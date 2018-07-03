Your Health Heroes

We asked readers to share their stories on the health professionals who changed their lives. × Expand We knew there were so many health professionals in our region helping others, but the positive response was almost overwhelming. With over 80 entries ranging from family physicians and cardiologists to orthodontists and innovators, the vast array of those making a difference in our lives and community is incredible. Thank you to our readers for sharing your health hero stories. Nominees are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Some nominators chose to remain anonymous. Quotes from nominators have been edited for grammar and spacing, but are otherwise as submitted. Read the rest of the stories in full shared by nominators now. Gavin M. Aaron, DDS, MS Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants 4405 Starkey Rd Roanoke, VA 24018 540-562-3166 periohub.com Nominated for Periodontist by Anonymous “I had gone to a local periodontist for two deep cleanings per suggestion through my dentist. Along with deep cleanings the periodontist had recommended a tissue graft…ugh! I was taken back completely especially when I reviewed my out of pocket cost. I ignored the recommendation until I went to a new periodontist, Dr. Gavin Aaron, to get back on track with cleanings. At my appointment I had explained what was recommended by the previous Periodontist and to my relief Dr. Aaron did not feel that procedure was necessary, but suggested removing a back tooth (thank goodness!). I went ahead with the removal and here I am over one year later, two additional cleanings and not another mention of a tissue graft. And I need to mention, I’m consistently pleased with the friendliness of the hygienists and the office staff. You are my hero, Dr. Gavin M. Aaron, DDS, MS!" Farrell Adkins, MD Carilion Clinic Colorectal Surgery 3 Riverside Circle Roanoke, VA 24016 540-224-5170 Nominated for Colon & Rectal Surgery by Lisa Noell “I was diagnosed in 2007 with Ulcerative Colitis. I was able to maintain this horrific disease with medications for almost 10 years when it was discovered I had a six inch stricture in my large intestine. My options were to remove the stricture and increase my changes of colon cancer or remove my entire large intestine. I made the decision to have everything removed. I was referred to Dr. Farrell Adkins at Carilion for this procedure. He explained everything to me clearly and made me aware of all the complications that could arise. I had the surgery in April 2016, lived with a colostomy bag for four months, and had my take down surgery in August 2016. Although I had numerous complications and experienced lots of setbacks, it is now two years later and life is good. Thank you, Dr. Adkins, for giving me my life back!" William Ball, MD Roanoke Family Medicine Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “Dr. Ball has been our family doctor for almost 30 years and has been unfailingly compassionate and understanding.” Victor Bell, MD New Horizons Healthcare Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “Dr. Bell has dedicated his career to serving the underserved. He served rural Craig County for many years. He is now the Chief Medical Officer at New Horizons Healthcare. New Horizons Healthcare is committed to increasing access to affordable, high-quality, comprehensive and preventive healthcare that is culturally sensitive for the citizens of the Roanoke area. They are committed to improving access to affordable, high quality, comprehensive health care for all, including the uninsured and underserved. Dr. Bell is a compassionate doctor sincerely interested in the long term well being of his patients. His career path is one that is been focused far more on service than personal gain." Matthew Billups, DO Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - Brambleton 3707 Brambleton Ave, Ste 2 Roanoke, VA 24018 540-725-7800 Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “My husband experienced an unexpected, serious health event which was life-threatening. He survived, and thanks to Dr. Billups' care, he has thrived without any lingering problems. Dr. Billups is kind, wise, caring, patient and incredibly intuitive (not to mention extremely intelligent). He spends as much time as is necessary to hear a patient's concerns and never rushes through a visit, no matter how routine. Lastly, his compassion is second to none." Karen Binns-Loveman, MD Carilion Children’s Hospital 1906 Belleview Ave Roanoke, VA 24014 540-266-5437 Nominated for Neonatologist by Lauren Ellerman “On July 3, 2012, I presented to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what I believed to be heartburn. I was 25 weeks pregnant with my first child, and assumed the pain in my chest was related to some kind of pregnancy food issue. After being worked up in the Emergency Room, Dr. Eric Swisher was called in (OBGYN on call) to evaluate me. He immediately (within minutes of a physical exam and review of my lab work) suspected a rare but often fatal condition called HELLP. His diagnosis lead to immediate delivery of my daughter by C-Section. His quick and accurate work saved both of our lives. Over the next three months, Maggie (weighing only 1 lb 9 oz) was under the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses in the NICU. She suffered an awful and frequently life changing injury just a few weeks after her birth, known as a pulmonary hemorrhage. Dr. Karen Binns Loveman, with the help of respiratory therapy, spent hours trying to get blood out of her lungs and oxygen in. For months, her daily care was provided by Marie, Sherry and Megan. These doctors and nurses are the reason we have a healthy almost-6-year old who wants to be a nurse and take care of babies when she grows up." Delmas Bolin, MD Performance Medicine of Southwestern VA Nominated for Family Medicine by Molly Gutierrez "I have so much gratitude for Dr. Del Bolin for providing a long-overdue diagnosis that enabled me to begin a whole new life. At 34, I was suffering from excruciating hip pain and a limp, and did all of the exercises, diets, and treatments I could to just feel better. I spent most of my paychecks going to doctors from all fields over the years who simply dismissed my pain as symptoms of lack of exercise or effort. Dr. Bolin started where others should have - with x-rays and compassion and no preconceived notions. He was the first doctor to recognize I had childhood developmental problems and didn’t have a fully formed hip, and what I did have was destroyed by osteoarthritis! Because of Dr. Bolin’s careful diagnosis I received a reconstructive hip replacement in December at UVA from Dr. Cui, another superstar medical hero. I’m already in less pain and able to walk and move with a freedom I never knew was possible. Dr. Bolin’s professionalism, kindness and commitment to treating me like I was family have given me a new lease on life. If that wasn’t enough, I recently learned he has used my history and diagnosis to teach training physicians things to look for to help others. I can’t thank Dr. B enough for the way he has impacted my life for the better."

Daymeon Bonds, LPN Carilion Clinic Wound Care 101 Elm Ave, First Floor Roanoke, VA 24013 540-224-4325 Nominated for Nurse by Judy Boitnott “I would like to submit Damian Bond as a Health Hero. Damian is a LPN at the office of Dr. Benjamin Foster, wound care specialist here in Roanoke, VA. My mother is suffering with very bad problems with her legs. I took her to Dr. Foster for her appointment. We were met by the most pleasant young man, Damian Bond. He has a true talent for his work. He is kind and gentle with the patients and especially the older ones like my mother. He always puts her at ease and explains everything. Her condition is very painful, but Damian is always caring and gentle when treating her. Damian told us he had wanted to be a mechanic, but the medical world would have been at a true loss had he not chosen to be an LPN. We appreciate him and the fact that he is a young man really makes him special. He is the true meaning of a caring medical professional." DoBin Choi, MD Real Life Smiles “My daughter was scared of getting braces. Dr. Choi has not only made her comfortable with the situation, but has a system in place that motivates the kids to brush, take care of and be more responsible with their dental work. Well done.” Nominated for Orthodontist by Amy Provencher “Dr. Choi is a hero for herself and for those she serves. She left her home in South Korea for the US at the age of 14 to pursue better opportunities. She has been facing uncertainties and challenges at every level in her journey—language, new culture, learning/education, higher levels of education—and all at a high level of achievement. She is now serving her new adopted community of the New River Valley, providing a thoroughly modern and fun Orthodontic experience. She is simply amazing—coming so far and going further upward and onward!” Nominated for Orthodontist by Damon Thompson “Dr. Choi makes many children feel so much better about themselves by lifting them up and giving them a new smile. She is very caring and very gentle while giving care to her patients. She was top of her dental class as well!” Nominated for Orthodontist by Lora Cox Katie Clifton, L.Ac Queenpin Family Wellness 808 5th St SW Roanoke, VA 24016 540-685-2718 queenpinroanoke.com Nominated for Holistic Health/Natural Healing by Michelle Bennett “Licensed acupuncturist, Katie Clifton is the Queen Executive Officer of Queenpin Family Wellness. After teaching for 11 years, Katie began researching acupuncture and found that Chinese Medicine is a wonderful way to blend her love of working with people, her creative spark and her passion for community education.Katie has a degree in acupuncture from Jung Tao School of Chinese Medicine. She is certified through the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) and licensed through the Virginia Board of Medicine as a Licensed Acupuncturist (L.Ac.) She is also a NADA certified practitioner. Queenpin Family Wellness is located at The Haven on 5th, a collaborative house providing individualized whole person care for the Roanoke Valley through experiential education, and integrative health services. Says Katie, 'For years, Maya Ittah of Terre Vie Wellness and I have been working separately in the Roanoke Valley to help educate people on the fact that wellness is not one size fits all. Every body is different, every person unique in their constitution. Maya and I are equally dedicated to making alternative therapies and education on self-care affordable for the whole community. We decided to combine our complementary modalities and similar visions into one place.' I have been a patient of Katie's for about 3 years. She cools my hot flashes and calms my arthritis pain. I couldn't do without her knowledge and care.” Benjamin Coobs, MD Carilion Clinic Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences 2331 Franklin Rd SW Roanoke, VA 24014 540-510-6200 Nominated for Male Health Hero by Julia Gatti “My name is Julia Gatti. In 2004, ironically I was awarded the Super Healthcare Hero award by Virginia Health Care Foundation as an employee at CHIP of Roanoke, VA. I was awarded this because I helped over 1,000 children in the Roanoke Valley get enrolled into Medicaid and FAMIS. It was my passion and many of these children had medical care access now and better health. I came to understand deeply that having health and health care coverage is a gift. Then fast forward to 2006; I began to have my own health issues. I had my first surgery, and soon due to complications after the surgery, I lost the best job I ever had. I continued to have numerous surgeries involving my spine following that year. Soon I became one of over 300,000 that suffer from chronic pain. On many medications, and living bed to couch, doctor to doctor, Dr. Coobs looked at me and said 'let’s take more pics of your hip' and could he take my case before a group of doctors—bent over with a cane, at 53, I wept and said, 'You’d do that?' In a month, I received the correct size hip, had gone four years with the wrong size. In latter 2017, I took my first hike in many years with my family and cried when I reached the top. Even though my journey with pain is not over, I am living with less pain and replaced the cane with a smile!” Joe Cotton, DC and Brittany Cotton, DC Cotton Chiropractic 117 Sheraton Dr Salem, VA 24153 540-765-2990 cottonchiropractic.com Nominated for Chiropractic Care by Kelly Terry “My son was five when a pediatrician labeled him with ADHD. After being placed on ADHD medication, my son developed severe manic rages, became depressed and was overtaken with numerous sensory challenges. This led to him being labeled with OCD, ODD, an unspecified mood disorder, school anxiety and Sensory Processing Disorder. My son struggled through life, and in school. I was at a crossroads and was days away from losing my son to the justice system, or a mental hospital. Then, we met Dr. Joe Cottton, and Dr. Brittany Cotton, both are trained as Pediatric Neurological Chiropractors. For seven months my son has been under their care. He has stopped taking medication, and his ADHD, OCD, ODD, diagnoses have been removed. He has overcome school anxiety, and has been on the A B honor roll since the beginning of school. He is a model student and helps tutor others in math. His confidence has increased and he has overcome over 25 sensory challenges. Dr. Joe has saved my son, and he has changed our lives forever. Both Dr. Joe and Dr. Brittany are the kindest, most loving professionals I have ever come across. Through chiropractic adjustments my son is no longer held down by labels, and medicated. They are changing our community and helping families thrive. Dr. Joe Cotton is a hope giver!"

