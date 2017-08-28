A Little Sanctuary

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Building a home from scratch is no easy feat, but one family found their kitchen to be the easiest and perhaps best part of the process.

× Expand Julianne Rainone

When Priya Acharya and her family received a gift of land from her parents, it didn’t take long to figure out what to do with it. They chose to build their home from scratch in Old Mill Plantation, a beautiful community just off Bent Mountain Road. While the neighborhood feels removed from Roanoke, her husband, a neurointerventional radiologist at Carilion, enjoys the drive home each night as it allows him to decompress from a busy day.

Originally from Pulaski County, Priya is a periodontist at Coots, Cross, Lavinder and Quinn, though she is preparing to open her own practice in 2018. With their two daughters, ages two and five, they had many considerations when it came to building their home.

Their kitchen actually turned out to be the easiest room in the house. The design expert, Christine Wade of Reico Kitchen and Bath, drew the picture for them, and luckily there were no major hiccups or changes, thanks to building the room from scratch.

“Christine had it on display in their showroom,” Acharya says. “I loved it and didn’t want to change much to it besides the backsplash and adding an island. I just thought, ‘she has good taste!’”

While the showroom model had no island, Acharya knew it was a must-have for her own kitchen. She wanted a contrast, not wanting her kitchen to be all white, and chose a darker island with the same quartz countertops. With a ton of storage underneath, there are also electrical outlets on either side for appliances.

“Counter space was where we suffered in previous apartments, but everything is built-in here,” she says. “We have so much counter space and can utilize every piece of it. It’s so much easier to cook now.”

The island’s storage hides the waffle maker, blender and a few other pieces quite nicely. There is so much storage, in fact, she hasn’t filled it up yet.

“Now I have an excuse to go buy more stuff,” she says, laughing. “I have so much cabinet space, I don’t know what to do with it!”

