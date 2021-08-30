Construction Costs: Up, Up and Away

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

It’s not just the outrageous increases in lumber prices. Construction costs continue to soar in every area. Here’s how to deal with it.

Just when we think we have one of COVID-19’s life changes under control, another one comes along to disrupt our lives in basic ways.

The virus pandemic has affected where, how and even if we work; food prices and availability, especially meat; used car prices and the supply; political divisions; and a raft of other daily inconveniences.

Now, we’re hit with construction costs that have soared through the proverbial roof, leaving shingles all over the ground. The National Association of Homebuilders says that building materials have increased by more than 25% on average in the past year on new single-family homes. That seems dramatically low. Still, what do you do when new home prices are out of reach? You renovate.

But that, too, has taken the long ride upward with lumber prices often doubling and costs for that lumber outpacing steel, which is often used in framing.

Design-build company Stevens says that a year ago, lumber prices jumped 130% and the price of the average new home leaped upward by $36,000, according to the NAH. Lumber costs 388% recently, according to Trading Economics. A thousand board feet of lumber went from $365 in May 2020 to $1,673 this past May. Prices dropped in February because of stay-at-home orders and social distancing. The lumber industry then depleted its inventories, leading to more price increases for what was left.

Josh Beisley, an estimator for Building Specialists, a Roanoke homebuilder and renovator, says, “From what we’ve learned it boils down to demand, which is higher than supply. There have been significant impacts from energy prices in Texas [where the electrical grid failed this past winter]. Texas supplies resins involved in construction, which are critical in building. There’ve been increases in the costs of piping, electrical conduits, fittings and strong increases in wood products, oriented strand board, and to paints and primers. The news says lumber prices are down and I’ve seen some, but others have continued to rise.”

Price increases, says Beisley, “Are across the board for all commodity items: drywall, flooring, cabinets, lumber, windows and doors—anything used on a construction project. I’ve never seen it across the board like this. It’s the perfect storm on materials.”

Roni Sutton, who with her husband Richie owns Blue Brick Building and Renovations in Roanoke, says, “Prices have quadrupled on some items, such as lumber. Metals and parts made of metal have seen prices skyrocketing, in addition to being hard to get.”

She gives this example: “Our HVAC contractor will no longer guarantee prices past 24 hours because the copper tubing he buys has doubled in price overnight several times over the last year or so.”

She says, “We are being careful and frugal with the materials we buy for the house we are remodeling to sell, but with housing prices as they are, even that isn’t particularly worrisome as long as we can get it on the market prior to the bubble popping, which we fear may happen within six months. Customers who are willing to be flexible with timing or maybe use materials purchased from the Habitat Re-store or culled lumber {which is imperfect] from Lowes or Home Depot can get around the increases somewhat, but that is limited.”

