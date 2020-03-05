Ask the Experts: Pets

The story below is from our March/April 2020 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Local experts answer your questions and offer services for your furry friends.

Q: How do you handle vet visits for pets that are stressed by the experience?

A: We get it. Not all pets love coming to the vet. But we can help make the experience as easy as possible. Start with a drop-in visit; bring your pet in to say “hi,” get a treat and maybe stand on the scale. We can also perform examinations outside or even bring our mobile clinic to you. Some pets need a little more help. Ask about “happy medications,” which are safe, effective and can help calm your pet for short periods.

Steve Karras, DVM

Cave Spring Veterinary Clinic

540-989-8582

Cavespringvet.com

Q: How do I know if I’m having an emergency?

A: There are many conditions that cannot wait until the next day. Some of these include: severe bleeding or bleeding that doesn’t stop within 10 minutes of direct pressure; choking, difficulty breathing or nonstop coughing and gagging; bleeding from nose, mouth, rectum, coughing up blood, or blood in urine; seizures and/or staggering; obvious signs of pain or extreme anxiety; refusal to drink for 24 hours or more; and/or unconsciousness. Call your regular veterinarian or the emergency clinic to see if we can help.

Maureen Noftsinger, DVM

Emergency Veterinary & Specialty Services of Roanoke

540-563-8575

Emergencyvetservices.net

Q: What is positive reinforcement dog training?

Positive reinforcement involves a reinforcing stimulus following a behavior. When a favorable outcome, event, or reward occurs after an action, that particular response or behavior will be strengthened. So, instead of just correcting a dog’s undesired behavior, we teach the dog what we want him or her to do instead. Then we reinforce that behavior. Dogs do not know what we want them to do. It is our responsibility to teach them. Learning should be enjoyable and feel safe, so our dogs enjoy working with us. Methods that inflict any kind of discomfort or fear should not be used. Take the time and teach your dog the proper, humane way. It works!

Hope Cogen, Owner/Trainer

High Hopes Dog Training

540-343-3849

High-hopes.net

Q: Why can’t my dog lose weight?

A: Weight loss can be frustrating for all species! When it comes to our pets, we must look at all the factors that can contribute to obesity. Is your pet on the right type of pet food and are you feeding the right amount? Is your pet receiving “treats?” If so, what kind and how many? The little dog biscuits you give throughout the day may not seem like much but they can add up to a lot of extra calories, especially to the smaller breeds of dogs. Does your dog get much exercise or is the trip from the couch to the food bowl the extent of their activity? Lastly, there can be underlying diseases than can contribute to weight gain as well, such as hypothyroidism. As veterinarians, it is our job to help you evaluate all these factors so that we can work together to try make your pet as healthy as possible!

Richard A. Bryant, DVM, CCRP

Salem Animal Hospital

540-380-4638

Salemanimalhospital.com

Q: What are Paw Plans and why are they important?

A: Vinton Vet offers 12 different Wellness Packages to provide wellness care services, diagnostics and surgical services to any patient whether a puppy/kitten, adult or senior! We offer unlimited examinations with gold standard diagnostics, even dental packages, juvenile and adult spay and neuter! These services are offered at a substantial discount when enrolled in our Paw Plans.

Dr. Courtney Wiegard

Vinton Veterinary Hospital

540-627-5118

Vintonvet.com