Renee Counts, RN Carilion Children’s Pulmonary Medicine 102 Highland Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24013 540-985-9835 Nominated for Nurse by Lori Foster “My son has had to suffer through allergy testing and now allergy shots from weekly to monthly. We’ve done this for at least three years and it never gets easier to bring a kid in knowing he’s getting a painful shot each month. It breaks a mom's heart. Nurse Renee, however, makes it tolerable. My son smiles when he sees her. She knows him so well from all these visits, she asks about his sports and his school. In the days it hurts so bad he cries, she’s always been able to comfort him. She can make him laugh and smile and apparently gives the most skillful shot. She’s a hero because weekly to monthly we will do this at least another year to help my son endure his allergies, and as long as Nurse Renee is there, my son tolerated it. She is making a difference. Whether it be a hug, sharing a piece of candy or offering a cool compress, she knows how to cheer up the children who come to her clinic.” Don Crook Carilion Clinic Emergency Medicine 1906 Belleview Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24014 540-266-5000 Nominated for ER Services by Terry Austin “While experiencing conditions associated with Bladder cancer, I had to go to the emergency room for a situation associated. Mr Crook was instrumental in getting me the necessary care to relieve me of my pain and followed up after I got home to make sure I was not uncomfortable.” Sharon Crookshanks, PA Boxley Hill Clinic Nominated for Family Medicine by Ernie Stalnaker “Sharon has been our family health care professional for many years. Several years ago during a routine exam, with no symptoms, Sharon was curious about a swelling in my right lower leg. I had been having no problems but she insisted it be examined further. She referred me for a scan and a clot was discovered behind my knee. Had it not been for Sharon’s persistence and caring this could have been a major health disaster. She is my Hero!” Griffin Cross, MD Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry Nominated for Dentist by Anonymous “Dr. Cross seems to have a magic way of making someone with a severe fear of dentists feel more at ease during any type of dental procedure. He has a very calming presence and constantly reassures me that nothing will be painful or that if anything has potential to be painful, he will make sure I'm numb first. I used to put off going to the dentist for 10 years at a time, but after one visit with Dr. Cross I now look forward to my dental checkups every six months.” Quanjun Cui, MD UVA OrthopAedic Adult Reconstruction Group Nominated for Reconstructive Surgeon by Molly Gutierrez "Dr. Cui has quite literally changed my life by giving me the ability to walk, run, and just live without excruciating pain in my hip. At 35, I received a complex total hip replacement surgery to correct childhood hip dysphasia, a condition that cause my hips to not fully develop properly. With the skill and artistry of Dr. Cui and the training surgeons at UVA, I was able to have one surgery to correct this problem in comparison with multiple surgeries expected with other surgeons I consulted with. Dr. Cui has given me a gift that is absolutely incomparable - new doors are open to me that simply weren’t before. The surgery enabled me to walk down the aisle with my husband on my new hip and I am able to finally pursue my passions in holistic health pain-free. I will always be grateful to Dr. Cui and his team for the gift of freedom from pain and an exciting future ahead on my own two hips!" Roxanne Davenport, MD Carilion Clinic Breast Surgery 3 Riverside Circle Roanoke, VA 24016 540-224-5170 Nominated for Breast Surgeon by Suzanne Lothes “After being diagnosed with breast cancer, I felt numb, confused and completely in shock. As a wife and mother of two small children, I was scared. I was fortunate to get an appointment with Dr. Roxanne Davenport. Dr. Davenport was the first of many doctors I would get to know during my ongoing journey. She took the time to explain the type of cancer I had, recommend my wonderful oncologist, set up an appointment for genetic testing, walk me through upcoming visits and what I could expect during the upcoming months. I was so impressed with her knowledge and support. She truly cares about her patients and is willing to go above and beyond. I’d love to honor Dr. Davenport for all her hard work and putting me at ease during such a difficult time in my life.” Madge Ellis, MD, FACS Salem Surgical 1898 Braeburn Dr Salem, VA 24153 540-772-3008 salemsurgical.net Nominated for Surgeon by Pattie Childress “Dr. Ellis is an incredibly hard working surgeon. I feel she saved my life. But I am just one among many. She saves people every day. I am alive and enjoying life at 77 because of her work. Cancer can be beaten. Look into her robotic surgery. She is a great teacher as well. Get to know her. She is a great person. Brilliant and caring is an understatement.” Sherry Elmore, Megan Rigstaff and Marie Williams Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital 1906 Belleview Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24014 540-266-50000 Nominated for Nurse by Lauren Ellerman “On July 3, 2012, I presented to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what I believed to be heartburn. Eugene H. Eng, MD Eye Care & Surgery 1960 Electric Rd Roanoke, VA 24018 540-772-7171 eyecaresurgery.com Nominated for Ophthalmologist by Anonymous “While in recovery from surgery to remove a non-cancerous tumor from his face, my husband developed a scary side-effect. He literally could not close or blink one of his eyes. The right side of his face from cheekbone up was frozen. When we left the hospital we went immediately to Dr. Eng for a consult. He was kind and spent a lot of time with us. Permanent damage to the cornea and loss of eyesight was a possibility. Not regaining the ability to blink was a possibility. Though Dr. Eng thought the nerve and muscle control would come back, no one knew for certain. Over several weeks I had to tape my husbands eye shut at night, and protective cream was frequently applied. My husband would visit Dr. Eng every week to monitor his vision and measure for any improvement. His honest, thoughtful and positive manner was a blessing at a time when no one knew for certain what the outcome would be. Eventually nerves recovered and my husband regained the ability to blink and move his eyebrows and forehead. We will always be grateful to Dr. Eng for his excellent medical care during this time, but truly also for his kind and caring manner which gave us much hope over many weeks.” Joseph Ferrara, Jr., MD Carilion Clinic Neurology 3 Riverside Circle Roanoke, VA 24016 540-224-5170 Nominated for Neurology by Anonymous “I would like to nominate my neurologist Dr. Ferrara. I suffer from Parkinson's and have been seen by Dr. Ferrara since 2013. I feel like there is nothing that he wouldn't do for me. He takes the time to listen to my questions, address all issues that I have with compassion and with the utmost diligence that I appreciate beyond words. With his help, I have been able to battle this debilitating condition better than I thought I was capable of doing. I am so fortunate to have Dr. Ferrara helping me deal with my battle. He needs to be recognized for his kind work.” William Fintel, MD Blue Ridge Cancer Care 1900 Electric Rd salem, va 24153 540-774-8660 blueridgecancercare.com Nominated for Oncologist by Deborah Equi “My Health Hero is Dr. William (Bill) Fintel with Blue Ridge Cancer Care. My husband and I were shocked and anxious to receive the diagnosis of Lymphoma in the Emergency Room on the evening of 12/29/2016. The tumors were so large they were starting to wrap around my aorta causing difficulty breathing and unbearable pain. Dr. Fintel was standing by my bedside on the oncology floor by 6:30 A.M. on 12/30/2016, reassuring me that Lymphoma is treatable. His calm, confident demeanor made a tremendous difference in my anxiety level and my ability to relax and put my trust in God and Dr. Fintel's experience to guide me and my family through this difficult experience. He spent the day preparing me for 96 hours of continuous chemotherapy to begin the next day (New Year's Eve). He said the cancer was reproducing so rapidly that chemotherapy had to begin as soon as possible. I found out later that this was his day off. He performed the bone marrow test himself and he spent time with my family reassuring them and answering their questions. Dr. Fintel may not be able to save everyone but his calm, caring and confident manner is critical in times of crisis. He has such a strong faith and the courage to help people at one of the most difficult times in their lives. I cannot thank Dr. Fintel enough for his excellent care and obvious commitment to