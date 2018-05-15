Best of Roanoke 2018

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Our readers weigh in on the best and brightest in the Roanoke Valley.

For the last 32 years we have asked our readers to vote for their favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations.Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers. Congratulations to everyone for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers.

Best Regional/Locally Based Bank

Platinum

HomeTown Bank

Gold

Bank of Botetourt

Silver

Bank of Fincastle

Best National Bank

Platinum

Wells Fargo

Gold

SunTrust

Silver

BB&T

Best Credit Union

Platinum

Member One Federal Credit Union

Gold

Freedom First Federal Credit Union

Silver

Blue Eagle Credit Union

Best Local Insurance Company

Platinum

Brogan Insurance Agency

Gold

Bill Meador Insurance Agency

Silver

Banks Insurance Agency, Inc.

Best Local Insurance Agent

Platinum

Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency

Gold

Chance Miller, State Farm

Silver

Mary Brogan Wilson, Brogan Insurance Agency

Best Financial Advisor

Platinum

Tommy Bryant, Edward Jones Investments (Tie)

Platinum

Bart Edmunds, Sage Creek Investments (Tie)

Silver

Robert Arthur, IFA (Tie)

Silver

Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments (Tie)

Best CPA Firm

Platinum

Brown, Edwards & Company, LLP

Gold

Micah Fraim, CPA

Silver

Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co

Best Law Firm

Platinum

Gentry Locke Attorneys

Gold

Woods Rogers PLC

Silver

Crandall & Katt

Best Computer Repairs

Platinum

Brambleton Computer

Gold

Vinton Computer

Silver

Computer Exchange

... for the rest of our winners and more from our May/June 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!