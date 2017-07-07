Then and Now: Roanoke City Market

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

× Expand Julianne Rainone/Archival Image Courtesy of the Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries

It’s been 135 years since Roanoke’s downtown farmers market, a city symbol, opened with 25 hucksters, otherwise known as vendors.

In the market’s early days, including this view from 1936, there were more meat vendors compared with today’s seller mix, says Eric Pendleton, market manager for Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Today’s market includes an approximately 60 percent farmer mix, alongside crafters and others vendors. Martin Farms of Fincastle is the oldest continuous market vendor. It has been on the market since 1904.

The more than 50 contract vendors have stalls marked by awnings hanging up and down Market Street. Today’s awnings and tables did not go up until 1979, when the market was redesigned.

Some of today’s notable vendors include Woods Farm, Rolling Meadows Farm. Walter’s Greenhouse, Artistic Expressions, Nic’s Garden and Pane in the Glass Studio.

The seven-day a week farmers market is a historic landmark for Roanoke, Virginia and the United States. It claims the title of oldest continuously operating open-air market in the state. It also is named among the Great American Public Places, alongside Central Park in New York City, by the Lyndhurst Foundation.

The adjacent Market Square now is reserved for vendors and shoppers – no vehicle parking.

Visitors often venture to the nearby City Market Building, which houses a renovated food court and dining space. The building opened in 1886, forming the core of the market area. After a fire destroyed the structure, it was rebuilt in 1922.

For more than a century, these iconic food and market spaces have stood as symbols of community pride for Roanokers near and far.

