How A House Becomes A Home

A young couple finally finds the home they want, and begins to settle in. But within a few months, two sets of visitors combine to create a whole new level of appreciation for the home and our city.

Finally, we had found it. My wife Dana and I stood in front of the brick ranch we had just purchased as our realtor snapped a picture of us for Facebook. The house is deceivingly spacious, although it has 2,700 square feet of livable space. It took three years of searching to find our home and would take only three months before it was filled with seven complete strangers . . .

Dana works at The Peaks of Otter Lodge and the general manager decided it prudent to overstaff the lodge and restaurant in October, as leaf-season color tends to flood the lodge with foliage enthusiasts.

DNC, the company operating The Peaks of Otter Lodge, also manages several restaurants at Turner Field, the home of the Atlanta Braves. The restaurant staff at Turner Field was laid off until the start of the 2017 season and they were invited to Bedford to work. I never could have imagined that the Braves mediocrity and failure to make it to the playoffs would have an impact on our living situation. The problem was the lodge at the Peaks was sold out in October; no spare rooms, even for temporary employees.

And so, to the ranch they came.

In our marriage, I’m the one double-checking the locks on the door before bed each night and periodically testing the smoke alarms. Dana would gladly sleep with the front door open and throw a chicken in the oven just before tucking in at night. So for Dana, the idea was a no-brainer. “Why wouldn’t we have complete strangers live with us to help us with the mortgage? We have plenty of space!”

For me, the proposition was maniacal, at least initially. I pictured the house destroyed in a fit of unprovoked rage on the part of any one of our houseguests, on no particular October night. Items would surely go missing. I thought of installing a chain lock on our bedroom door, even a chain lock on the door leading from the finished basement to the kitchen.

Our office upstairs was turned into a bedroom for our guests, along with our basement, as cots were brought in from the lodge. Our guests arrived in shifts, each scheduled to start in the kitchen at the lodge on different days. I tried my best to stay out of the basement—sure, to grant our guests privacy, but more to escape the entanglement of sheets and luggage and stray clothes that five people living together in close proximity create; out of sight, out of mind.

Once I realized everyone staying was genuinely appreciative of us opening our home to them, I was less concerned with being murdered and more concerned with them experiencing all that Roanoke has to offer. The Atlanta 7, a term we coined for them after they left, brought a sense of adventure with them that we had been missing since we bought the house. Our days had revolved around improving the layout, the decor, the functionality—any and every aspect of the house had occupied us.

