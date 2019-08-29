The Continuously Evolving Deli

The story below is from our September/October 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

With 45 years in the rear view mirror and a new generation leading the way, Macado’s continues to be a prominent staple of the local restaurant scene.

× Expand Courtesy of Macado's

When Richard Macher, owner of Macado’s Restaurant, talks about how Macado’s started 45 years ago, he begins with the story of his family and Wayne, New Jersey.

“It all started in Wayne, New Jersey,” says Macher leaning back in his chair.

We are sitting at the conference table in his large office. Most of the floor space is taken with rows of guitars, rolled up posters and other pop culture paraphernalia waiting for a Macado’s home.

“My father worked on Madison Avenue in advertising. He was also a musician; he played on cruise ships: Roland Macher and the Rolling Rhythms. He was the drummer.”

Macher describes his New York upbringing as neat: a melting pot of ethnicities, in row house neighborhoods where everyone was poor together. His father (besides being a drummer and in advertising), was a World War II veteran and a bit eccentric. His mother was the neighborhood welcome wagon lady. All of Macher’s extended family lived nearby.

As far as Macher knew, the entirety of life centered itself in New York. Until, his father decided to go back to school. Life tilted. The Machers left their center for the quiet mountains of Harrisonburg, Virginia. Macher was around 17 years old.

“Can you imagine?” says Macher with his still-thick Jersey accent. “Here I was, in high school, lived in the same neighborhood all my life. Never had to make friends ... and here we come [to Harrisonburg], arrogant New Yorkers.”

He laughs and shrugs his shoulders.

Macher’s father took a job with Blue Ridge Community College as Dean of the Business School. The family was quick to befriend other New Yorkers drawn by the area’s university aura. When anyone was going back to New York for a visit, requests would flood in like grocery store lists:

“Hey, can you bring back some bagels and lox? Dr. Brown’s soda? Gummy Bears and Jelly Belly’s, please!”

To imagine it now seems strange. But in the 1970s, these were food items largely unknown to the world outside of New York.

Which is how Macher’s father had his delicatessen idea.

Walking into a Macado’s today, one might not guess the family-owned chain started as a New York-style delicatessen. It also didn’t start out as Macado’s. It was named Spanky’s, after Macher’s older brother. He spent a year in New York City working at a delicatessen and learning the business.

The Machers launched their first store in Harrisonburg. They sold lunch meat sandwiches and gourmet foods. They had 20 seats and a large cheese and desserts case. It was a quintessential mom-and-pop operation. The same guys who cut the meat served the sandwiches.

The Machers listened carefully to customers’ requests. Soon they were creating unique sandwiches with catchy names. The guys were having fun owning their own business; playing with meat, bread and cheese. Then, someone said,“Hey, what would happen if we got this thing hot?”

“Hot, eh?”

So, the Machers began toasting their sandwiches. Things grew quickly from there.

... for the rest of this story and more from our September/October 2019 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!