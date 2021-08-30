Housing with a Heart

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A local nonprofit restores historic dwellings to create affordable places to live.

Isabel Thornton first fell in love with the Rickrack that ran across the house’s ornamental front peak. She liked the Folk Victorian trim above the windows and the way the cornices below the roof’s eaves circled into a curl.

By the time she stepped inside this crumbling gem in Roanoke’s Belmont neighborhood, she was so smitten that not even the rotted ceilings and floors or the unstable load-bearing walls could keep her from doing everything in her power to return the 1,800-square-foot home, built around 1900, to its former glory.

“The house was threatening to close in on itself,” she explains, looking up at the spot where a tiny hole in the roof allowed rain to slowly destroy much of its framing. The first structural engineer to see it advised her to walk away. She found another who felt confident he could save the dwelling. When she landed a grant specifically for stabilizing an unsound home, she knew she could succeed.

“This is just a great little block,” she says wistfully, looking around at the other homes on Dale Avenue. And then, almost apologetically, she shares: “I have an instinct about houses.”

Thornton’s lifelong passion for historic homes has served her — and the Roanoke community — well. In the seven years since she founded Restoration Housing, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing structures a step away from demolition and repurposing them into affordable housing, the organization has acquired six ailing properties. Restoration Housing combines historic tax credits with affordable housing and community-building grants to pay for high-quality renovations in struggling neighborhoods.

Her first two rehabbed homes were in the Old Southwest neighborhood. A third, a cheerful yellow building with a wrap-around porch and turret, is now occupied by four previously homeless individuals and sits a stone’s throw from the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. Houses four and five are located in Belmont, a neighborhood in Southeast, that city leaders have recently focused efforts on improving. She has also completed an award-winning renovation of Villa Heights in Northwest, once a stunning showplace-of-a-home now divided into community space for kids and offices for nonprofits.

Thornton, 39, sees her work as a way to invest in communities without gentrifying them. As a nonprofit, Restoration Housing can choose to save properties that would be too expensive for a developer trying to meet market prices.

“I really think we have the best tools in our tool kit to do this,” she explains. “Because we’re a nonprofit, we are never looking for a return on our investments.”

With housing increasingly understood as a basic human right that has the potential to end the cycle of poverty, Restoration Housing’s mission is viewed as more vital than ever.

“Isabel’s ability to talk with people and get them engaged is just amazing,” says Carol Tuning, a Restoration Housing board member who worked for 35 years in human services for the City of Roanoke. “She’s just made such a huge community impact.”

In Thornton’s mind, every house has a story to tell. And every story is worth saving.

