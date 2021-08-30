Reading the Room

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

How Onzlee Ware overcame an arrest and shooting to become a trailblazing politician and Roanoke’s first Black judge.

Onzlee Ware looked headed for an easy reelection to the Virginia House of Delegates.

He’d previously won easily, too, and in 2007, his opponent had failed to make the deadline to primary Ware, so was running as an independent instead.

But then one of Ware’s political rivals called me, a reporter covering the race for the Roanoke Times, and dropped a tip: back in the ‘70s, Ware had been arrested with drugs. Not only that, he was shot through a door after his dealer found out he’d made a deal with prosecutors.

I confirmed the charge at the courthouse in Greensboro, North Carolina, then requested an interview with the delegate as my editors argued over whether to drop this 35-year-old news just weeks before the November election.

In the second floor office of Ware’s Gainsboro law firm, I laid out what I’d found, and asked him for his response. He took a deep breath and paused, like he knew this moment would one day come. Now, 32 years later, it was here.

Onzlee Ware was born as the next-to-youngest of four siblings in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1954 — the year of the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education landmark decision to desegregate schools. He was six when the Greensboro Four began lunch counter sit-ins at the F. W. Woolworth Company store. The protestors were gradually joined by dozens and then hundreds, including Ware’s mother. In fourth grade, Ware was sent to a previously all-white school that was being integrated.

Those experiences exposed Ware to a diverse group of people and gave him a close education on race relations in America as they evolved through the tumultuous 1960s. In high school, a teacher suggested Ware become a lawyer, which pushed him in that direction. He attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University, where he joined a fraternity. And then: “I got with a crowd. I was green. And I got my head in a lot deeper than I thought it would ever go,” Ware said.

As a result, he started using drugs. In 1975, Ware was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and marijuana. He traded information to get the charges dismissed. A year later, Ware’s identity as an informant was revealed in a federal court proceeding. What happened next changed his life forever.

“I can remember going to my front door, and I just had a strange feeling,” Ware said. “I went to the door and somebody said, ‘Onzlee.’ I didn’t say anything, but soon as he said that, I heard a little voice in the back of my head say ‘Close the door.’ I simultaneously closed the door and heard a shot rang out. Had I not closed that door, I think I would’ve died.”

His girlfriend and future wife was upstairs in the house and ran down, saving his life. Ware later lost his left leg from the wound. He remembers lying in bed and knowing he’d have to face his mother.

“I was raised by my mother, and I knew that what I was doing was wrong,” Ware said. After the shooting, “I was embarrassed and ashamed because I thought I had embarrassed my mom and the family. The first time she saw me in the hospital, I just broke down and cried and said, ‘Mom, I’m sorry.’”

The incident became a turning point in his life. Ware graduated from the North Carolina Central School of Law and came to Roanoke in the ‘80s for a job with the Boy Scouts of America. He opened his law firm later that decade.

Soon Ware began participating in Roanoke politics as a grassroots organizer. He was elected as Democratic chairman of the 6th Congressional District in time for Mary Sue Terry’s failed run for governor in 1993. Ware said he took note of the campaign’s failure to organize and turn out Black voters. In future campaigns, he took action to fix that. Ware paid families to drive vans that took voters to the polls, painstakingly building a reliable get-out-the-vote network.

In 2003, Ware was elected as the first Black state house delegate west of Lynchburg by succeeding Clifton “Chip” Woodrum, who’d served in the House of Delegates for 24 years.

“Everyone in Virginia politics knew him and it didn’t matter whether you were a Democrat or Republican, folks only had kind words to say about Onzlee,” said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, who was then governor. “We became great personal friends.”