his patients. He is a true Health Hero in my book!" Lois Fritz New Freedom Farm Nominated for Veterinarian Services by Regena Gillispie “My friend Lois is a great person, she is a U.S. Navy veteran, R.N. and Forensic nurse who understands P.T.S.D. very well. Lois is the founder of New Freedom Farm, a horse farm with 19 equines, all but one , her personal horse, have been rescued from slaughter nursed back to health and shown lots of love. She uses the horses to help the veterans heal; I volunteer there and have personally seen the improvements in those who come out and work with Lois and the horses.” Rhett Funderburke Private Citizen Nominated for Male Health Hero by Jeff Phillips “Rhett Funderburke ... lives a much different life than he used to ... His favorite coping method was to ... escape into an indulgence of booze and drugs ... He has completely changed his physical and mental outlook on life ... I hope that this story finds someone that needs help and will encourage them to take advantage of the resources available and most of all you really have the power to completely change your situation just like Rhett did.” Jill Gaines, MD Physicians to Women, Inc. 21 Highland Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24013 540-982-8881 ptow.com Nominated for Female Health Hero by Anonymous “Dr. Gaines is a fantastic OB-GYN because she listens to her patients and is a great advocate for women's health. Scheduling an annual exam or first mammogram is not something that I look forward to, but once I met Dr. Gaines, she made the difference. From my first interaction with her, it was clear she was listening to me and not taking a cookie cutter approach. I have never felt rushed or pushed to hurry through an appointment.” William Gay, MD Carilion Children’s Pediatric Cardiology 102 Highland Ave, ste 101 Roanoke, VA 24013 540-224-4545 Nominated for Pediatric Cardiologist by Tommy Maguire “The Monday after Thanksgiving 2012 at 5:30 am Stacie woke me to say we are pregnant. We decided to keep it a secret from everyone until Christmas. On Friday December 20th we got the amazing news that we were not only expecting one but three babies. That’s right, triplets. I was proud of myself for standing upright after hearing the news. Stacie and I were in shock for a couple of days.

On Valentines’ Day we meet with our pediatric Cardiologist Dr. William Gay and he found there was a major problem with baby B’s heart. Everything at this point was still very unclear. Over the next several months Stacie got Ultrasounds almost weekly. She was doing amazing with the pregnancy. Her small frame was doing amazing carrying three babies. The doctors were amazed. On June 14th Stacie was admitted to Carilion's Roanoke Memorial hospital for elevated liver enzyme levels. The babies were pushing against her Gallbladder. After eight days in the hospital, it was time for the babies to be delivered. Stacie, at 33 weeks, two days pregnant, could no longer keep food down and the babies were starting to get stressed. On Saturday June 22nd 2014, at 9:49 a.m., Sophia, Wyatt and Brady were born at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Sophia was 3 lbs, 15 oz; Wyatt 3 lbs, 3 oz; and Brady 3 lbs, 5 oz. Wyatt baby “B” was born with Hypoplastic Right Heart and Heterotaxy Syndrome. Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome is very rare and even more rare than Hypoplastic Left. Basically Wyatt was not born with a right ventricle in his heart. This means that he was not getting enough blood flow to support his breathing and too much blood was getting out to the body. Thirty years ago babies with this condition would survive about two weeks until their PDA (Patent Ductus Artery) would close. PDA is a vessel that stays open while the baby is still in the womb. Wyatt also has Dextrocardia. This means his heart is in the center of his chest not on the normal left side. Heterotaxy Syndrome is also very rare, happening in only four out of every one million babies. Heterotaxy is common among babies born with heart problems. Heterotaxy means simply that organs form in the wrong place or not at all. In Wyatt’s case along with his heart being in the center of his chest, he does not have a spleen, his liver is elongated, he has two right lungs, the pulmonary veins connect in funny spots, and a malrotation in his small intestines. Heterotaxy Syndrome happens early during fetal development. There is no real cause for it. After Wyatt was born he was able to stay in Roanoke Memorial for 13 days with no breathing support with his brother Brady and sister Sophia. On July 5th after his oxygen saturations would not come out of the 50’s (normal is 95 to 100) it was time for him to be transported to UVA for heart surgery. On August 8th, 2013, Wyatt had his first heart surgery which was the placement of the BT shunt. A couple days later Wyatt had several complications that lead to him losing his right lung and right pulmonary veins. Wyatt spent eight months in the UVA PICU, surviving several near death situations. UVA contacted Carilion's Roanoke Memorial Hospital PICU staff and they agreed to take Wyatt in February of 2014 as a step down hospital to work on getting him home. This worked out so well for our family. It allowed Wyatt to get back to the Roanoke Valley and get familiarized with the PICU staff. Stacie and I were able to get our house and Wyatt's new room ready while learning to care for him on our own. Wyatt has also over the past three years had to revisit the hospital for an illness, ERCP, and a bump to the head. After scaring the ER a couple of times we think they are getting used to us. The nurses, doctors, and staff are incredible at RMH. Several nurses in the PICU help make a very special binder full of detailed med list and checkoff sheets that we still use to this day. Stacie and I are so fortunate to live just 5 minutes away from a trauma #1 Hospital. When living with such a complicated child it certainly keeps our minds at ease." Rodney Gentry & Matt Rickman Salem EMS Engine #3, 375-3080 Nominated for Paramedic by Ken Wood “On August 9, 2010, while playing in a playoff softball game at the Moyer Softball complex, I began experiencing some mild nausea. It was in the nineties so I attributed it to the heat. I went to the dugout and drank some water but the nausea did not go away. The complex called 911. I was still not very concerned because I thought I was in great shape. When the EMTs arrived, they took me to the ambulance and started an IV line. Soon after they informed me that I was having a heart attack! EMTs Matt Rickman and Rodney Gentry treated me. They told me exactly what I could expect when we got to the ER at LewisGale! I was rushed to the hospital and taken to the Cath lab immediately! A stent was placed in an artery o my heart and I spent 2 notes in the hospital and returned home. The day after my procedure I was told that my blockage was in what they call the Widow Maker! It was 100 percent blocked and my heart surgeon told me that I probably had about 20 minutes to live when they got me to the Cath lab! I would like to nominate Matt and Rodney for your award! They definitely saved my life!” Margaret Grove, MD Physicians to Women, Inc. 21 Highland Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24013 540-982-8881 ptow.com Nominated for Female Health Hero by Shiree Carr “I had to have a hysterectomy. It was my first time having surgery. She was great at explaining everything to me and putting my mind at ease.” Roy Habib, MD Lewis Gale Physicians- Salem Campus East 1802 Braeburn Dr Salem, VA 24153 540-772-3490 LewisGale.com Nominated for Primary Care Physician by Sheryl Greene “I was referred to Dr. Habib by my Oncologist to start well visits. The first time I met with Dr. Habib, I was extremely impressed by his bedside manner. He took the time to listen to me and answer all of my questions. He never hurried me, made me wait an hour for our scheduled appointment, or made me feel as though I was another number. Last year, my husband became quite ill. I told him to go to see Dr Habib who diagnosed him with a sinus infection. My gut told me otherwise and I asked Dr. Habib to check him for Lyme disease. He not only listened to my advice, but had the test done and it came back positive. Dr. Habib didn't hesitate to tell us both that I was right. I have never had a doctor admit that. It gave me a huge sense of satisfaction knowing that my husband's illness would be cleared up and that I found the most sincere doctor that I now trust wholeheartedly. He is very honest and will admit if he missed something. I know he felt bad that he did miss the diagnosis, but I am sure it happens to them all. I am willing to bet you that most; if not all; will not admit the same thing. He is an asset to LewisGale and I wouldn't trust anyone else with my and family's health needs. He deserves this honor and is truly my health hero!”

