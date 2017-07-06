The Two-Wheeled Shepherd

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

How one man discovered true happiness amid sheep, dogs and fellow cyclists, and found gloriously imaginative ways to bring them all together into a satisfying life.

× Expand John Park

The morning air lies hot and heavy over the tiny town of Meadows of Dan. It’s only 9 a.m., but the day is already a doozy with no cloud cover and temperatures promised to soar into the upper 90s. But seventeen of us are here, milling around a parking lot, pumping up tires, and swapping cans of spray-on sunscreen. Some of us are girlfriends of chefs, others are entrepreneurs, and some of us are those who spend 12-plus hours a day on our feet making your restaurant experience the best you’ve ever had.

But one thing binds us together: a love of food and Craig Rogers.

On this particular morning, our group forms the inaugural Lambstock Cycling Club. Our motto: Ride, Dine, Imbibe, Repeat. Our initiation? Wake up on the Saturday of Lambstock (a Burning Man-like weekend, but for those in the restaurant-industry), roll out of our tents before breakfast is served, and ride on the Blue Ridge Parkway towards Groundhog Mountain and back. We’re the crazy ones at a campout known, occasionally, for some borderline crazy behavior. For some, crazy meant staying up late slinging pizzas into a traveling brick oven. For others, it was being the drunk ones gobbling down the handmade pies.

As for me, the writer in the bunch, my crazy meant not drinking one too many cocktails on tap and going to tent early. No matter our crazy, we were up, slicked in spandex, and ready to ride into the mounting heat with Rogers, the shepherd of both sheep and cyclists, at the helm.

Two years ago, if you’d told Craig Rogers that he’d wake up early every morning of Lambstock to ride a bike instead of nursing a Bloody Mary, he would have laughed you out of sight. In 2015, Border Springs Farm was gaining notoriety as providing the best East Coast lamb. It was impossible not to find his lamb on a menu this side of the Mississippi and, by necessity and design, Rogers’s relationship-based marketing efforts (if you see his lamb on a menu, then he knows the chef—which is to say, he knows a lot of chefs) had turned both his farm and sheep into culinary rock stars. Rogers spent his days not just raising sheep, but also jetting all over the eastern half of the U.S. to drop in at restaurants and festivals, all while embracing (rightfully so) his status as a celebrity farmer.

That’s all to say that, when Besha Rodell wrote in Modern Farmer in 2012, that Rogers was “big, boisterous, and selling lamb to some of America’s top chefs,” she wasn’t wrong. Much of his persona, and the success of his, as he lovingly calls it, “retirement hobby gone bad,” relied heavily on enjoying and promoting the restaurant industry.

“In the industry,” he explained as we sat down on some hay bales to enjoy a bluegrass band picking on the Lambstock stage, “there’s a tendency for people to live large. To work and party and eat.” When visiting restaurants, he’d often (with the help of friends) sample the entire menu—and it added up to a waistline and a lifestyle that certainly loomed large.

But in Spring of 2015, three events changed Rogers’s life. That March, he decided to take his father, a lifelong Red Sox fan, to Spring Training in Florida for his 80th birthday.

“My father was in a wheelchair, and it was difficult for him to get around,” Rogers recounts. “I had this realization about mobility, that once you lose it, it really affects your life.” While the ball games, the Florida sun and the time spent with his father were memorable, watching his father struggle getting to his seat at the games gave Craig something of an hourglass to watch—time was passing, he realized, and maybe he was on the lighter side of it.

