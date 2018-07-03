Digital Daze

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Digital media is pervasive in our society. From television to radio, PCs to laptops and cell phones, it is hard to escape. Adolescents are especially susceptible to its lure.

Growing up in the digital age creates new emotional and social opportunities and challenges. Opportunities include the ability to connect with people on a more frequent basis, create collaborations and learn on the internet. Challenges arise when we compare ourselves to others, overuse digital media and encounter cyberbullying. Researchers are also exploring potential links between social media use and the rise in teen suicide rates, addiction to technology and loss of real-life social skills.

The 2015 Common Sense Media Census: Media Use by Tweens and Teens reported that tweens spent about six hours per day using media and teens spent almost nine. The types of usage varied based on age and gender, with females engaged more on social media and males playing video games. Almost 40 percent of tweens’ and teens’ use was passive, which includes watching videos and listening to music. Social media use jumped 12 percent from tweens to teens. When so much of adolescents’ time is in front of a screen, it is no wonder parents, educators and mental health experts are concerned about the effects.

“Screen time and social media can affect self-esteem. Fear of missing out (FOMO) can really occur with social media,” says Ashley Reynolds Marshall, Executive Director of Mental Health America Roanoke Valley (MHARV). “According to the Royal Society for Public Health study, Instagram was the worst (out of YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat) because it is all pretty and curated.”

Instagram users often take several pictures and run filters before posting them on the app. This can be misleading since it is not a realistic picture.

Adults are not immune to FOMO. Advertisers count on that. However, children and teens are especially susceptible given that they are learning who they are and where they fit in the world. Peer pressure is common among teenagers, and now it is in real-time that a friend posts on Snapchat or Instagram that they got the latest trendy shoes. Or that a friend is out having fun with another friend and someone sees it and feels left out which can lead to feeling unpopular and lonely. They are also less likely to consider that life on the screen is not always an accurate or complete picture of the person’s real life.

“Let kids know what you see on the internet and social media isn’t always real, but you are and you’re awesome,” says Marshall.

Instant feedback in the form of likes and comments on posts can also create issues around self-esteem and confidence. This type of feedback also stimulates the reward center of the brain, creating an addictive quality.

“Much of this media is designed for obsession. App and video game designers use operant conditioning techniques to draw the user in,” says Decca Knight, a parenting educator, Roanoke County school counselor, Clinical Trauma Specialist and Love & Logic Facilitator. “This is especially troubling because a child’s brain is still developing. The pre-frontal cortex, the part of the brain involving decision making, isn’t fully formed until our mid-twenties. This means that a child’s brain is particularly vulnerable to the addictive nature of tech.”

