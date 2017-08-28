Keeping the Homeplace Clean

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

It’s not the most important decision you’ll make for your home, but keeping it clean is a chore you can farm out to good results.

× Expand Dan Smith

The rules to follow in hiring somebody to clean your house on a regular basis are fairly simple, logical and easy to follow. We talked to four professional cleaners—Emma Beall, Tammy Buchanan and Ralph and Gia Wiens—and they all agreed on the basics:

Be certain the person/company you hire is bonded and has workers compensation. Check references of current and previous clients. Be certain there is a checklist for the services you want and go over them room-by-room. Establish rates and determine the costs of occasional extras (windows, for example). Ask about turnover. If it’s high, check elsewhere.

Tammy Buchanan, 57, of Helping Hands Cleaning Service has been at it for 20 years and has four employees in two teams. She offers a wide range of services, charges up to $200-$700 for cleanings and does what many other services don’t or won’t. That would be windows, appliances (inside, outside, under), feces, floor stripping and waxing, dishes, laundry, carpet shampooing. You get what you pay for, she reasons.

“We talk fragrances and allergies,” says Buchanan. “We use biodegradable products and I’ve discovered that in this business, you never say ‘no.’ There’s not much we won’t do.”

Ralph (63) and Gia (48) Wiens of Got It Maid Cleaning Services clean 220 homes a month with a crew of seven. Ralph, retired both military and real estate, and Gia have been married for seven years and the company was begun by Gia as a sideline, one she enjoyed. Ralph does the managing and Gia handles the crews and cleans (because she loves to clean).

