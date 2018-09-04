Even the Bricks Don't Seem the Same

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Who knew how different our home would feel as the kids grew?

W‌hen I click through old photos on a whim, I am always astonished.

My kids were that tiny? The floors were that messy? And the house. Is that really our dining room? Why does it seem like someone else’s?

Except for the kitchen, which underwent a major renovation a few years ago, we haven’t significantly revamped our home in the 12 years since we moved in.

We replaced windows and refinished floors. We’ve painted every square inch of the place—many of them more than once (hello, grimy fingerprints!). But we’ve never moved any walls, added any rooms, built in any cabinets.

And yet our home feels so different now than it did then.

A dozen years ago, the toys that littered our living spaces were brightly colored plastic—noise-making nerf hoops and ribbon-bedecked pink tricycles. The artwork was homemade: broad strokes of modernist paint, popsicle stick and glitter creations, construction paper, glue and cotton balls to celebrate every occasion. There were in-progress crafts—always—on the dining room table. The playroom was brimming with faux food and discarded dress-up heels.

These days it’s all a little more … quiet? Is that the right word? Singing stuffed animals have been replaced by thick books. Overflowing bins of chunky blocks traded for strategy board games. Walls are now adorned with family portraits taken by a professional, not rendered in stick figures. All those ringing, beeping princess phones have magically become real, palm-sized devices that endlessly record our day and constantly open new worlds.

The simple truth that my three kids keep getting older—they’re now nearly 17, 14 and 11—has altered our home so much I sometimes don’t recognize it.

Just like I sometimes can’t recognize them.

I am continually amazed at how incremental changes every day equal a total transformation after only a few years.

