican Party (the Democrats had said they were “five years away” from a black candidate), to run for an open city council seat in 1970.

The rest, in the form of the longest mayoral term in city history, became, well, history: Taylor won the seat, and was “shocked” when, in 1975, he was chosen by his fellow council members to serve out the term of Roy Webber, who had passed away.

Roanoke, Virginia had its mayor. And would keep that mayor until 1992. Taylor’s blend of practicality, religion, innate gentleness and gentlemanliness rendered him the perfect preacher-mayor as the city moved through a period of unprecedented growth and change.

THE PERSONAL NOTE: My brief visits to the office of the mayor, from the mid-’80s to the early ‘90s, were all very much the same. He came around the desk to shake my hand and then returned to his chair with a look of interest in what I wanted to talk about. His precise dress and manner and his sort of patrician, east-Virginia speech pattern delivered a clear message, along the lines of Thank you for coming, let’s get to what you’d like to talk about and then we’ll both be about our business of the day.

1979-1984: Roanoke City Manager Bern Ewert

Bern Ewert began his tenure as Roanoke City Manager at the beginning of 1978, at age 35, arriving here after a turbulent two-year stint as city manager for Stratford, Connecticut.

His immediate impact was such that this magazine ran a piece in the middle of that year—”The First Hundred Days”—in which writer/associate editor Brenda McDaniel talked about things like “a budget the likes of which has never before been slapped down on a City Council table” and “his Kennedy-like charm and charisma.”

And that was just the beginning.

The two most-attributed Ewert work-personality traits—vision-infused energy paired with abruptness with those who disagreed with him—soon began to have repercussions in heretofore sleepy l’il Roanoke. By mid-1980, with a new and more conservative council to work with, Ewert found himself under seige for moving too fast in too many directions.

Another McDaniel piece—the cover story for the October 1980 issue—was headlined “Can Bern Ewert Hold On?”

He did, and in the process left a legacy that lives on today: The sprawling, 250-page, 59-project Design ‘79 plan outlined changes to downtown and to neighborhoods, called for things as disparate as predestrian bridges and building canopies, revamped traffic patterns and new tree plantings, new parking garages and new parks, new residences and new farmer stalls on the city market.

And, as perhaps its crowning idea, the bringing together of “four community cultural groups—the Fine Arts Center, the Mill Mountain Playhouse, the Historical Society and the Science Musuem—into a downtown center for the Allied Arts and Sciences.” The plan touted the MacGuire Building as the best of the five sites considered.

Center in the Square was born.

The energy and vision of Design ‘79 defined the early to mid-1980s in Roanoke, until perhaps the closest we’ve ever come to a local day-where-we-remember-where-we-were-when-we-heard: July 3, 1985, when Ewert announces he will resign his position, effective August 2, to take over what is envisioned as a mammoth tourist attraction called Explore Park.

To which the governmental and citizen reaction would render his city council battles relatively small potatoes, though recent progress and developments at the park are realizing at least some parts of the original and ambitious plan.

THE PERSONAL NOTE: My experiences in the presence of my maternal grandfather, as a boy of 10 or 12 visiting him in Radford—a blend of the tentative, afraid-to-make-a-mistake, will-I-understand-what-he-says—came strongly to mind as I sat across the desk from Bern Ewert’s city manager desk in 1984 to interview him for the magazine’s October 1984-issue Man of the Decade piece on him. He was gracious, patient, informative and kind, but exactly as with my grandfather who shared those traits, I proceeded with a dread built of admiration and a fear of somehow failing the man before me.