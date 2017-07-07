Traditional with a Twist

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Emily Mangus has a keen eye for interior design. See how she incorporated her favorite features into her own home renovations, including bold colors, prints and a “love affair with wallpaper.”

× Expand Julianne Rainone

Emily Mangus is an interior designer, which makes her own decorating process an interesting one. Mangus already had her business degree and after becoming certified for interior design, she worked for two well-known designers in the area before going out on her own in 2015. Emily Mangus Interiors is “going really well” and she is thankful for her clients who put their trust in her. To Mangus, her job is fun and never feels like work.

When it came to her own home, however, the process wasn’t as simple. Her talents allow her to see potential in every home, which meant every house they looked at during the buying process was “the one.” Upon finding their 1940s colonial-style home, Mangus says the average person might have been concerned at the work needed for updates, but with her keen eye and close community of vendors, she knew it was the perfect place to call their own.

Mangus and her family moved into their home a little over a year ago after it underwent six months of construction. Her husband Rob, a banker at Hometown Bank, grew up in their neighborhood and was excited for their children to attend his elementary school only a block away.

Virginia Building Services handled the renovations, working closely with Mangus to ensure a smooth process. VBS partner and estimator David Levan often works with interior designers and found the Mangus home renovations to be an enjoyable experience.

“The truly nice thing about Emily is that she has wonderful taste and knows quickly what will and will not work within the confines of the space being considered,” Levan says. “It was a pleasure working with Rob and Emily and we hope that they enjoy the space we all helped to create for many years to come.”

Mangus describes her own style as “traditional with a twist,” incorporating contemporary or antique pieces throughout her home. In her world, Mangus is exposed to every kind of design, be it trendy, traditional or forward-thinking. She has no problem walking into a client’s home and immediately knowing what to do. When it came to her personal space, however, she faced the challenge of making decisions for herself.

“Being my own home, things have already changed or been replaced!” she says. “We don’t all have endless budgets, so you have to design it the way you think it’s going to last. I didn’t want to put very trendy things in my home and in a year there’s a new trend I want to do. I want to put things in my home that will stick. You can change little things like art, pillows and accessories, but as a whole, I wanted to do it so I wouldn’t get sick of it in two years.”

Every room on the first floor had work done, be it construction or cosmetic. While everything has a fresh coat of paint, the floors were refinished (or are new, in the case of the den and kitchen). For her kitchen, the contractors removed walls for more open space.

“I think a common result in a colonial is there’s a breakfast room and smaller kitchen, but a lot of people today are knocking out the walls between like we did for one big open kitchen,” Mangus says.

During one of the initial planning sessions between Mangus and VBS, it was determined that one of the main walls being removed in the kitchen was load-bearing from the basement to the roof. After bringing in Craig Favor of Favor Engineering, a new plan allowed for the wall removal and structural integrity to occupy the space without sacrificing the ambiance.

Their quartz countertop island is the size of a ping-pong table (and sometimes acts as such for Rob and his friends!), but it was important to Mangus that it provide plenty of space. She considers a kitchen island to be the “hub of the home,” as kids do their homework, families join together for dinner, or friends end up sitting around the island during conversation.

“My husband and the builders kept asking if I was sure about the size!” she says, laughing. “I made use of the space with drawers and storage underneath it to keep everything out of the way. It’s wonderful.”

