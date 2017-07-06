Amy Trail: A Journey of Education

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The sudden and dramatic change of a boy at age 18 months set into motion a life alteration for a mother whose days are now dedicated to advocacy for those on the autism spectrum.

× Expand Dan Smith

Amy Trail says her son, Noah, was a typically developing child until the age of 18 months.

“He went from a child who sang ‘Rock-a-bye-Baby’ with me when I rocked him to sleep to a child who would not let me touch him, who appeared he could not hear me, who could not look at me nor communicate with me,” she says of her son’s severe regression, now more than 10 years ago. “He lost all developmental skills in communication, cognitive, social, emotional, behavioral, fine motor and some gross motor—back to zero- to three-months’ development.”

Trail’s life changed immediately and deeply. At 21 months, her son was diagnosed with Autism: Catastrophic Neurological Loss. And the therapy he needed was either unavailable or far beyond the family’s means.

“Noah was already in early intervention when he received his first diagnosis,” she says, “and had been receiving speech therapy and occupational therapy in the home.” Her research had revealed that he needed much more than that. Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy was the answer.

But when she contacted her local school district—Franklin County Public Schools—she was told: “We don’t do that here.”

“Scientific peer reviewed research showed that if he ever had a chance to live a productive life he needed intensive ABA Therapy in the amount of 30-40 hours a week, due to the nature and severity of his autism,” she says. “At that time in 2007 it was about $30,000 per year and I knew we could not afford that out of pocket.”

She began receiving training to provide help to her son the best she could.

“I would provide therapy all day long and his father was working to keep a roof over our heads and feed us. During the day and at night we both took turns reading Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA) of 2004 looking to learn how to use the law to help our child.”

The additional steps and tribulations over the years since include Noah becoming the first child in his district to receive ABA therapy, Trail and her son moving away from the rest of the family to an appartment to enter the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center (BRAAC), and much more.

But the results have been significant.

“Noah is now a different child,” his mother says. “He is a fabulous non-verbal child who communicates with sign language, a communication device, and through just about every way he can get his point across. He is reading, doing addition, telling time and counting money. He has learned how to grocery shop for himself with a list and is preparing his own lunches at school.”

But Trail’s efforts—helping build a life for her son that is “100 percent better because he is dialed into our world now due to having this high level and intensity of services”—did not stop with her efforts for Noah. Today, she lives a life built around helping not only her own son, but also others on the autism spectrum.

She does subcontract work for Advocating 4 Kids, a nonprofit organization providing advocacy services in the public schools, and is also a board memeber of the group.

She also has her own group, FACES (Families of Autism Community Enrichment Services) where she provides many services including training for parents and organizations including some doctors at Carilion.

“FACES is currently setting up an office here in Roanoke,” she says, “where it will have a parent resource center and a training center, including advocacy services in the school and the community.”

Amy Trail encourages contact from any who might benefit from her help: FACES.amytrail@gmail.com

