Adjusting to a New Nation

These female professionals are in the Roanoke Valley legally and they contribute to life in many ways. But some still struggle.

The prevailing and pervasive image of women seeking to immigrate to the United States is a picture of a huddled mass, exhausted, dirty, desperate, looking into a camera from behind a chain link fence at the southern border.

That is often the case. Mexico provides a large percentage of U.S. immigrants. Mostly, however, the 45 million immigrants living here—52% of them women—have come into America on airplanes with proper visas. They stay for a pre-determined length of time and then go home. Those who stay, do so legally, often working in professional positions, paying taxes, raising families and frequently becoming productive—even leading—citizens.

A third of immigrant workers are in management, business, science or the arts. Nearly that many are skilled workers.

The first story has been told many, many times in recent years with the often-cruel crackdown on those wanting sanctuary. The latter is not so frequently shared.

Herewith the latter group in the lives of six Roanoke Valley women professionals who have found a home here, one they like a lot. Most will stay.

Yolanda Rodriguez Puyana was a primary care physician in Sierra Madre, Mexico, for six years and came to America in 1987. She was newly married to her late husband, Richard, who was beginning his first medical residency in New York.

She no longer practices medicine because of the requirement to pass a federal exam and do a three-year residency. “I passed the exam [in Mexico] in 1986 but not being fluent [in English] and my desire to be a mother [she has two sons in their 20s] deterred me from practicing. After passing the federal exam, I did one year at New York State University, an internal medicine internship. I got pregnant during that year and had a difficult pregnancy,” having to rest for six months.

“Being in a new country without my family or any support group made me make the decision of staying at home with my children. My husband worked many hours and medicine is very demanding. I wanted my children to be raised by me and there’s not a single day in which I regret this decision. I guess I’m more family-oriented than career-oriented.”

Puyana has been heavily involved in major social issues for some time. “The difficulty as an activist while being an immigrant is the sensation that I have to make a major effort to have public credibility and to have my voice heard.

“The fear that permeates every area of Latinos’ lives and creates an atmosphere of distrust, apathy and indifference, something that is frustrating since it gives me a feeling of impotence because the fear is caused by external forces I cannot control. The political environment right now is toxic and, in some ways, detrimental for Latino causes. As a member of a minority, it is difficult to break through and be more effective in local politics, even when belonging to progressive groups.”

Despite the obstacles, says Puyana, “I feel I obtained the American dream, since I always dreamed of having my own organization and I accomplished it here in the U.S. Being involved in local and state level politics has been an experience from which I’ve learned how the system works. I participated with Gov. Mark Warner during the creation of the first Virginia Latino Advisory Board, and for eight years I served on this board for Gov. Tim Kaine.” Kaine and Warner are both U.S. Senators now.

She remains on several local boards of directors and worked for a decade for the Mexican Consulate in Washington, bringing the first mobile consulate to Roanoke in 2004.

Like so many parents, she says, “My biggest accomplishment is being a mother for the last nine years.”

Ekta Bonsal is an infectious disease specialist at Carilion who came to the U.S. in 2000 for its medical educational excellence. She arrived with two suitcases and not much more.

“Coming to United States all alone was not less than a rebirth,” she says. “[It is an] entirely new culture, new mindset, new driving techniques and new system in every single aspect of life. What was not new, thankfully, was the human body and the humanity. While I was learning medicine, at same time I was dealing with daily challenges of adapting to a new system like getting Social Security card, driving license, immigration system, etcetera and learning to survive without my family around.

“They all were 8,000 miles away in India and I missed them every day. Thankfully there were so many people around with kind hearts and humanity that made surviving the first year possible, and I successfully finished three years of my medical residency and received Internal Medicine board certification.”

She came to the U.S.—initially Philadelphia—from a town in Northern India because of the predominance of patriarchy, where women were a secondary consideration, she says. The difference she found?

“It was literally East vs. West,” she says. “I started with a process, met people who were open-hearted, learning at every step.” She bought a cell phone so she could stay in close contact with her family. “I felt [the separation] deeply,” she says.

Her husband is Ritesh Kohli, a hospitalist at Carilion Clinic, and they have two children, 5 and 2. Much of her time (and her husband’s) at Carilion was spent driving to and from Giles Memorial Hospital to work. “I felt the toll” on the family, she says.

The family tries to return to India once a year, but there is always the fear they won’t be able to get back into the U.S. Her sister was denied a visa.

“There are so many hurdles and challenges” in a dramatic move like hers, she says. But “this is life … Nothing in life is less than a challenge. … I think I’m happy. I am blessed to call [Roanoke] home.”