Tim Habla Counter Response Fitness “I can attest that Tim's expert training instruction and guidance and the Safety of the Counter Response gym is not only life-changing but life-saving. I would not be alive today if it were not for Tim and Counter Response Fitness. I was involved in a motorcycle accident August 2, 2015, that resulted in damage to my right hip and thigh and an extensive brain injury. All injuries went medically untreated. (I did not have insurance at the time of the accident and continue to remain without insurance. No insurance means no medical treatment. I lost my job in March of 2016 due to my extensive brain injury and other complications. I am also the survivor of a complex stalking incident. The stalking became worse after the motorcycle accident. Thank Goodness I found Counter Response in late 2016! I entered the gym wearing less than a size 0. I observed a class and then took advantage of the Free Week that the gym offered. I laid down my injuries and life's challenges and began to train with all of my heart and soul! Training was not an option for me, but a means of survival. The road has not been smooth and I have had separations from the gym. I am always training in my mind and in my heart. I am always led back to the gym and I am always met by Tim – an Expert Trainer and a Safe Place to call Home. I guess you could say that Tim and Counter Response are my Umbrella. (A protecting force or influence.)” Nominated for Male Health Hero by Anonymous “I realize this might not exactly fit your request, but I'm sending because it was extraordinary and definitely involves a 'health hero.' On 11/13/17, Dr. Preston Waldrop of Virginia Orthopedic did a spectacular job of replacing my right hip. I was counseled that I would spend six weeks on a walker and/or cane after the surgery. In preparation, I spent four months prior to the surgery at Counter Response, where the team of trainers worked with me to strengthen the muscles that support that hip. My surgery was on a Monday, and I was back in the gym and able to go back to my office on Wednesday. No cane, no walker needed. Two days! The physical therapist who came out to evaluate me declined to accept me as a patient; she said I didn't need any. Tim Habla and the trainers at Counter Response had prepared my muscles so well for this that I basically 'walked away' from a total hip replacement. This saved me from losing time at work and greatly reduced the burden on my family, who (we thought) would have to provide care for me. Even though this might not exactly fit your category, since Counter Response is not a medical facility, it is remarkable enough that I hope you'll give it consideration. Thanks!” Nominated for Male Health Hero by Dolores Farmer Nancy Hans Prevention Council of Roanoke County Nominated for Educator by Laura Bowman “Nancy sits on the Opioid and Heroin Task Force and has helped facilitate numerous Community Conversations on Opiates and Heroin across the Roanoke Valley. These community conversations have had a direct impact on the number of people who now ask questions of their doctors when being prescribed pain medications, understand the risks associated with the use of opioid pain medications, know the warning signs of abuse, and know how to properly dispose of their unneeded medications. Nancy's a founding member of the Roanoke Hope Initiative, a comprehensive community resource for those seeking support and treatment for a substance use disorder. Nancy serves as an Angel and Advocate for the organization which has assisted 147 participants since August, 2016. In 2017, a new initiative through the Prevention Council was created; Urgent Love (www.urgentlove.org). Urgent Love is aimed at building a 26 county neighborhood resource and collaborative process to combat the heroin and opioid epidemic in southwestern Virginia. The Urgent Love initiative has the capability to become a national model and game changer in the opioid and heroin epidemic. Part of the Urgent Love initiative includes a campaign to encourage the four main pharmacy companies in the 26 county Urgent Love neighborhood to place secure medication drop boxes in their pharmacies (www.lonelydropbox.org). An increase in point-of-sale drop boxes would exponentially decrease the supply of opiate pain relievers being abused, and would keep medications out of our waterways. Nancy's an educator, advocate, and deeply caring soul. She's truly a hero to so many. ” Vanessa Hedge, NP Carilion Children’s Pediatric Endocrinology 102 Highland Ave, Ste 455 Roanoke, VA 24013 540-224-4445 Nominated for Endocrinologist by Robert Hedge “My wife,Vanessa is a cornerstone for this practice. She tirelessly cares for and about each of the kids, and new consults she sees. She will take calls from her patients even when she's not on call, going the extra mile to help them find meds, insulin pumps, finding pharmacies, etc. Many days, she sees 12-16 kids a day, then comes home to chart until late at night, just to be sure she has adequate time to spend with the families to listen and properly address their issues. She's also very active with Camp Too Sweet, JDRF Gala and Carilion Children's Family Camp, where she is a senior volunteer and remains accessible to anyone that needs her.” Alicia Hollis, MD Valley Integrative Medicine 2702 Brambleton Ave Roanoke, VA 24018 540-556-1061 Draliciahollis.com Nominated for Holistic Health/Natural Healing by Candace Poling “For 20 years I have struggled to find the source of my health issues and have been told I am healthy, given meds to mask my symptoms or even told I'm imagining them! Last year I hesitantly made an appointment with Dr. Hollis, assuming I was just wasting my money as I have for years but something told me I needed to see her. She did extensive questioning into my medical history before I saw her and upon examining me she immediately knew what was wrong with me! To make sure, the appropriate testing was done and she was 100 percent correct. I have never felt so relieved and validated in my entire life. She took time to explain my situation and how we would go about the journey of healing. She is truly an amazing, caring doctor who wants to get to the source of the problem and not just address the symptoms. She started out in traditional medicine and realized that this was how it worked and decided to do something differently. I applaud her for following her convictions and I will forever be grateful for her dedication to the field of integrative medicine and the wonderful care she provides. There are not words to describe what she has done for me and many others in my situation who otherwise would be hopeless.”

Lissa Hoprich, MA, BCBA, LBA ABC’s of Applied Behavior Analysis 1630 Braeburn Dr Salem, VA 24153 540-588-9582 abcsofaba.com Nominated for Autism by Caitlin Paarlberg “Along with her husband and fabulous staff, she owns and runs an ABA clinic for children on the autism spectrum. She works tirelessly to meet the individual needs of all the children who attend clinic. Each child is unique in their needs and the work of Lissa and her staff have changed our lives. Prior to starting ABCs of ABA, my older son was destructive, having constant meltdowns, and struggling to do typical everyday tasks. At four and a half years old, he was still in diapers, using a sippy cup, and could do minimal activities of daily living for himself. After unwavering support and intervention by Lissa and her staff, I feel as though we have our son back. He is currently working to transition back to a typical preschool program. He has made huge gains and I feel he has been given the best chance to be successful do to him attending ABCs of ABA. Lissa and he staff are more like family than healthcare providers. They work all day and are available to help families in the evenings and on the weekends. Lives are positively changed everyday by Lissa and her staff at ABCs of ABA.” Richard Huffman, Jr., DDS Huffman and Kreger Family Dentistry 4346 Starkey Rd #3 Roanoke, VA 24018 540-989-3321 huffmanandkregerdentistry.com Nominated for Dentist by Dan Lubbs “Been having a problem with (real) bad breath for several months. Fortunately, for me, I couldn't tell but others all but fainted when I'd talk to them. Finally my tooth started to be sensitive. Went to Dr Huffman who took an X-ray and discovered that I has a very advanced abscess, which can be dangerous if untreated. He prescribed antibiotics which helped kill the bacterial infection from the abscess, as well as take care of the bad breath.” Morgan Jamison Healing Strides of VA Nominated for Therapeutic Animal Trainer by Carol Young “Morgan is the Head Trainer at Healing Strides of VA. She trains all of our horse partners that serve our participants, ages 4-87. Children’s and adults on the autism spectrum. Veterans with PTSD. We see miracles daily Children taking first steps. Speaking their first words. Veterans learning how to communicate and step back into civilian life. All because of interactions with horses. Morgan is the one that works with our horses to keep them strong and in shape for the work we do. Training the horses to the lift and adaptive saddle that allows many of our participants that could not participate without those two pieces of equipment. Both are scary to the horses so Morgan has to create