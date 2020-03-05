How "Dr. Dog" Helps Patients

The story below is from our March/April 2020 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The joys of therapy dogs visiting patients does so much more than bring smiles; it also improves health and overall mentality.

Aria was not only a beloved dog and best buddy, but she performed an additional, nobler function than a pet. The little blonde Pomeranian happily bounced and danced around hospitals and nursing homes from Roanoke to Richmond, bringing strength, hope, happiness and smiles to people of all ages while they recovered from illness, surgery, or treatments.

Aria was a therapy dog, part of a growing legion of animals who help people heal. Or at least enjoy a glimmer of happiness in their final days.

There was James Thornhope, a bedridden World War II vet who survived the Bataan death march and still bore the scar of a Japanese bayonet strike on his forehead. Aria eagerly cuddled beneath his arm and lovingly licked his time-worn face. James’s world now consisted of bed space in the long-term care wing of a retirement facility. He loved this little dog and looked forward to her visits.

A couple times a month she’d stop by another such place and share a cup of tea, a chat and petting with a native of the Yorkshire Dales, a sprightly British dame with an encyclopedic memory and an avid follower of the royals.

Rowana Okun, who volunteers at English Meadows, a large regional retirement facility in Bedford, says residents look forward to visits by her and her three dogs, a Labradoodle, Pomeranian and Toy Poodle. She and her canines are part of a larger group, four to five individuals affiliated with the Bedford Humane Society, who make quarterly visits to English Meadows, Centra Health, Oakwood Manor, Carriage Hill and other retirement homes and hospitals.

“There is a big demand for us,” notes the retired nurse and horse enthusiast who relocated several years ago to Virginia from Pennsylvania following the death of her husband. “I love bringing joy and happiness to residents and patients and see all the smiles and happiness.”

A review of literature found that patients who are in settings like hospitals, nursing homes and psychiatric facilities have benefits from working with therapy animals that include improved mood, reductions in pain, improvements in heart rate and heart rate variability and just in general, better engagement with their medical care.

According to a story in VOA Science and News, Megan Hosey, a psychologist, has initiated a study to see if dogs improve patients’ well-being. The study will be completed in about two years, then she and the rest of the medical community will have data on the impact therapy dogs have on patients.

More than a dozen registered therapy dogs and their handlers are part of Mayo Clinic’s Caring Canines program. They make regular visits to various hospital departments and even make special visits on request. The animals are a welcome distraction and help reduce the stress and anxiety that can accompany hospital visits.

When it comes to health care, “going to the dogs” has become a plus, according to research reported to the American Heart Association. Researchers discovered that just a 12-minute visit with man’s best friend helped heart and lung function by lowering blood pressure, diminishing release of harmful hormones and decreasing anxiety among hospitalized heart failure patients. Benefits exceeded those that resulted from a visit with a human volunteer or from being left alone.

... for the rest of this story and more from our March/April 2020 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!