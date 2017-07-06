The Evolution of Education in the Valley

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

There’s a lot going on here, much of which will affect you directly in one way or another.

The Roanoke Valley’s educational component is in an almost-constant state of flux, sometimes trailing national trends, often moving closer to the front.

The most recent dramatic advance is the Regional Acceleration and Mentoring Program, or RAMP, a business accelerator that is the rage in technology corridors nationally. RAMP, however, is not the only movement on the knowledge train.

Consider these:

• Roanoke College and Hollins are celebrating simultaneous 175th birthdays. Hollins University just introduced a new president, its 12th.

• Roanoke City Schools’ graduation rate continues its impressive improvement, up more than 30 percentage points.

• Jefferson College and Virginia Tech Carilion Medical College & Research Institute (VTC) are expanding their influence almost geometrically, the latter earning an international reputation.

• Virginia Western Community College’s megatronics program is attracting the attention of the business community.

• The valley’s for-profit post-secondary schools offer job training that results in a lot of jobs.

• The choice of public and private elementary and high schools in the valley remains impressive, with college preparation a primary goal.

• A new business incubator in Vinton, headed by the estimable Annette Patterson, is taking care of special clientele, with instruction from seasoned business professionals as a central goal.

• Roanoke’s Higher Education Center has a new director—only its second—and the same impressive educational mission that has served nearly 100,000 people so far.

Here is a look at the components:

RAMP

The brand new Regional Acceleration and Mentoring Program showed it was dead serious when it recently went outside its normal channels and appointed Blacksburg’s Mary Miller, 66, to direct its initial course.

Miller, owner of Interactive Design and Development, a successful software company, has been head of the Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council, and her involvement in business in the region has been impressive. She’s a member of the Virginia Tech College of Engineering Academy of Engineering Excellence and knows just about everybody who’s anybody in the region. She has a reputation for being a mentor and she sees RAMP as eventually becoming a regional program.

RAMP is not a new idea, though it is new for this area.

“We take a company with a product and accelerate its development,” says Miller. “Incubators [like the new one in Vinton] are a great place to start, but once they hatch, they need the tools to accelerate. The model plays out” the business plan. “The Roanoke Valley is late to the table; there are hundreds of [RAMP-style programs nationally]. … We have what we need here to get to the next level. We have all the players. We have the schools. Everybody is all in.”

The immediate challenge, Miller says, is “to pick the right companies the first time out of the gate.”

Samantha Steidle of Virginia Western Community College, who helped initiate the program, says the Roanoke Valley model is “still evolving. We want to grow it to what it needs to be, let it grow organically.”

The RAMP facility on Jefferson Street downtown has a number of offices, three to five of them on the third floor reserved for the business—the best of the region’s start-ups—who qualify for the program.

“We’re going for quality,” says Steidle.

The program intends to “create mentorships, venture capital networks and educational programs surrounding them. I taught this concept at Virginia Western as the Stanford model,” says Steidle. The program comes under the VWCC workforce development umbrella.

“Colleges are constantly trying to figure out how to collaborate and not compete,” she says. “If they are not aligned, who hurts is the student.”

The program offers an eight-week course centering on “turning ideas, research and technology into a product or process customers will need, want and pay for.”

Roanoke Higher Education Center

When Tom McKeon, the only director the Roanoke Higher Education Center had known in its 17 years of operation, retired late last year there was little doubt about Kay Dunkley, a ball of intellectual energy, becoming his successor, Jan. 1. It was a natural, fluid move to the executive desk of the organization that is home for 14 Virginia-based colleges and universities in the heart of Roanoke.

The Higher Ed Center has been the source of nearly 100,000 degrees, certificates and workforce training programs. It employs 310 people and its economic impact has been estimated at $32 million. Wythe County native Dunkley, who grew up on a farm, was the director of the Virginia Tech component, one of its center’s largest, and was a graduate of both Tech and Radford University.

