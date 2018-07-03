Is Big Data a Hero in Health Care?

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

A careful balance of information and privacy is needed to provide next-generation care.

There is an unseen but critical impact that technology plays in every patient interaction. Within the hospital setting, predictive analytics help decide many aspects of patient care, from ensuring compliance with state and federal laws, budgeting for staffing levels, finding and flagging drug interactions, tracking drug diversion, interfacing interactive wearable medical devices, making well-timed business investments, tracking patients’ vital signs, researching medical breakthroughs, managing costs of care and even the way in which nutritional and laundry services are delivered at the patient’s bedside. A careful balance of information and privacy is needed to provide next-generation care.

Data Security

Preapproved guests enter a large, nondescript building, with limited signage, in a nondescript part of Roanoke city. The exact location is on a need-to-know basis. Razor wire fencing is on one side of the building. Cameras capture every move from the parking lot to inside the front door. Guests, including Carilion employees, are required to bring a valid government ID to gain access into the building.

Once inside the enormous building, a receptionist and security guard greet visitors in a small atrium. This is intentional. The Carilion security officer assists guests by scanning a government ID into a machine not unlike the passport scanners found in airports. According to Keith Perry, Chief Information Officer of Carilion Clinic, over 50 security checks are performed instantly from a government ID, including federal and state law enforcement watch lists, as well as compliance issues with programs such as those with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

With an enormous amount of data shared among internal and external partners, Perry explains the reasoning for decisions regarding our medical information. Perry’s responsibilities are broad. He oversees technology that clinical and operational leaders need to direct patient care, including information systems, health information management and clinical engineering. Perry puts it simply, “People are taking care of people everywhere in the hospital; on the opposite side of that, technology has hopefully enabled them to spend more time on the care and compassion they give.”

Next to ensuring that the technology is always functional, the sacrosanct part of his mission is safeguarding the data. Perry says all 13,000 employees share accountability for safeguarding the information. Carilion has internal systems to monitor who is accessing and using patient information. Audits are also conducted by the Office of Organizational Integrity and Compliance as well as external auditors are engaged for additional risk assessments.

Perry’s goal is to keep the patient at the center of technology, with upgraded, robust data helping patients. “Medication administration has been a huge win with the use of technology. The pharmacy, the patient and medication prep and dispensing, as well as administration of medication, is all systematically checked in real time,” he says.

A patient’s wristband is scanned to ensure the right patient is given the right medication at the right time. Diets and other medications are checked for interactions through the enterprise-wide electronic health record (EHR), Epic. Formulary information by pharmaceutical manufacturers provides up-to-date content, so data is provided in real-time regarding the drug being administered.

Perry works collaboratively with Dr. Stephen Morgan, Chief Medical Information Officer. Morgan and his team of doctors, nurses and analysts are tasked with bringing value and meaning to these large data sets and offering. Morgan and his team use their knowledge of healthcare, information systems, databases and information technology security to gather, store, interpret and manage the massive amount of data generated when care is provided to patients.

“Bringing value and meaning from these large data sets is one of our primary goals,” according to Morgan. Part of this work involves providing clinical decision support to a variety of team members at the point of care, when clinicians are treating patients. “The goal is to not overwhelm practitioners, but to provide the best information at the right time, while providing great care and reducing overall health care costs.”

Big data is the practice of combining many sources of extremely large data sets to reveal patterns, trends and associations, especially relating to human behavior and interactions. Big data within health care is a natural progression, from information collected through electronic medical records beginning in the 1990s, to standardization of medical information through 2008. Now trending is the use of in-house information, along with third party and public information, to make predictive decisions in every aspect of patient care.

As part of the Affordable Care Act, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) began to move toward a value-based model for billing that focused more on quality outcomes. The old model for billing was fee-for-service–meaning the more care one provides, the more one bills. Treating large volumes of patients was a goal during this period. Increasingly, hospitals are now reimbursed for the quality of care and not just quantity. The new model financially ties patient outcomes to reimbursement.

To improve outcomes, it is important to share large amounts of data between health care settings to provide better care for patients. Having a more global view of the patient allows for more in-depth knowledge and improved clinical insight. With the availability of these large data sets, predictive models can be developed to help provide quality care in a less expensive way.

Since the most expensive medical care is provided in the hospital setting, providers can reach out to high-risk patients and communities to help avoid costly hospital stays. Care can be preemptively handled in outpatient clinics, by home health teams or with telemedicine. Predictive analytics can zero in on patient populations not only within the hospital, but also at the zip code level within the community.

Using funding for smarter investments in the business of health care is one way a nonprofit like Carilion can ensure spending is done wisely and can impact those with the greatest or most pressing needs.

... for the rest of this story and more from our July/August 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!