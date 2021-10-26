The Food That Makes Memories

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Restaurant owners and chefs share their favorite holiday family memories.

Tis the season once again.

Time for harvest colors, then Christmas red. The Drumstick Dash and Dickens nights. It’s the season of 10 extra items on your ‘to do’ list, and somehow, so it seems, 10 fewer hours in every day.

But there at the end of the lists and shopping and always-in-a-hurry, is the meal. The calling to the table for fellowship and feast. Whether it’s the pre-game paper plate spread or the china serving bowl main event, it is our food traditions that hold fast and center us amidst all the other bustle. Every year they patiently wait and quietly beckon us to taste and see all that is truly good, right and beautiful about our lives.

It is in this spirit we share with you the food traditions of some of our area’s beloved restaurant owners and chefs. We asked them what food traditions they hold dear; those smells, tastes and memories at the center of their families, bringing them to the table.

Jason & Carolyn Kiser, Blue Cow Ice Cream

“Our favorite holiday food tradition happens around the pre-game aspect of Thanksgiving. As we await the turkey, we sip Bloody Marys while eating fresh Rappahannock oysters – grilled and raw, as well as chips and dip. Every year my dad makes a giant bowl of his classic clam dip. We typically partake of our pre-game feasting around a large piece of plywood placed on two sawhorses in the driveway. This is where the oyster shucking is done for our big crew. We’ve always had this clam dip and Bloody Mary tradition. The oysters came into play around 15 years ago, now. But the rest [of the tradition] we’ve been doing as long as I can remember.”

–Carolyn Kiser

Bob Rotanz, Mac and Bob’s Restaurant

“What I usually do for Christmas morning is make sausage gravy biscuits, homemade applesauce and bacon. The key is that I make the sausage gravy with seasoned flour from Big Spring Mill in Elliston. The seasoned flour totally makes the gravy. I started this tradition when my daughters were young. I would make this breakfast for them whenever they had a sleepover.”

–Bob Rotanz

James & Dawn Ferroni, Remini’s Restaurant

“James’s family history is Italian and a big part of his family’s tradition is the Feast of the Seven Fishes. It’s a dinner of six to eight or so dishes made with only seafood eaten on Christmas Eve. Then on Christmas Day, they eat prime rib. The first Christmas we were married, James made a huge feast combining his Italian Catholic heritage and our new blended family, making all our children’s favorites. Twelve years later, this tradition continues. James does all the cooking. He makes lamb, prime rib, crab cakes, clams casino, ham and all the sides – twice-baked potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, broccoli casserole and mac and cheese. It’s a little of everything.”

–Dawn Ferroni

Nathaniel Sloan, bloom

“A favorite holiday food tradition of ours is Grandma Dorothy’s Turkey Tetrazzini. A staple for generations now, Grandma’s tetrazzini evokes warm memories of nourishment and comfort. One of the many aspects that I love about this tradition is Grandma’s dedication to the ‘waste-not’ culture of her generation. Even as a child I was inspired by her ability to transform ‘leftovers and gizzards’ into a nourishing meal for our entire family. She gained this appreciation from growing up in inner-city Chicago during the Great Depression. There, Dorothy learned at a very young age to take no ingredient for granted, and to be eternally grateful.”

–Nate Sloan

Want more great chef and restaurant owner holiday memories? Read the full article in our latest issue, on newsstands now, or for free in our digital issue linked below!

The story above is from a preview our November/December 2021. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!