8 Businesses Changing the Game

From forward-thinking futurists to finding new twists on ancient endeavors, the people behind these companies are breaking new ground to stay local and yet thrive in a global market.

A wave of change has hit the world, with rapidly developing digital technology disrupting the way we produce, sell, and consume goods and services.

This moment is fraught with both risk and opportunity, and Roanoke Valley entrepreneurs are responding with innovative approaches that sustain and even take advantage of their local roots while enhancing their work and products in groundbreaking ways. These game-changing businesses run the gamut from agriculture to technology and vary wildly in size and scope, but they all share a sense of adventure and willingness to experiment.

These businesses are changing the Roanoke Valley’s economic landscape and blazing a trail into the future.

Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke

Black Dog Salvage has become an icon of southwest Roanoke, occupying a key hub on the Roanoke River Greenway between Vic Thomas Park and Memorial Bridge, as well as a place in the popular imagination through its reality show “Salvage Dawgs,” now entering its ninth season. It’s easy to forget that from its 1999 founding until 2003, Black Dog occupied a key parcel near the Roanoke River at Reserve Avenue and Franklin Road.

After moving to its current location in 2003, Black Dog became the subject of “Salvage Dawgs” on DIY and Great American Country Networks, which it used to showcase not just its charismatic owners (and their dogs) but also other regional businesses and locations. The show propelled Black Dog Salvage to another level and made its home a destination for the television show’s fans.

“I had no idea it would be as successful as it was, or really what that meant,” says co-founder Robert Kulp. “Sometimes it doesn’t mean what you think it’ll mean. It may not mean as many sales as I’d hoped, but it has had a bigger impact on the community than I could have dreamed. I couldn’t imagine people coming from Chicago to Roanoke just because they’d seen the show about the store.”

Black Dog has served as an incubator for other entrepreneurs that started with booths before launching independent stores, such as Upcycled Gifts, the Shabby Farmhouse Girl and Underdog Bikes. The team’s latest project—and the subject of next season—is restoring the Stone House, built around 1911 by an Italian stone mason who migrated to the United States in 1867. The house will be renovated into a rentable cottage, where all the furniture is for sale.

Parkway Brewing Company, Salem

The Roanoke Valley’s craft-brewing scene has surged since the 2016 announcements that Oregon’s Deschutes Brewery and California’s Ballast Point Brewing would build here. Long before the West Coasters arrived, however, local craft brewers built a thriving local scene. The late Roanoke Railhouse Brewing Co. gave rise to at least three regional breweries, including Parkway Brewing, which opened in Salem in 2012—just in time to take advantage of a newly passed state law that allowed taprooms.

Parkway wasn’t Roanoke’s first brewery, but it was one of the first successful ones, penetrating the retail market and building a community around its taproom on Kessler Mill Road. More than five years in, the brewery has passed on to a second generation of management, a key moment that many beer manufacturers don’t survive.

Mike Pensinger, the brewery’s manager and brewmaster, has focused Parkway on growing steadily and sustainably, expanding last year into North Carolina and Ohio, with West Virginia and Maryland in future plans. Pensinger’s philosophy is simple: “Make good solid beer.”

“We don’t have to be on the cutting edge all the time,” he says. “Instead, we try to concentrate on the basics that make us that much better. It makes us that place that concentrates on the quality and level of our beer, creating an atmosphere and vibe for what Parkway is.”

That focus on the basics has kept Parkway solid and growing amid the rush of new, often smaller, more taproom-focused breweries that have opened in recent years. The brewery has also lent its labels to support local authors, including a session IPA devoted to Beth Macy’s “Factory Man” and a brown ale for Martin Clark’s “The Jezebel Remedy.”