a safe and trusting environment for them so they are able to learn and work for our participants. Morgan is dedicated and works very hard. She is responsible for over 20 horses. Creating specific training and exercise programs for each of them individually. She is also one of the best at teaching our instructors and interns how to train the horses also. We served over 5,000 lessons in 2017 and are the largest serving Equine therapeutic program in Virginia. (At my research of asking others). We could not serve them without our horses and we could not have the happy healthy horses without Morgan.” Jessica Jara, MD CMG Stroobants Cardiovascular Center - Bedford, formerly with HCA LewisGale Nominated for Cardiologist by Ken Wood “My heart surgeon was Dr Jessica Jara. She worked at Lewis Gale but is working in Bedford now. On August 9, 2010, while playing in a playoff softball game at the Moyer Softball complex, I began experiencing some mild nausea. It was in the nineties so I attributed it to the heat. I went to the dugout and drank some water but the nausea did not go away. The complex called 911. I was still not very concerned because I thought I was in great shape. When the EMTs arrived they took me to the ambulance and started an IV line. Soon after they informed me that I was having a heart attack! ... A stent was placed in an artery of my heart and I spent two nights in the hospital and returned home. The day after my procedure I was told that my blockage was in what they call the Widow Maker! It was 100 percent blocked and my heart surgeon told me that I probably had about 20 minutes to live when they got me to the Cath lab!” Bruce Johnson, MD Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine 3 Riverside Circle Roanoke, VA 24016 540-224-5170 Nominated for Internal Medicine by Virginia Dasse “Dr. Johnson was the first to test the lump in my thyroid, that ended up being cancer. Through MyChart, he always responded quickly and could always 'talk me down.' He has personally called to check on my condition. After the second Thyroidectomy and subsequent radiation treatment, realizing no one was monitoring my TSH/T4 level, took it upon himself to monitor that as well. Dr. Johnson is the kindest, most willing to help doctor I have ever had. That makes him my hero. In the day of overbooking and tight scheduling, he never makes you feel rushed through the appointment, and makes every effort to answer all your questions. In his case, Dr. Johnson may not have one traumatic rescue, but he rescues me all the time.” David Jones, DDS, MS Roanoke Valley Orthodontics 6220 Peters Creek Rd Roanoke, VA 24019 4370 Starkey Rd, Ste C Roanoke, VA 24018 490 S Main St Rocky Mount, VA 24151 540-563-1640 roanokevalleyortho.com Nominated for Orthodontist by Daniel Stanley “For five years I have been stuck in a dead in circle of trying to get my teeth fixed and a surgery that would correct my severe sleep apnea but did not allow me to sleep more than a few hours a night. Dr. Jones not only started the process of fixing my teeth, but worked with the insurance company, surgeons and regular dentist to set a plan in place to be able to accomplish all this. He searched relentlessly to find me a surgeon that was not only qualified but In network as well. Now, two weeks after surgery and five years waiting for it, my smile is getting better and I sleep the best I have ever slept in memory! If it was not for him, this never would have happened. #forevergrateful”

Robert Keeley, MD Pulmonary Medicine Associates Nominated for Pulmonology by Anonymous “Dr. Bob Keeley saved my life eleven years ago. Over a period of a couple years, my health progressively got worse. I went to several doctors without getting a diagnosis. Not one of them could explain my illness. Then I went to Dr. Bob Keeley. He saw me as a challenge, not just another patient. He expedited tests, consulted with colleagues and did a lot of research for over two months until he had an answer. He would call frequently during those months to give me updates on my test results and discuss his plans. He also gave me encouragement and assured me he would not give up on me. His diagnosis was a rare life threatening illness that required a transplant. Eight months later I was recuperating at home from a transplant that wasn’t even within Dr. Keeley’s specialty! Today I enjoy a very healthy and blessed life thanks to Dr. Keeley. He listened to me, he believed in me, and, most important, he did not give up on me! I truly owe my life to Dr. Keeley. He was willing to go that extra mile to help me. In my opinion, that is the quality of a Health Hero!” Susan Kilmer, DC Tuck Chiropractic Nominated for Chiropractic Care by Anonymous “I have been seeing Susan since 2011, maybe earlier. In 2015, I was diagnosed with IBS. The adjustments that Susan does helps heal my digestive track. This also reduces painful flare-ups. She is compassionate, listens and offers recommendations when I may need there. She treats the whole person. I am so happy that she has given me excellent care over the years. I now go for monthly adjustments.” Mark Kochenderfer, MD Blue Ridge Cancer Care 2013 South Jefferson St Roanoke, VA 24014 540-982-0237 blueridgecancercare.com Nominated for Oncologist by Lee Colls “Dr. K, as we call him, is not only a brilliant oncologist but seems to have the mindset of a Raticate in the population of cancer. He is caring, warm and compassionate, but also is an expert in the area of cancer treatment. He not only spearheaded a plan to rid my body of cancer, but also to extreme measures to do after care to assure that we have done everything humanly possible so that I will not have a reoccurrence of cancer. Dr. K is a genius! He knows all the latest technology on cancer treatments and is well-versed in his care plans as well as caring for the whole individual. Dr. K is a resource to other treatment centers because of his vast knowledge of methods to treat and put cancer into remission.” Leo Lampros, DDS, MSD (deceased) Dr. Leo N. Lampros, Ltd (Lampros Orthodontics) 2114 Colonial AveRoanoke, VA 24015 540-344-2758 drpennylampros.com Nominated for Hero In Memoriam by Penny Lampros “My father, Dr. Leo N. Lampros, grew up in Roanoke. After completing his education, Dad returned to Roanoke to be near his family and to open his Orthodontic office. He took great joy in treating his patients and providing them with not only a beautiful smile but also confidence in themselves. His chair side manner eased any child or adult’s concerns and made every patient feel special. He was interested in each patient’s life and not only was he the Orthodontist; he was a father figure to many of them. Dad gave advice and helped to guide his patients throughout life. My dad was full of enthusiasm, had a passion for life and an incredible sense of humor. It brought him great joy to see his former patients in the community. There was always a joke and a kind word for everyone. Professionally, he was known around the state of Virginia as one of the best orthodontists in the area. Dad had a passion for his profession and he worked many long hours not only treating patients but also making advances in the orthodontic profession. I had the pleasure of working with my father for several years. It was an opportunity for us to learn from each other and share the profession that has meant so much to both of us. My father passed away on February 12, 2018. He will be missed by not only his family but also those he encountered throughout his life time. He was a hero in the professional community, among friends and patients and to his family.” Lianna Lawson, MD Lawson Family Medicine and Asthetics Nominated for Family Medicine by Anonymous “Dr. Lianna Lawson is a wonderful, caring doctor who has helped me with multiple issues, including a botched abdominal surgery, allergies and other health concerns. She spends as much time with me as I need to go over my multiple issues and does not hesitate to send me to specialists if she feels I need to see someone else. She is interested in all aspects of my health care, both mentally and physically, and sees me as a person, not a commodity.” James Leipzig, MD, FACS LewisGale Physicians/Virginia Spine Center 1940 Braeburn Circle Salem, VA 24153 540-725-9771 Virginiaspinecare.com Nominated for Orthopaedics by Katy Cates “Suffering from numbness in both hands, my GP thought it may be neck related. She referred me to Dr. Leipzig. After reviewing my X-Rays, he informed me 'your hands, that's double carpel tunnel but your neck is a mess!' He instantly gave me a foam collar to wear anytime I was in the car or outside walking etc. and scheduled surgery. It turns out my C4/C5 was slipping so badly that had I been tapped in my car or tripped on a hose, I could have easily been paralyzed. I had no idea this was the case. Sure, my neck was sore on occasion, whose isn't? The surgery was a complete success. The recovery went incredibly well and I am now the proud owner of a safe neck. Dr. Leipzig (we call him "Rock Star") couldn't have been more kind, informative, helpful and funny. He's a great guy and an amazing surgeon. I was, needless to say, scared about the whole process and after getting to know him, I feel that I couldn't have been in better hands. Is he a hero or a Rock Star ... you decide.”

