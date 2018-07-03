Keeping College Grads Close

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

For many years, one of the goals of Roanoke leaders has been keeping young people home. Local colleges do their part to achieve the goal.

The Roanoke Valley likes to keep college graduates at home and one good way to do that is to retain them through their college years. Local colleges and universities have responded to that desire with incentives that make attending college here attractive in a number of ways—including financially.

For example, 27 percent of Virginia Western Community College’s 12,000 students are Roanoke Valley residents, some of whom attend without having to pay tuition. VWCC has been aggressive in recent years in working to provide education to students who could not afford it and most recently, it had 819 students from local schools. The college banks on the decade-old Community College Access Program and hopes to intensify CCAP with a new infusion of $6.5 million by 2021.

That total—much of which has been raised—would benefit from half being raised by localities in the Roanoke Valley. Additionally, Carter Machinery of Salem has chipped in $300,000. Last year, VWCC had 850 applications from Roanoke Valley students, the most of any post-secondary institution in the region.

VWCC Director of Marketing Josh Meyer points to customized programs, short terms, open courses and training on-site (for students who have jobs) as special lures, but the two-year school also has courses for high school students at a college level that count toward graduation. The engineering program at VWCC sends grads to the prestigious program at Virginia Tech, which is very difficult to get into.

“We’re getting valedictorians,” says Meyer, who points out that 70 percent of the college’s students work while attending school. “We’re the first choice for a lot of students,” unlike in the past. VWCC is not an expensive education, but it still comes with plenty of financial incentives, including 99 named scholarships, Pell grants and a number of other options.

While Virginia Western is an easy choice for many Roanoke Valley students, other schools have their own advantages. Hollins, for example, features its Horizon program for “non-traditional students” who have been out of school for a while and want to return. They are older, more mature and motivated, says Horizon director Mary Ellen Apgar, who is a graduate of the program. Almost all of the 40 or so students in the program are from the Roanoke Valley, she says.

Apgar says most find out about the program by word of mouth—including her, who “didn’t know anything about Hollins, let alone Horizon” when she was in high school. “It’s one of the best kept secrets around.”

