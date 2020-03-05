Proving Their "Womanhood"

The story below is from our March/April 2020 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

A typically male-dominated field is seeing more female participation thanks in part to school programs and plenty of initiative from women and men alike.

Justice Wilfong, a 17-year-old Burton Center for Arts and Technology student, won third in the state at the 2018 Skills USA competition for plumbing. Skills USA pits students from technical schools across the commonwealth and the nation against each other to test skills learned in 102 different sectors of 11 categories. Those categories include everything from manufacturing and construction to information technology and health sciences. Wilfong’s instructor, Tom Shelton, knew she could place in the competition and encouraged her to enter. But that Wilfong was a student in the Building Trades Program at Burton at all was, and is, amazing.

Every eighth-grader in the Roanoke County public schools tours the Burton Center for Arts and Technology to see what the school has to offer. With Wilfong, she knew immediately she wanted to attend school there.

“I’m more of a hands-on person,” she says. “I don’t belong at a desk.”

Wilfong’s grandfather encouraged her to enter a trade.

“He said no one does it anymore,” she says, indicating that her grandfather believed that scarcity of workers meant a good living. “And my parents were all for it.”

Other kids aren’t so fortunate. According to a 2019 survey conducted by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), 70% of parents surveyed said they would not advise their children to enter the construction industry rather than go to college.

Christian Kish, principal of Burton, has seen parental hesitancy in action. “We’ll see students during our open houses that are so excited to take their parents into various programs, not just building trades,” he says. “Unfortunately, due to their own personal biases or preconceived notions, some parents will discourage participation in the trades.”

Jimmy Dollman, principal of Dollman Construction and father of three, shakes his head. “I can’t understand why anyone would want to spend four years getting a bachelor’s degree and go into debt to do it when they can spend the same amount of time as an apprentice and could make 50% or more annually, and incur no debt.”

Dollman’s claim may sound unbelievable, but it’s not. According to NCCER’s 2018 Construction Craft Salary Survey of over 350,000 construction employees nationwide, average base salaries are more than $56,784 for masons, $61,139 for commercial electricians and up to $92,500 for project managers. Compare that with traditional female occupations and you’ll see that a registered nurse in Virginia with a bachelor’s degree earns an average salary of $67,990 annually but generally begins her career with a median debt load between $40,000 and $54,999. A teacher beginning her career in Virginia averages $40,453 annually but carries a debt load of at least $30,000. To make that debt burden even heavier, teachers often feel pressure to secure advanced degrees.

When a student graduates from a school like Burton, they have no debt load and, because they hold industry certifications, frequently work their way up to a competitive salary range faster than their peers took to get through college. But the question remains, do the same doors open for women as for men?

Dollman thinks yes. “There’s no room in the industry to be a male chauvinist anymore.”

He explains that after coming through a decade of telling our children they had to go to college, and the men in the building trades aging out, there is a serious shortage of tradespeople.

“We’re not far from where you’re going to pay your plumber more than your lawyer,” he says. According to Dollman, labor shortages are requiring employers to accept other possibilities.

“It’s not a question of whether to hire a woman over a man,” he says. “It’s whether or not I’ll find anyone at all qualified to hire.”

Not What It Used to Be

Construction sites are no longer what you see depicted on the silver screen. The day of the stereotypical construction worker telling off-color jokes and cat-calling to any woman who dares to venture near is becoming a thing of the past.

“We have rules on our jobs,” says Suzi Fortenberry, vice president of Bench Mark Builders in Roanoke and past president of the Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association. “We have a high standard and don’t allow language. And, we let the subs know that at the get-go,” she says.

Fortenberry stresses the importance of a professional image, particularly in the home building and remodeling arena, because you never know when a homeowner will walk onsite. “When our plumber’s wife started working with him,” Fortenberry says, “she really raised the bar” as far as conduct on the job site went. You have to ask, though, how was she treated by the men?

The nightly news reveals that no industry is a safe haven for women. But because of standards like Fortenberry’s and her plumber’s, improvements are happening in the building trades.

“I’ve felt it,” says Alicia Smith, director of marketing and development with F&S Building Innovations, of condescension from men toward women on the job site. “But I never let it phase me.”

Smith’s father founded F&S in 1976 building homes on Smith Mountain Lake. Since then, the company has grown to include both a residential and commercial division. Smith frequently accompanied her father to job sites growing up. She says that a woman in the building industry simply does her best and earns the respect of her male counterparts.

... for the rest of this story and more from our March/April 2020 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!