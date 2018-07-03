Raising Good Kids

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

It is a precise skill most of us aspire to, but fewer achieve. Here are some success stories and a guide to how you can replicate their efforts.

Ours is frequently called a “child-centric ‌culture,” one where kids are at the center of it all, draining resources and attention from doting moms and dads. That often means almost corporate levels of organization (play dates, travel teams, huge expenses) for children whose noses are stuck in cell phones and where family dinners are something the grandparents did.

Raising good citizens has never been easy and some would argue it is more difficult these days than ever—with exponential growth of distractions and the heavy influence of mass media. Some parents still get it right, though, and we’re going to give some examples of role models for those of you who might be struggling.

Remember this: these examples are struggling, too, but they have a plan and they are sticking to it. It is a base source for turning out children who contribute.

Dara Hawkins and Family

Dara Hawkins was born to be a mom. Just born to it. She’s never wavered, rarely doubted her skill, always been a mother first.

When she talks about her five children—and three stepkids—her face lights up and her enthusiasm level crests. Their success stories are impressive:

Cody Bushman, 24, is in med school at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg; J.T. Roberts, 22, is getting his accounting master’s at George Mason University; Bailey Bushman, 19, is in her sophomore year at Virginia Western with a law degree her aspiration; Noah Bushman, 18, is on a wrestling scholarship at Old Dominion, studying sports medicine; Madi Bushman, 17, is a junior at Cave Spring High.

Dara’s third husband is Jacob Hawkins, a Roanoke police officer.

The future was always clear for Dara: “I didn’t want to go to college,” she says emphatically. “I wanted to be a cop or a hair stylist and I wanted seven kids.” She styles hair and wound up slightly below the seven kids (or over it if you count the steps), though she’s only 41. She had her first child, Cody, at 16.

The family has never had a lot of money, but education for the children has consistently been a priority. Paying for that education—sometimes with scholarships—has also been at the top of the list. Having to work to pay for college, says Dara, has made it more valuable to her children. “Noah’s job is wrestling,” she says. It’s how the three-time state champion pays for school. Cody, a former football player of note, has worked for his grandfather’s heating and AC business since he was 12 and was a cheerleader in college at Tech, also on a golf scholarship. The siblings all contribute.

Dara says she has often been accused of “being too hard on them,” but she has emphasized discipline and get-ahead skills like “knowing how to present themselves, shaking hands, looking people in the eyes. … It doesn’t always come naturally to say ‘yes, ma’am’ and ‘no, ma’am.’” Good manners are never out of style.

Community service has been an emphasis for the entire family as well, even though the family is far from wealthy. It is a matter of being resourceful and adding in touches like shopping at Goodwill. “They see what other kids have and I want to give them more,” but resourcefulness is also a valuable skill, one that must be learned.

Dara has few regrets, except that “I’d like to spend more one-on-one time with each of the kids.”

Taisha & Dwight Steele Family

The Steeles are not only raising a generation of entrepreneurs, but also concentrating their blended family efforts on community activism.

Taisha’s sons are Curtis Staples, 20, a student in symbolic systems at Stanford University and Chance Staples, 16, a Salem High School student in the International Baccalaureate program. Both are/were star basketball players in high school and both either own or have owned businesses. Six-year-old Jaida, Dwight’s daughter, has her own business (Jaida Cakes) as well, baking cupcakes and selling them.

Taisha, 40, and Dwight, 42, set the examples. She is director of school counseling for Roanoke City Public Schools and he is the funeral director with his family’s business, Serenity Funeral Home. They have been married for four years. Each has been heavily involved in the community for years, she with Women United Community Action, the Roanoke Chapter of The Links, Inc. for professional women and he as a Roanoke neighborhood advocate, among other things.

When in Roanoke, Curtis is a volunteer at the Harrison Museum of African-American History. He helped found a volunteer help group for tech start-up businesses, created a social Craig’s List and started a business club at Stanford. Chance is with the Youth NAACP and the Key Club at school. Chance plans to start a non-profit to help show middle school students that math and science “can work for them.” They’re all involved in their church. Curtis founded a for-profit T-shirt company while he was in high school and has turned it over to Chance.

Parental influence, says Curtis, “started young for us. Mom and our grandfather placed heavy emphasis on education, on learning inside and outside school. From there, they instilled the desire to want to continue” education.

“Our parents support our ideas,” says Chance. When the idea of selling T-shirts came up, “Our grandfather took us downtown to show how it was done. He advocated for us and taught us a lot about business.”

The family eats dinner together every chance they get—with an often-intense schedule. And the dinners aren’t quiet. “There’s not a topic we won’t approach,” says Taisha. Often the topics are philosophical, bringing brisk debate, but “there’s a ceiling” on the arguing, says Chance. “They’re straightforward and strong in their opinions,” says Taisha of her boys.

Basically, says Taisha, the results hinge on “taking care of the family and commitments and giving back to the community.”