Misty Lenk, DDS, MS Lenk Orthodontics 228 Commons Parkway Daleville, VA 24083 540-966-3990 lenkbraces.com Nominated for Orthodontist by Anonymous “Dr. Lenk is an orthodontist for all patients. She built her practice from the ground up, and has built a place that is happy and inviting for her patients of all ages. The office is always decorated for every holiday, which puts everyone that walks in the door at ease (especially when many of us have a fear of getting braces or going to the dentist). Dr. Lenk knows that many patients have to budget and plan financially for braces, and she is willing to work with her patients in that respect. As a full-time working mom and wife, her work/life balance is an inspiration to other professional women in our area.” Wendy Lucas, PT Lucas Therapies Nominated for Physical Therapist by Anonymous “Really wonderful PT who helped my husband come back from a knee injury. She displays patience and understanding and always has a smile on her face. The injury caused him not to be able to participate in his favorite sport and exercise for an extended period of time, which can be tough emotionally, since exercise is so important to overall health (physical and emotional.) Wendy is loved by her staff, colleagues and patients alike.” James Maish Paramedic Roanoke Nominated for Paramedic by Marilyn Nichols “James Maish is my grand-daughter's stepdad. He has been the best dad ever. He has always been there for her and has treated her like his own. She had to have hip surgery and the doctor prescribed two pain meds. She was fixing to get in the shower after taking each one as directed and her heart stopped. Thank God James was there. Her mother was there with her and screamed for him. He is also in the national guard, so he is strong and in shape. He threw Elizabeth over his shoulder and got her to the living room and gave her CPR until the rescue squad got there. He will always be my hero because he saved her life. God had him in right place at the right time. He is always helping someone and I know with the love and compassion he has for people, he is an awesome paramedic. Elizabeth lost her dad to a car accident the year before so James has really stepped up and been there for her through all her trials. He also went to Guantanamo Bay for a year. She is able to go to college because of his sacrifice. He has supported her and made sure she has never done without, been there for her school activities and anything she needed. I thank God for him all the time.” Michael Mallare, MD, FAAP (deceased) LewisGale Regional Healthcare Nominated for Pediatrician by Keely Richardson “On October 1, 1993, I took my nine-month-old son, Willie, to Dr. Michael Mallare for a second opinion when his ear infection had not cleared up after a few days. He ordered blood tests and they found blast (cancer) cells in his blood sample. Dr. Mallare told us his platelets and red blood cells were dangerously low and we were getting ready to transport to UVA by ambulance. Dr Mallare helped us to try to understand what was happening and explained what to expect at UVA. He had done his residency there and was still in contact with the pediatricians in the emergency room and PICU. His reputation there was so stellar that I cannot even remember how many doctors came to see us just on his behalf to give us reassurance. Willie was finally diagnosed with a very rare, hard-to-detect cancer, a type of leukemia. It was six months in the hospital and Dr. Mallare called every day to check in to see how we were all doing. Willie received a bone marrow transplant on January 18,1994. Our eight-year-old daughter Lacy was his donor. If it had not been for Dr. Mallare, Willie would not be here. Willie is 25 now and will be getting married this year on August 18, 2018. Unfortunately, Dr. Mallare will not be at Willie’s wedding. He died of cancer a few years later and Roanoke lost one of the Worlds greatest heroes when he passed away.” Leann McMullen, RNC Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital 1906 Belleview Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24014 540-266-5000 Nominated for Nurse by Leslie Rueff “My hero is the unexpected labor and delivery nurse we happened to be paired with this February at CRMH. When Leann started her shift at 7 A.M. on Wednesday morning we had already been in labor for eight hours, but things were progressing slowly. Leann listened to my wishes for a VBAC, and it seemed that she made it her mission to make that a reality for me. During the entire 12 hours of her shift, I was her number one priority. She supported me, reassured me and most importantly, she pushed me when I needed to be pushed. I had an epidural and with the baby’s heart rate, I was stuck in one position. Leann decided the best thing to do was rotate me every 30 minutes, a task that Leanne had no qualms in doing and instructed the night nurse to continue. That night without Leann was hard, and I almost gave into a C-section. Then, at 7 A.M., Leann returned and instead of taking her assigned position as the charge nurse, she opted to take me as a patient. Soon after I was ready to push and with Leann’s amazing coaching at 10 A.M. that morning we had our successful VBAC. There is no doubt in my mind that Leann is one of the biggest reasons that I was able to VBAC. I will never forget the care and attention she gave to me. She’s the epitome of a hard working professional and an unsung hero.” Suzan R. Merten, MD Blue Ridge Cancer Care 2013 South Jefferson St Roanoke, VA 24014 540-982-0237 blueridgecancercare.com Nominated for Oncologist by Suzanne Lothes

“At age 38, my world changed as I was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Being a wife and mother of two young boys, I knew I needed to find a team of doctors that I trusted and would take the time to treat me while being honest and up front. I was blessed to have Dr. Merton, her PA, and the entire nursing staff to care for me. The most difficult part was the led up to my first appointment. I am a planner and wanted to know what my course of attack would be ASAP. As I anxiously awaited meeting Dr. Merton, she immediately put me at ease. She has been caring and understanding of all my questions and concerns. During the past year, Dr. Merton has continued to support me and provide the best care possibly. As challenging as the cancer battle can be, Dr. Merton and her team always found a way to put a smile on my face with all their love and support. I never felt rushed and always felt comfortable throughout my ongoing journey. The positive atmosphere of the Blue Ridge Cancer Center is became of the amazing doctors and nurses. I would truly like to honor Dr. Merton for all her support during my battle." Tim Miller, PA Formerly at Carilion Family Medicine Nominated for Family Medicine by Ed Grimm “Tim Miller is a great, great PA. I have never met someone as kind and as personable. And with a great attitude towards his patients. He has a great bedside manner. He has treated my whole family. Tim in our eyes is a hero. He's fantastic a great person. He is moving on to greater things. And we wish him the best of luck. We are going to deeply miss you.” Adam Morcom, MD G. Wayne Fralin Free Clinic for the Homeless (Roanoke Rescue Mission) Nominated for ER Services by Pam Milkowski “Dr. Adam Morcom toured our facility in 2016 as part of his residency orientation. After completing his tour, he contacted us with an interest in volunteering. He shadowed our Medical Director, Dr. Pasley, a few times and then set his own schedule and began seeing patients here at the G. Wayne Fralin Clinic on a regular basis. Dr. Morcom has built a rapport with our patients over time, gaining their trust, and willingness to schedule appointments instead of seeking the emergency room. By doing so, he is helping them gain better continuity of care. Since he began volunteering in our clinic, he has created a recruitment video and has successfully recruited three emergency room doctors. Having ED doctors volunteering in our clinic is a huge asset not only to our clinic, but also to the community and local hospitals; he hopes that his efforts will keep emergency department numbers down while teaching individuals about the importance of having a primary care physician. Dr. Morcom has made himself available to our clinic via phone and email to answer any questions, write scripts and calling in orders. He finds time to balance seeing our patients, performing his duties at the local hospital and his personal life, all while going above and beyond as a volunteer.” Linda Morrison, RBT Centra Rivermont Autism Program, Roanoke Nominated for Autism by Tabatha Harris “Linda Morrison has been with my son for about one and a half years. She is simply amazing; she has been there whenever she is needed, from appointments to hospitalizations in the mental institution or just a simple phone call about behaviors or how to handle certain things if she cannot be there. She always makes a point to make sure there is someone there to help my child; the behaviors have been getting better since she's been involved and I highly looked up to her as my son does too. Linda Morrison is always willing to help in any way she can; she never leaves you hanging and if she doesn't know something she will go far and beyond her powers to find the answers. I have worked with a lot of ABA therapists and she is by far the best one I have ever worked with in the three years I've had ABA for my son. And to me she is a health hero when it comes to my child and I would believe he would say the same.” Joseph Moskal, MD Carilion Clinic Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences 2331 Franklin Rd SW Roanoke, VA 24014 540-510-6200 Nominated for Orthopaedics by Michael O’Brochta “Last year I climbed the highest mountain in Africa with my son, Mt. Kilimanjaro. I give Dr. Moskal much of the credit; two years prior he replaced a chronically painful hip. With that new hip I have been able to return to my active lifestyle; I exercise walk 50 miles per week up Mill Mountain, backpack on the Appalachian Trail, and mountain climb. His strict discipline prior to and following the surgery that resulted in my restoration of physical abilities impressed me to the degree that Carilion featured my story in a short video." Amanda Murchison, MD Carilion Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology - Salem 1957 W Main St Salem, VA 24153 540-389-5174 Nominated for Obstetrics by Amanda Culley “I’m from a small town and had seen many doctors before I met Dr. Murchison, one of which told me I had a rare abnormality that they had never seen before and left me crying in the exam room. I was scared, but after calling around to several doctors from the North Carolina line to Roanoke, we found Dr. Murchison, who had not only heard of my condition, she had worked with other women with uterine abnormalities like mine. I was nervous sitting in the exam room and then the sweetest doctor with the best bedside manner walked in. Dr. Murchison took the time to make me feel comfortable and to explain my condition. She even drew a diagram for my mom and I so we could understand where my abnormalities occurred. Dr. Murchison explained our options as far as surgery and long term living with this condition. We scheduled the surgery and from then on life was so much better for me. Color me surprised when a few years later, I ended up pregnant. Dr. Murchison has been there the whole way through all of my pregnancies (both of which were high-risk and one was a very traumatic birth) and a miscarriage. She’s performed several surgical procedures that have improved my quality of life and saved my babies in-utero. Not only is Dr. Murchison is a wonderful doctor who provides excellent medical care, but she is an amazing, caring person and we will be forever grateful for her."

