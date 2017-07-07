Game of Throwns: Roanoke’s Obsession with Softball

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Softball has come a long way, baby, from a fast game for big boys to a slower game for just about everybody.

× Expand Dan Smith

There was a time when “softball” in the Roanoke Valley was defined by large crowds, near-100-mph fastballs, no-hit doubleheaders and adult male athletes whose names were as well known locally as those of Virginia Tech football players.

That was 30 or more years ago. Over the years since, “slow-pitch” has become the coin of the realm and what was a near-professional sport here has become one mostly for weekend warriors of wildly varying skill levels, for families, for circles of friends, for fully accepting lifestyles that are as varied as the skill levels.

Charlie Hammersley, recently retired head of the Salem recreation department, says that even though softball players’ numbers are slightly down overall in the Roanoke Valley (“People are playing more golf, I think,” he says) there are still plenty of teams and leagues around. Hammersley played in the fast-pitch heyday when a few played at a high level. He sees multitudes enjoying themselves these days and celebrates the change.

The Salem Recreation Department, long known for its successful softball tournaments, coordinates the valley’s efforts in that respect. John Shaner, who directs the department, estimates that Roanoke City has 50-60 slow-pitch league teams, Roanoke County has 40-50 and Salem has an average of about 30. At 15 players per team and 120 teams on the low end, that would be a conservatively estimated 1,800 softball players in those three jurisdictions playing through the rec departments. There are also church leagues and various junior highs, high schools and two colleges have fast pitch girl/women players and there are a few fast pitch girls travel teams.

That’s a lot of softball, but the fact is that it’s not nearly what it was 20 years ago.

“From 1997 to about 2001, we generally had about 200 teams for a [slow-pitch] softball tournament at the Moyer Complex [in Salem],” says Shaner. “That’s down to about 130 now for the biggest tournament, the Chance Crawford,” in April. That tournament is still one of the biggest in the East, but, says Shaner, “There’s just so much more for people to do now.”

The Roanoke Valley—principally because of Salem’s initial efforts under Hammersley’s leadership—was out front in using softball as a lure for visitors, and it remains a leader, though “the jurisdictions around us are building facilities that are [truly impressive],” says Shaner. “We stay competitive because we have good facilities and we look to bring people into the Valley to play tournaments because that’s all new money for us.”

The game can be expensive for the players: there is, of course, the cost of travel (hotels, meals, gas, etc.), the team cost of tournament entry fees ($350 seems about average) and then the cost of getting started. Bats run about $300, gloves $200, shoes $50-$100, but, says player Shaun Scott, “equipment doesn’t make the player. I try to keep costs at a reasonable level.”

A close look at softball in the Roanoke Valley has led us to some conclusions: Softball has truly become a game for Americans, one where they can relax or excel, can be gay or straight, black or white or brown, rich or poor, professional or blue collar, married or single, beer drinker or latte sipper. They can be as young as 10 or as old as 86—in this story. They are all welcome.

Here are some of those who play locally:

Damage and Recovery

Morgan McAfee, 31, served two tours of duty in Afghanistan in combat “casualty care” and still suffers occasional bouts of post-traumatic stress disorder. Her day there consisted of helping wounded—sometimes grievously—soldiers. Softball “helps me deal with it. Some days I have anxiety and softball helps me forget it and not focus on it. I’ve tried a lot of things; this works best.”

McAfee is the women’s fast-pitch softball coach at William Fleming High School and is the single mother of two children. She’s been playing ball for 20 years. Her father, well known umpire Mac McCadden, and brother have been heavily involved in athletics, as well.

Like so many other players, McAfee has found home and family on the diamond.

“There was a homeless woman who was at one of our tournaments,” she says, “and we helped get her back on her feet. This is a support system, even for those who don’t play.”

For her, the comfort level is like this: “You walk into a tournament like you’re walking into a bar and by the third game, you feel like you’re in a bar anyway.”

Retired Roanoke County Fire Chief Rick Burch is 65 now, thrice-married (“I’ve bought the same house three times”) and he’s had two aftermarket knees and one shoulder. The hips are looking a little dicey, too. Some of that had to do with softball. “It wears on you,” he says.

... for the rest of this story and more from our July/August 2017 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!