Best of Roanoke 2018

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!
Our readers weigh in on the best and brightest in the Roanoke Valley.
For the last 32 years we have asked our readers to vote for their favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations.Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers. Congratulations to everyone for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers.
Best Regional/Locally Based Bank
Platinum
HomeTown Bank
Gold
Bank of Botetourt
Silver
Bank of Fincastle
Best National Bank
Platinum
Wells Fargo
Gold
SunTrust
Silver
BB&T
Best Credit Union
Platinum
Member One Federal Credit Union
Gold
Freedom First Federal Credit Union
Silver
Blue Eagle Credit Union
Best Local Insurance Company
Platinum
Brogan Insurance Agency
Gold
Bill Meador Insurance Agency
Silver
Banks Insurance Agency, Inc.
Best Local Insurance Agent
Platinum
Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency
Gold
Chance Miller, State Farm
Silver
Mary Brogan Wilson, Brogan Insurance Agency
Best Financial Advisor
Platinum
Tommy Bryant, Edward Jones Investments (Tie)
Platinum
Bart Edmunds, Sage Creek Investments (Tie)
Silver
Robert Arthur, IFA (Tie)
Silver
Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments (Tie)
Best CPA Firm
Platinum
Brown, Edwards & Company, LLP
Gold
Micah Fraim, CPA
Silver
Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co
Best Law Firm
Platinum
Gentry Locke Attorneys
Gold
Woods Rogers PLC
Silver
Crandall & Katt
Best Computer Repairs
Platinum
Brambleton Computer
Gold
Vinton Computer
Silver
Computer Exchange
... for the rest of our winners and more from our May/June 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!