Interior Design Tips & Trends

We asked a professional interior designer about trends, tips and recommendations that fit with any budget and space.

Elaine Stephenson is an interior designer with over 20 years of experience. On average, her business, Elaine Stephenson Interiors, LLC, works with around 30 clients a year, decorating rooms or entire homes. She also does commercial work, including investment offices, retirement communities and even the interior of Hollins University spaces (her alma mater). We asked her about trends, tips and recommendations that fit with any budget and space.

TRENDS AND CLASSICS

“Design is evolving at a faster rate than it used to,” Stephenson says. “There’s so much more product out there, in addition to the internet. Many people get inspired on Pinterest or seeing something online and want to change their own space. Trends are evolving because of the internet.”

While Stephenson describes her style as more traditional, she makes herself grow and look at what’s new, so she can add it to the fold. She is glad to see color is back after being gone for a long time. There are more bright, saturated colors in design, which is a welcome thing for her because she loves color.

When she sits down with a client to discuss possible interior decorating, she first has to understand the client’s tastes. She asks questions about the colors they like, pays attention to what styles they respond to and tries to be a good listener so she understands their wants and needs. She highly recommends clients “do their due diligence” and bring in samples, whether it’s images found online or in magazines.

Stephenson has seen the gamut of everything from bright patterns to neutral shades in clients’ homes, and is tactful if she believes something won’t work. A good interior designer will try to find something that works within the client’s suggested aesthetic, but will be a better fit for the space.

“Contemporary is great but I’m seeing more clients transition into traditional again. Many of the good classics will always be strong,” she says. “There are certain constants that are always comforting, such as pretty blue-and-white porcelain pieces, and Oriental rugs are always going to be great. Traditional upholstery furniture with a rolled arm and classic lines are in style, too.”

A classic sofa is important, both in comfort and style. There are many different styles as far as arms and skirts, and Stephenson recommends a loose back because they tend to be more comfortable. Club chairs are great, too, adding convenient seating as well as enhancing the room’s look.

Stephenson loves to work with antiques. The younger generations may say “brown is down,” wanting to change up their spaces more often and get rid of the old stuff. Stephenson, however, believes antiques will always be wonderful to work with and involve investment pieces. An entire room can be anchored around a beautiful chest, for example, and she personally loves collections.

“I collect different kinds of potteries and porcelains, art and funny things that make me happy,” she says.

Like many interior designers, Stephenson often uses her own home to inspire clients. “I have some things in my office that people can sit in, but if there’s a certain sofa or a light fixture that I happen to have, they are welcome to come over and see it. I’ve even done window filming because I had artwork I was trying to protect. I use my house as an example all the time.”

