25 Years of Athletes

Identifying the elite Roanoke Valley high school athletes from 1993 to 2018 is a challenge. But we’re giving it a shot.

The Top 20 was selected in consultation with coaches, sports writers, officials and athletes from the Roanoke Valley.

All-star teams by their very nature are argument-starters. The one we’re presenting here could start some fist fights. Below are 20 of the best athletes in the past 25 years in the Roanoke Valley, listed in alphabetical order, and the first response many of you will have ‌ is, “Why in the world didn’t (insert name) make it?!?”

We’ll immediately go on defense and tell you that former pro basketball player George Lynch and former international track star Monica Cabbler (Patrick Henry and William Fleming High respectively) were too old by a year or so.

People like football players Mike Hamlar (Cave Spring) and Chance Hall (Northside) and track star Brittany Cabbler were just outside the 20. There are quite a few others who could arguably have been included. However, what you see—as the late comedian Flip Wilson would contend—is what you get.

Examples: Catherine White won a remarkable 15 state championships and five all-state designations in track. Dennis Haley won state titles in football and basketball and Brandon Semones, an all-state football player, won three Virginia wrestling titles. Carrie O’Keeffe played six different varsity sports in high school, lettering in all of them. Thirteen of the 20 played a professional sport. Three played in men’s college basketball’s Final Four and one played in the English Soccer League. Three have written books.

Many of these athletes weren’t just good on the field, they were and are contributing members of their communities. Luke Hancock, for example, has worked extensively with autistic kids; the J.J. Redick Youth Foundation benefits the Children’s Miracle Network and CHIP of the Roanoke Valley; and Tiki and Ronde Barber have made a $1 million gift to the University of Virginia. Several members have become college coaches. One was a convicted criminal, but bounced back and redeemed himself.

It’s a good group, though you are invited to disagree and tell us who you believe we left out and why. Argue your case well. Here are our Top 20.

1/2. Barber Twins

The Barbers, inseparable twins Tiki and Ronde, count as two here. The Barbers played football at Cave Spring High (class of 1993) and the University of Virginia before finally being split up by professional football (Tiki with the Giants, Ronde with the Tampa Bay Bucs). They were outstanding track athletes, still holding Cave Spring records (Tiki broke the UVa long jump record on his first jump in college). Tiki was an All-American high school running back; Ronde, an all-star defensive back. Both were all-state at Cave Spring and All-ACC at UVa. Tiki ranks 26th in NFL career rushing yardage. Ronde is the only player in NFL history (he played 16 years) with at least 25 sacks and 40 interceptions. Both have had successful TV careers (both as football analysts, Tiki with the “Today Show,” among several TV and radio gigs), following retirement. Tiki is host today of “Tiki & Tierney” on CBS radio. Ronde is a likely first-ballot hall of fame pro player. The Barbers have written 12 children’s books.

3. Mark Byington

Mark Byington of Salem High was an all-state player on the 1994 state champion basketball team and was Virginia player of the year as a senior. He was honorable mention All-America and was a two-time first-team all-state selection. He was named MVP of the Virginia High School League All-Star Game. He was on the All-CAA defensive team his senior year at UNC-W and was a two-time all-academic selection, scoring more than 1,000 points in college. As Georgia Southern’s coach he was selected 2015 District 24 and Georgia state coach of the year. Formerly with programs at Virginia Tech and UVa.

4. Troy Daniels

Troy Daniels, William Fleming High School (class of 2009) and VCU basketball. His No. 30 jersey has been retired by Fleming. Northwest Region and Timesland Player of the Year and all-state. He led Fleming to three straight state tournaments, winning as a sophomore and senior. With Daniels at guard, VCU made the Final Four in 2011, and in 2012-13 he won the college 3-point shooting championship. He holds the Atlantic-10 record for 3-pointers in a game (11). Daniels played for five NBA teams, debuting with the Houston Rockets in 2014 and he split the 2015 season among Houston, Minnesota and Charlotte. He is now with Phoenix. Once scored eight 3-pointers in a pro game.

5. Dennis Haley

Dennis Haley was a Salem High multi-sport athlete class of 2000 and scholarship football player at UVa. He led Salem to three Group AA state football championships, rushing for 3,762 yards and 63 touchdowns during his four-year career. He lettered three times in basketball and once each in baseball and soccer. Haley played on Salem’s 1999 state champion basketball team, earning All-District honors. He played linebacker for UVa (starting one year) and was with the NFL Jets and Ravens and played in the Canadian Football League. He is a senior manufacturing manager of the Gatorade Plant for Pepsi in Christiansburg.

