See the beautiful interior of Black Dog Salvage’s Pet Project.

× Expand Bob Sowder The Stone House (plus Kulp and Whiteside and their salvage dogs)

Salvage:

v. the act of saving or rescuing property from danger;

n. something extracted as valuable or useful.

Robert Kulp’s eyes sparkle when he talks salvage.

While he explains the process used to fashion the old corrugated glass from a C&O railroad repair station in Clifton Forge into new windows and light fixtures, you hear his passion.

When he remembers that the kitchen island includes metal salvaged from a circa 1910 barn in Winchester, and you ask about his cataloging system, he chuckles.

And when he speaks of building deck rails of the teak from a 1970s Navy Yard Patrol craft, he positively gleams.

That very passion pulled the trigger on him and partner Mike Whiteside to start Black Dog Salvage in 1999. And all these “acts of saving or rescuing property from danger” were done as part of the renovation job of The Stone House, BDS’ new historical venue available as a short-term rental.

Inspiration Strikes

After three years in business, BDS needed more space. In 2003, they purchased the old Magic City Laundry building next to the Memorial Bridge near Grandin Village.

Included in this purchase was a large stone house built in 1911 by stonemasons Michael and Robert Grosso. Michael Grosso immigrated from Italy in 1886 and, as tales tell, was refused entrance into the upscale neighborhood across the road because he was Italian and Catholic.

When BDS purchased the property, the house was extremely run down.

“The exterior wood was rotted,” says Kulp, “and it was not connected to the grid.”

Not having the means to take care of it then, they acquired a façade grant with the city to stabilize the front, boarded it up to protect from vandals and used it for storage.

In 2012, the company started using the front rooms of the lower level of the house as a recording studio for their Salvage Dawgs TV show. Still without windows or heating and air conditioning, it proved an uncomfortable situation.

“In those first few episodes,” says Kulp, “you can see us sweating in the summer and the vapor from our breath in the winter.”

Since the Roanoke River Greenway runs right behind the property, and the city erected Vic Thomas Park where a trailer park once stood, Christa Stephens, BDS branding and promotions director, thought it would be a good idea to turn the stone house into a rental property.

“Walk a mile down the greenway,” says Stephens, “and you have three restaurants, Roanoke Mountain Adventures and River Rock Climbing Gym. Walk across the bridge and you have historic Grandin Village.”

And so the fun began.

From Dilapidated to Jaw-Dropping

Discovering asbestos in the plaster walls created an unforeseen challenge for this nationally acclaimed salvage crew. The discovery meant they had to remove all the interior walls. Fortunately, the exterior walls of two courses of brick and one course of stone remain.

“The asbestos removal,” Kulp says, “was an unexpected $40,000 expense.”

But to look at the results, you’d never know their budget took such a hit.

“The other challenge,” he continues, “was packing all the modern conveniences into the design.”

They took a 2,400-square-foot home with one bathroom and created three suites with private baths, a half-bath downstairs, a modern kitchen and a Sonos sound system throughout the house.

...