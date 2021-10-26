Basketball’s Mike Young: The Next Tech ‘Terrific Coach’

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Like head football coach Frank Beamer before him, Mike Young grew up in this part of the state, absorbed the best from great mentors and was ready to step up when Virginia Tech came calling, earning ACC Coach of the Year in his second season with the Hokies.

Regardless of where his basketball coaching career was going to take him, Mike Young was never going to forget the New River Valley.

Surely, Young felt at home in his 30 years as a basketball coach at Wofford College the last 17 as head coach, but he was a natural for Virginia Tech when its head coaching position came open following the 2018-19 season.

One year later, he was recognized as the ACC coach of the year. That didn’t mean he had been eager to leave Wofford, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where his wife, Margaret, was an audit partner with Price, Waterhouse, Coopers.

“My wife is the brains behind the operation,” Mike Young says as we talk at his Tech basketball office. “We built something very special. I was a small part of that with the young people that came, graduated and were great players.

“I met my wife there. My best friends in the world are still there. Wofford holds a special place in my heart and always will.”

So does Radford.

“I so often reflect on growing up in that little hamlet,” he says. “There’s an old saying [that] it takes a village. We had a great school system, with great Little League recreation programs. It was as idyllic as one could imagine. We had great mentors.”

His father, Bob, was the principal at Dalton Intermediate School. His uncle, Norman Lineburg, was a legendary football coach at Radford High School. Mike Young’s aunt is Norman Lineburg’s wife.

“It was an awesome upbringing,” says Mike Young, whose dad passed away in March 2020. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. I took a lot from [Norman Lineburg]. Something was very pure about the whole thing. No job was too small.”

Mike Young played football until his sophomore year at Radford.

“I didn’t like getting hit,” he says. “That didn’t go over so well, but Uncle Norman was great about it.”

Not all of Young’s mentors were relatives.

A life-changing event occurred in 1980, when Young went to see a game between Radford University, a fledgling program at the time, and a Fork Union Military Academy team coached by Fletcher Arritt.

“He just had a way with young people,” says Young of Arritt. “He was a great communicator, stern but compassionate. He was a great basketball coach but a better leader of men.”

After a postgraduate year at Fork Union, Young enrolled at Emory and Henry, a Division III basketball program coached by another military figure, Bob Johnson, who was more of a firebrand than either Arritt or his protégé, Young.

“Two of the greatest influences in my life, Fletcher Arritt and Bob Johnson, are no longer here and I miss those guys,” Young says. “Fletcher just had a way with young people—stern but compassionate. He was a great basketball coach but a better leader of men.

“With Bob Johnson, as well, you trusted him as soon as you came in contact with him about the right stuff.”

