Roanoke's 10 Best Bands

From various performance centers to smaller venues like restaurants and brewery patios, live music is available nearly every night of the week in our region. Let’s catch a show with these great local musicians and bands!

The Panel

The following six people are prominent in this region’s music circles and have been for a number of years. They were asked to list their 10 selections for Roanoke’s Best Bands, regardless of genre, and could not vote for their own bands.

Kerry Hurley: Blues singer with Fat Daddy and Thrillbillyz, among other bands; former owner of Blue 5 Restaurant; blues radio personality for the past 20 years.

Jason Martin: Owner of Martin’s Downtown Bar andGrill, which featureslive music nightly.

JoJo Stockton: Virtuoso guitar player and leader of several bands, including Hott Sauce. He works for the Roanoke Sheriff’s Department.

Cheryl Lunsford: Music teacher and owner of the Guitar Dojo; performer and band leader of the Rhythm Runners, a Gypsy jazz group. Mother of rising singing star Erin Lunsford.

Aaron Oberg: Guitarist, singer and songwriter; store manager, Fret MillMusic.

Tom Ohmson: Musician (a nationally prominent mandolin player) with his band Blue Mule; owner of Flat 5 studio in Salem, which records regional musicians and occasionally produces a nationally significant collection.

Aron Oberg summed up the exercise about as well as possible: “I don’t really like [Best Of lists]. There’s a lot of criteria to consider; comparing apples to spaghetti. Egos do soar. But I know that all of those bands work hard at their craft and I would consider them all to be professional musicians. I couldn’t vote for any band I hadn’t actually heard. My own poll [of 20 fellow musicians] yielded slightly different results from my own opinion, but it was still helpful.”

Oberg is one of six people deeply rooted in the Roanoke music landscape who selected their personal favorites among the many groups and individuals playing professionally on a regular basis. The result was arguable (as lists like this tend to be), but it includes a range of genres, ages, styles and even local recognition. Some, it seems, are better known than others.

There seemed to be one constant: Hoppie Vaughan is at the top of the curve. His group is Ministers of Soul, but he plays solo frequently and Oberg, himself a superb picker, says playing with Vaughan “is a rite of passage. He is two tiers above everybody else in town and he stays in his own wheel house.”

Prominent music performers like Jane Powell and Trucker’s Delight are not listed because they play seldom these days, a fact of age, though when they do play (mostly reunions and special occasions), they remain superb. The Kings, a group that has been around since the late 1960s and whose members are mostly eligible for Social Security, are still busy, still appreciated, still outstanding and still on the list of “Best.”

Roanoke has been home base for a region almost cluttered with fine musicians. It is the largest locality on (actually near) the Crooked Road, a nationally prominent bluegrass and old-time music phenom and it has produced bands in every genre from hip-hop, to jazz, to swank, to heavy metal, to country and rock, to gypsy guitar, to easy listening (yep, that, too). The music industry in Roanoke fell on bad times a few years ago—mostly because of an economy that wouldn’t support it—but it has rebounded almost spectacularly. The list of solid musicians—many of whom play in several bands just to keep busy—is long and the bench is deep. “You see a lot of the same guys in different formations,” says Jason Martin, owner of Martin’s Downtown, one of the busiest music venues in the region.

However, there is a cloud, says Martin. “We are in a good spot,” he says, “but I don’t see a lot of younger musicians and I worry about the future. There just doesn’t seem to be any garage band experimentation. It’s hard to make a living playing music. At best, you have to teach because most of these musicians are making $100 a night when they play.” And they don’t always play often. Where’s the money? “Corporate events, weddings and colleges,” says Martin. “Cruise ships are good.” For gigs like those, a band can bag $2,000 to $3,000 a night, he says.

Some musicians—like rapper/hip-hop performer Poe Mack (honorable mention on the list)—have a solid national following, but Mack is also a prominent promoter, who sells background music, as well. He is also Jane Powell’s nephew, giving him something of an “in,” which is often necessary for musicians, says Kerry Hurley. Hurley has worked all the angles on music for money: club owner, band singer, radio personality, promoter and he knows that there “are a lot of cliques and if you’re inside one, you do well, you get a lot of bookings. But it’s tough to get in.”

Some groups–like My Radio, which flirted with national attention in recent years–“don’t seem to desire national fame,” says Martin, “but they’re world class.” Roanoke has its own venues for the nation’s best, and occasionally local bands or individuals will open a show at one of the civic centers, The Jefferson Center or the Harvester in Rocky Mount. They are good venues for exposure.

In any case, the music is here, it’s good, it’s prominent and most often, you can afford to go see it. To see the bands our panel picked as the best in the Roanoke Valley, in no particular order, see our print or digital issue today!