Susan O’Malley, RN Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community 3804 Brandon Ave SW Roanoke, VA 24018 540-776-2600 brandonoaks.net Nominated for Elder Care by Nicole Bruch “Susan is the Administrator of Brandon Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Support Center. When she came to Brandon Oaks in 2013 she noticed a lack of memory care services in the Brandon Oaks service line. After a few years of research, patient advocacy and planning with senior leaders, Brandon Oaks dedicated the first floor of their Assisted Living facility as a Memory Support Center in July of 2017. Not only that, Susan has increased resident, family and employee satisfaction through transparent communication and involvement in decision-making. Susan also headed up an effort that brought about two national quality awards for Brandon Oaks Assisted Living through the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (Bronze and Silver Quality Awards).” Chris Osborne, PTA Lucas Therapies Nominated for Physical Therapist by Dianne Schwizer “When I made the decision in December 2016 to amputate my lower right leg for health reasons, I said I wanted to be well enough to walk in the 2017 Roanoke Drumstick Dash with my family. After many setbacks, I finally started physical therapy late September 2017 at Lucas Therapies Knotbreak office. After working with therapist Chris Osborne for a couple of weeks, I mentioned the one-time goal I had of walking on Thanksgiving day. I no longer thought it was a possibility at this point. At my next visit with Chris, he made me a deal. Chris said if I did the walk, the office would walk with me. We went to work preparing me for the 5K walk on Thanksgiving morning. I did not know I could sweat that much! Chris challenged me at each visit to work a little harder.Every time I doubted myself, Chris was right there with the encouragement I needed to keep on working. He had more faith in me than I had in myself. Seven weeks later, the Lucas family, along with therapists Chris Osborne, Ben Farmer, Claire Flippen and Chris's faithful dog Coco walked with me and my family on Thanksgiving morning. Chris Osborne at Lucas Therapies is definitely my Health Hero." Faith Pasley, MD Fralin Free Clinic for the Homeless (Roanoke Rescue Mission) Nominated for Philanthropist by Lee Clark “Dr. Pasley has served as the Fralin Free Clinic's volunteer Medical Director for over 10 years. Thanks to her leadership and compassion, the Fralin Free Clinic was able to see over 18,000 patient encounters in 2017 alone. These patients are homeless, uninsured and unemployed with limited to no access to traditional medical, dental, vision and mental healthcare options. Dr. Faith Pasley's quiet, dedicated and compassionate care and professional oversight enables the Fralin Free Clinic to leverage thousands of volunteer hours given by other physicians, nurses, dentists, and medical students which ensures that homeless men and women receive medical services. The Fralin Free Clinic for the Homeless is a ministry of the Rescue Mission, and is the only Free Clinic in Virginia located on-site at a comprehensive Homeless services provider. Under Dr. Pasley's leadership, over 10,000 different patients have received care in the last 10 years. These patients not only receive care while receiving services in emergency shelters, a plan is established to transition care to other providers as patients move from homelessness to stable employment and sustainable housing. Thanks to Dr. Pasley, men and women in crisis are provided urgently needed medical care. As a result, they have hope and healing, empowering them to move into stability." Tamara Patterson, RN The Glebe Nominated for Elder Care by Anonymous “Tamara is a Clinic RN in our Life Care Retirement Community in Daleville, VA. Tamara and her clinical team are what I would call the 'Central Nervous System' of our community. We have more than 250 residents and 200 employees. Tamara is our First Responder in clinical emergency situations. She is cool, calm and collected throughout multiple emergent needs. She has been the catalyst for customer service, caring hands and calming words. Many of our residents have had life-threatening situations occur and Tamara has been there to help facilitate support and oversight saving lives as common practice in her daily routine. Even with a full schedule and ongoing needs from our Resident Population, Tamara finds a way to help our staff. Her keen sense of understanding individual needs and a sense for emotional distress, she brings care and comfort to those staff who so often have no one. I believe Tamara truly brings the word 'Care' into the forefront of everything she does. Please consider Tamara as a Nurse who goes the extra mile and truly lives her day through her heart.” Keaton Petty, therapy dog Therapets of the Roanoke Valley Nominated for Therapeutic Animal Trainer by Angie Petty “I'm sure this is an unusual submission, but I had to make a submission for my therapy dog Keaton. He has enriched so many lives through our monthly visits to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, The Glebe and HopeTree. There are a number of studies on the positive effects of Animal-Assisted Activities (AAA), such as decreased heart rate and blood pressure, mental stimulation, feelings of acceptance and good rapport and increased motivation. I've personally witnessed people in the hospital move their fingers, flutter their eyes and attempt to speak in response to touching Keaton. I've also witnessed all the smiles he brings to staff members, patients, family members, visitors, residents and kids depending on the facility we're visiting. There's no doubt in my mind that therapy work is Keaton's purpose in life. He had such a a calm demeanor and mild disposition as a puppy, I felt he must have a bigger purpose beyond being a beloved family pet. I began to investigate ways I might use him to give back, and discovered pet therapy. Keaton is also somewhat of a miracle dog, because he was rescued from our house fire in 2013, just weeks after passing his first test for therapy animal certification. Keaton loves to be petted and gets excited every time I pull out his vest to go on therapy visits. He is truly a blessing to our family and all the folks he visits. Thank you for considering him as a Roanoke Health Hero."

Douglas Pierce, MD Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) of Roanoke Valley 1201 Third Street SW Roanoke, VA 24016 540-857-6993 chiprv.org “Dr. Doug Pierce is the founder of Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) of Roanoke Valley, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. He was a physician himself for 28 years, but started this non-profit program to connect underprivileged children in the Roanoke Valley with doctors, when they might now have access or knowledge on their own of how to do so. Dr. Pierce was inspired to do this, because he faced challenge to access care himself, as a young boy, raised in a rural area. Dr. Pierce continues to serve on the Board of Directors for CHIP today, participates in events with the enrolled families, and continues to bring awareness to the issues that so many underprivileged families in our area face. He remains kind and giving, and others feel a true compassion from him, as he sits patiently and presently, making eye contact and really listening to what is said to him. Dr. Pierce has provided care to hundreds of individuals in the area, many of whom are adults and have kids themselves. He is happy to respond to any question or problem that he can and, if he doesn't have the answer, will seek out support and connection from others. Dr. Pierce has maintained a sense of humor as well, and loves to make others laugh. This is sometimes the best medicine. He is a true hero to so many individual people and to the community as a whole, for providing direct care and beginning CHIP's existence.” Nominated for Innovator by Anonymous “Thirty years ago this year, Dr. Pierce recognized that many children we're going without adequate healthcare starting at infancy. He decided to do something about this, and with the help of many in the community and state, created the concept of Child Health Investment Partnership or CHIP of Roanoke Valley. This grassroots organization started in our community is now a statewide health care coordination program serving thousands of children across the state. Dr. Pierce still volunteers many hours every year with CHIP. A true hometown hero.” Nominated for Pediatrician by Robin Haldiman “Dr. Pierce has been an incredible Pediatrician for over 40 years. He was my doctor as a infant in 1970 and served as my doctor until the mid-1980s. He was an incredible gentleman and always made me feel so comfortable. Later in 1980's, he started a non-profit organization, Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) to help provide healthcare for under-served children in the Roanoke Valley. He did not have to do this – he wanted to do this so as to help others less fortunate. This is an incredible legacy for him and for those that CHIP serve. He has taught me so much in my life that most recently I have volunteered to help CHIP as well. I don't have to – I want to! This is something that Dr. Pierce taught me – it is something that we could all learn to do. Help those less fortunate than ourselves. Let's give back to the Roanoke Valley!” Nominated for Pediatrician by Ron Poff “Dr. Pierce's work at CHIP of Roanoke has provided help for so many underprivileged children in the Roanoke Valley. He has touched the lives of so may families and children here in the Roanoke Valley.” Nominated for Pediatrician by Anonymous Jolee Preston, FNP Blue Ridge Cancer Care 2013 South Jefferson St Roanoke, VA 24014 540-982-0237 blueridgecancercare.com Nominated for Oncologist by Lee Colls “Upon hearing the words that you have cancer is a pretty scary diagnosis. Jolee was not only there as a professional, but as a friend, giving advice and supporting treatments. As a member of a hospice team, I recognize that Jolee is not just doing a job but chasing her passions. She is compassionate, caring and goes above and beyond standard medical treatment. She is available and knowledgeable in every area of cancer treatment. I nominate Jolee for professional in this category because she is so deserving and humble!” Joshua Rhodes, DC Performance Healthcare 3603 Brambleton Ave, Ste 3 Roanoke, VA 24018 540-526-7479 peakperformanceroanoke.com Nominated for Chiropractic Care by Stephen Ward “I had nerve damage from spinal injuries from years ago, causing great distress and pain in my shoulders that felt like a rat chewing a hole inside my upper back and also nerve pain and numbness down both arms leading to half of each hand being numb along the C5-C7 nerve lines. I could not sleep for months at a time and this made life miserable and certain tasks risky. I tried going to a spinal surgeon for advice, but they ignored me for six months, I went to a pain specialist who was very good, but that would wear off within eight to nine months and would have to get another shot. I finally found Dr. Joshua Rhodes who has a total program including spinal decompression; manipulation, exercises and other techniques; and started the program. It wasn't immediate, but over a few months the feeling came back to my hands, the numbness went away, the rat chewing in my shoulder left ... and I felt/feel human again. What a blessing! It was worth every penny and no surgery!” Deb Robinson, PA Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - North Roanoke 6415 Peters Creek Rd Roanoke, VA 24019 540-265-5500, ext. 234 Nominated for Nurse Practitioner by Anonymous “She is very nice, pleasant, she listens to you and does not make you feel stupid, silly for telling her what your problem is. She makes you feel like she understands and does not talk down to you you know she cares about you.” Russell Slayton, MD Carilion Clinic Family Medicine – Vinton 415 S Pollard St Vinton, VA 24179 540-983-6700 Nominated for Family Medicine by Tracy Jones “I suffered from debilitating hives for four years; I went to urgent care, my GP, ER, then started seeing specialists: a dermatologist and then an allergist, who found a diagnosis of auto-immune but could not stop the symptoms, but send me to UVA to a special specialist allergist, who treated me for two years, took tons of blood, etc. but still could not stop the symptoms or figure out the specific diagnosis. I was seeing a doctor at Vinton who moved to South Carolina, so she referred me to Dr. Slayton. My first visit with Dr. Slayton, he saw that I had anemia and asked if anybody had tested me for Celiac; I assumed they had, because I had been tested for everything, I thought. He did blood work, and it came back that I had celiac! I still had to see a GE doc and he did an endoscopy, but within months, I had a definite diagnosis and saw a dietician and now I am symptom free! After four years of painful, sometimes debilitating hives (yes, they can be debilitating!), I am symptom-free. I miss my breads and cookies but I am so much happier now! Thank you Dr. Slayton!”

