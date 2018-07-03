Holistic health care is on the rise for those interested in alternative medicine.

Holistic health care incorporates body, mind, emotions and spirit, addressing the whole person. Sometimes called complementary or alternative medicine (CAM), these techniques may be used in conjunction with conventional Western medicine or in place of it. Holistic practices put the emphasis on integrated well-being and healing rather than treating a condition.

“This viewpoint realizes that every aspect of a person’s life has a huge impact on their wellbeing. They take into consideration their level of stress, the harmony within their marriage, their job, the other people in their life, what they eat, drink, breathe, rub on their skin, inhale, etc. Holistic health is all about balance and feeling healthy and whole, both physically and mentally/emotionally, most of the time,” says best-selling author Takara Shelor, an engineer and mystic who offers energy healing and intuitive consulting.

Given that the American Medical Association has noted that stress is the basic cause of more than 60 percent of all human illness and disease, taking into account what is causing stress in a patient’s life could be a factor in reducing risk for disease. Stress that’s left unchecked can contribute to many health problems, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes. Holistic practices can help manage stress and can have numerous health benefits.

While some perceive holistic modalities as new age, many have been around for thousands of years. These include breathwork, meditation, yoga and tai chi, which can contribute to relaxation and reduce stress levels. A variety of alternative and complementary modalities can support someone in staying healthy and even returning to health once he/she becomes ill.

“The body is naturally set to heal itself,” says Nicole Looney, owner of The Healing Thistle. Certified in massage therapy, Reiki and crystal healing, she says that massage can address the physical aspect as well as some of the mental while the use of crystals can influence your vibration and aid in healing.

“Part of the intense interest in the field of vibrational medicine is the knowledge that disharmony shows up in the energy field before it becomes a problem in the body,” Shelor explains. “If imbalances can be detected while still in the energy field, theoretically disease can be avoided altogether.”

Most energy work is based on the principle that we are made of energy that moves freely through the body. When the energy becomes low or blocked, it can create discomfort, pain or disease. Holistic health practitioners often offer healing modalities that unwind the kinks in energy flow.

Amy Jo Wheeler, Owner of Luxuria Wellness, provides several energy healing techniques: Reiki, reflexology, mind wiping and Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT). She shares that reflexology is “applying gentle pressure to specific points that correspond to glands and organs in the body to help rebalance its natural healing system. Reiki is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation. Mind wiping is a short process that erases any destructive emotion while EFT involves tapping on meridian points to access and release built up negative emotions.”

“There is typically an emotional component to disease in the body,” says Beth Fulp, owner of Divine Flow. “If the emotion lingers long enough in the body without being treated, it can manifest into a physical disorder or disease.”

As a certified Reiki practitioner and Feng Shui practitioner of Interior Alignment, Fulp helps clients move energy in their bodies and physical environment. She shares that our outer world is simply a reflection of our inner world and when we let go of stuff we no longer need, and rearrange our homes, we will see it reflected in our lives. The ancient Chinese practice of Feng Shui directs energy and creates balance in one’s home to harmonize one’s life.

Another ancient Chinese practice, acupuncture, uses small, thin needles to stimulate specific points along the meridians to affect energy flow throughout the body. Medicinal herbs may also be recommended to support the person’s healing. Some studies have shown that acupuncture can help alleviate chronic pain, especially back, neck and shoulder pain. Acupressure is similar, except it involves applying pressure to specific points rather than needles.

There are many additional modalities but a few of the popular ones are aromatherapy and chiropractic. Aromatherapy is using essential oils extracted from plants which are typically inhaled. Chiropractic involves physical manipulation and adjustment of the spine.

Also gaining in popularity is Functional Medicine.

“Functional Diagnostic Nutrition® (“FDN”) is a science-based system of functional lab testing that identifies healing opportunities. It employs laboratory assessments to identify malfunctions in the body and underlying conditions which are at the root of most common health complaints,” notes Chelsea Liller, MOTR/L, FDN-P Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner. “These lab results can then be utilized to develop a personalized plan of attack using a D.R.E.S.S. for Health Success® protocol, which addresses diet, rest, exercise, stress and supplementation to achieve high-level wellness.”

Deciding to use a complementary or alternative approach to healing is an individual choice. Part of holistic healing is deciding to address underlying causes and approaching health and healing as a lifestyle. Complementary healing can be used to help relieve symptoms while addressing root causes.

An integrative health care plan could include ancient healing methods as well as conventional Western medical treatments. It works best when all the practitioners are familiar with the overall plan of the patient’s care, and the individual advocates for his/her health care.

How to Choose a Holistic Practitioner