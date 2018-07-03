Roanoke’s Pain Problem

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Pain management is more than simply treating a symptom, and includes battling addiction problems, pill mills and improving quality of life for those with lifelong conditions.

While nearly every medical specialty is a partner with its patients in pain management, sometimes a more specialized treatment plan is needed. We seem inundated with stories and images of the opioid crisis across the nation and within our own families.

For years, a family doctor was your first and last stop short of surgery for painful conditions. Now, as medical practices have sub-specialized even within sub-specialties, it takes a little digging to match up the right provider with the right treatment. For the majority of patients, pain is a short-lived bump in the road, managed by their primary care provider. But for some, pain is a lifelong condition, and finding the right type of specialist can make a huge difference in pain reduction and return to function. Enter the pain management specialist.

As a specialty, pain management has evolved from a hospital-based function performed mostly by anesthesiologists to predominantly outpatient treatment with providers having a variety of training backgrounds. This was partially driven by the rise of the palliative care model, for patients with a limited life expectancy.

The first stop to getting your pain under control is generally a conversation with your primary care provider. In order to be better matched to your needs, a referral to the appropriate pain medicine specialist is expected to increase the success rate and reduce the sub-specialty runaround. Most pain management patients are referred for care by another provider.

To find the right provider, it is important to understand the patient’s goals. The benchmark for best practices would be to understand the individual and take a holistic approach to treating both the mind and body. Many pain management specialists are trained in anesthesiology and go on to complete additional fellowships in pain management. Physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) physicians, also known as physiatrists, are experts in musculoskeletal conditions, much like an orthopaedist, but they do not do surgery.

These physicians, as well as neurologists, may be trained in providing pain management interventions such as physical therapy, medications, orthoses, nerve blocks and implants. Mental health providers may also be part of a pain management team, both for helping patients cope with chronic pain and also to help with drug addiction issues. Regardless of initial residency training, pain medicine fellowships can lead to board certification, with training in medications, interventions and team-based mental and physical care.

Dr. Monty Baylor, a partner at Blue Ridge Pain Management, associate professor at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and an attending physician at HCA Lewis-Gale Hospital, reminds us that “each patient is different and a holistic approach is needed.”

Baylor emphasizes that he is not just treating a symptom, but rather the whole person. When he does an assessment of needs, he looks for physical changes that can be made by medical interventions such as nerve blocks, but also the overall function of the patient in their current lifestyle. While some patients might never be pain-free, he can help improve quality of life and restore function in many cases.

Baylor suggests that his treatment paradigm is like a buffet table. While he has a vast array of options for patients, including medications, physical therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, nutritional counseling and surgical intervention, not every patient needs to eat from the entire buffet. To identify the patient’s problem and how pain is being generated, he has a comprehensive program of testing, risk stratification and compliance monitoring that includes pill counts, urine tests and psychological screening. If a patient does not honor his or her agreement with him, he does not attempt to “make them feel subhuman,” as he put it. For example, if they use an illicit drug and it shows up on a urine screen, they may no longer be prescribed controlled drugs, but may still be offered other methods of treatment.

... for the rest of this story and more from our July/August 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!