Gregory Stidham, MD Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - Daleville 150 Market Ridge Ln Daleville, VA 24083 540-966-0400 Nominated for Family Medicine by Ed Shuey “Dr. Stidham has always been there for me through all sorts of medical problems. His professionalism has always been imbued with a strong sense of care and his humor and kindness. My medical issues have always been successfully addressed on the first visit. I would find it hard to believe that he is not the finest family doctor in the area.” Ashley Supanich, PT Physical Therapy at Carilion Wellness Roanoke Nominated for Physical Therapist by Kurt Rheinheimer “Ashley Supanich is living poof of the magic of physical therapy. Her attention and exercise prescriptions to me over the years have allowed me, simply, to keep running and to keep throwing. To think your hip pain will end your running creates a sadness paralleled in intensity perhaps only by finding out that getting down on the floor and doing your exercises will get you back out. Ditto on a right shoulder than seemed beyond-return for its level of pain. A few dozen elastic bands later, pain gone! Ashley Supanich has made me a crusader for others who think aches and pains are terminal. They're often not! I am at work with her now on a left shoulder injury ... wall slides, stretches, reaches, dowel raisings – all kindsa good stuff.” Nina Sweeney, MD Roanoke Partners in Health, P.C. 3239 Electric Rd Roanoke, VA 24018 540-904-7912 roanokePIH.COM “Dr. Nina has gotten me through the worst days of my life. It was she, not his regular doctor, who identified symptoms that caused concern and referred him to the specialist who identified his cancer. She works with her patients–a true partner in health. Even if she thinks I need a certain drug but I believe I can deal with a health concern naturally, she will work with me and when my way works, she celebrates with me. Truly a wholistic, open-minded, diligent, caring, excellent doctor.” Nominated for Family Medicine by Annie Schultz “I have been a patient of Dr. Sweeney’s for almost 10 years before she opened her private practice. She has walked us through many various health difficulties over the years. Also, I have suffered from an autoimmune disease called myasthenia gravis, for six years. Because it is such a rare disease, it is hard to find a doctor who will listen and address what’s going on beyond the blood work. I went to specialists and she was the only doctor who provided an actual lifestyle change, not just medications. She challenged me to trust her and give her 90 days and see what would happen. That was 17 months ago and my life, as well as my family’s, has changed drastically! Without her support for my health as well as my family over the years, our lives would be different. We trust her opinion just like we would a parent or other confidant. We are truly blessed to have such a dedicated family doctor and love the fact that our family of four sees one physician. Roanoke Partners in Health rocks!!” Nominated for Family Medicine by Shelley Sawyer “For years, I felt sick every day. My autoimmune disease kept me tired, in pain and suffering with a constant sinus infection. Finally, in January 2017, Dr. Sweeney suggested an anti inflammatory diet. I started it February 15, 2017, and it completely changed my life. I feel better than I have in my entire life. I'm no longer sick every day. I'm active when I never thought I could be again. I now hike, work out daily and run around with my nephew. I went to Disney World this past September and the walking did not phase me at all. I've lost 35 pounds. I have a renewed joy for life. To make a long story short – I met Dr. Eric Swisher and was referred to Dr. Chris Williams in Charlottesville for the removal of a large crop of fibroids. The next challenge was if I be able to conceive a child. After a year of recovery and a lot of visits and coaching from Dr. Swisher, I became pregnant. All was going well – until a few weeks after learning of the pregnancy. The fibroids returned with a vengeance! They were growing at a faster rate than the baby. After 19 weeks on strict bed rest I delivered a baby girl at 37 weeks! She is healthy and I am very thankful for Dr. Swisher's knowledge, skill, coaching and determination to help accomplish this miracle. I still have a challenge to determine the next step in my health care, but I know I am in good hands with a guardian and special doctor! God bless Dr. Eric Swisher, his nurse, Kara and staff. I am a very thankful mother.” Nominated for Obstetrics by Anonymous

Barton A. Thomas, MD Roanoke Plastic Surgery 1118 First st SW Roanoke, VA 24016 540-581-1400 RoanokePlasticSurgery.com Nominated for Reconstructive Surgeon by Suzanne Lothes “Being a young mom of two small children and a wife, I was scared to death after being diagnosed with breast cancer. After months of processing the information provided to me by my doctors and nurses, I had made up my mind. I wanted a double mastectomy with reconstructive surgery. This was a huge decision and I was eager to meet and discuss with Dr. Thomas. Dr. Thomas and his staff are AMAZING! I felt comfortable and supportive from day one. Dr. Thomas is a brilliant man and knew everything about my diagnosis without even looking at his notes. He also attends the tumor conferences with area oncologists and radiologists so he is knowledgeable about his patients and can provide the best care to his patients. He and his nurse Dottie are smooth operators. They put me at ease and know exactly what needs to be done. I feel like family when I am in Dr. Thomas’ office. Before my surgery, he came in to visit me and walk me through what would occur during the operation. He was in my hospital room after my surgery to check on me and followed up the morning after before being discharged. Dr. Thomas truly cares about his patients and I would recommend him to anyone. During my cancer journey, making the decision to have a double mastectomy was very emotional, but Dr. Thomas was supportive, understanding and willing to answer any questions. I would love to nominate Dr. Thomas as my Hero!” Jennifer Vaughn, MD Blue Ridge Cancer Care 2013 South Jefferson St Roanoke, VA 24014 540-982-0237 blueridgecancercare.com Nominated for Oncologist by Susan Price “My husband was diagnosed with Ph+ ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) November 2015. Dr. Vaughn was upfront and honest about his disease and road ahead. When I asked about a second opinion, she had already done so. It hadn't been 24 hours since his diagnosis and she had already reached out to doctors around the country. We have three young kids and Dr. Vaughn made herself available after hours so she could meet them, explain to them what was happening, and to answer their questions. When Jason could not get to remission, she canvased the U.S. asking about CAR-T clinical trials for Jason. Seattle Cancer Care Alliance/Fred Hutch took him on as a trial participant since they had been in touch with Dr. Vaughn and knew of his case. Jason completed his trial (without success) and then had a bone marrow transplant in Seattle. Dr. Vaughn remained in touch with us the entire time we were out there and met his challenges head-on when we returned home. She always made herself accessible, which she probably regretted at times! My husband passed away September 2017, and Dr. Vaughn made sure to be there with us and the kids during that process. She fought with us during the duration of his illness and we know she did everything possible for Jason. She never gave up on him and my kids and I are forever grateful for her. We consider her a friend and have kept in touch since Jason's death. She is special!” Ulli Wade Medical Grade Skin Care Nominated for Esthetician/Dermatologist by Anonymous “Struggling with adult acne and skin issues is an emotional thing. Determining the root cause of the problem is key. After visits to my Primary Care Doctor, Dermatologists, and doing my own research, I found Uli at Medical Grade Skin Care. Not only did she listen to what I was experiencing, she also presented options to address the issues and let me make the decision about how to proceed. Everything was always explained in a clear, simple way. Put simply, I trusted her. As time went on and I discovered that the issues may have been due to a food allergy/diet, Uli was the only one that listened (and agreed) that food allergies could absolutely be the cause of the problem. Today, I am happily living a gluten-free/dairy-free lifestyle and have no further issues!” Audrey Ward, PT Professional Therapies of roanoke (CORA) 44 Catawba Rd, Ste 201 Daleville, VA 24083 540-992-4801 professionaltherapies.org Nominated for Physical Therapist by Anonymous “Audrey Ward spent countless hours helping me recover from multiple issues caused by a botched abdominal surgery and scar tissue. When we began therapy, I could not climb stairs or walk for more than two minutes on a treadmill. I needed a cane simply to make it through the grocery store. Thanks to her constant attention and innovative care, I can now walk 20 minutes on a treadmill, climb a flight of steps and I no longer use a cane. She also helped me with the depression and emotional ups and downs that occurred because I lost my work and found myself in a situation not of my own making. She understood that when a person loses health, many problems arise from a single issue. She prodded me when I needed a push, and gave me a hug when I needed that. I could not ask for a better health care professional.” Edgar Weaver, MD Carilion Clinic Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences 2331 Franklin Road SW Roanoke, VA 24014 540-224-5170 Nominated for Neurology by Anonymous “Dr. Weaver was able to correct a pinching nerve and confirmed a bulging C6 disc. He knew right away the issue and administered a few extension tests in the office. I suffered for years with aching pain that extended my whole left arm; made it numb or achy at times. My hand would also go numb. I saw a chiropractor for over a year, spent four thousand dollars with no relief. Dr. Weaver, after conducting an MRI, confirmed this and I was administered an epidural as well as putting me on Neurontin. I'm so happy to say the condition is corrected. Thank you Dr. Weaver! You are my health hero!” Amy Jo Wheeler, M.Ed