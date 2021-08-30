Guitarist-in-Chief

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Country guitar icon Redd Volkaert plans to make Roanoke his new musical home.

× Expand Courtesy of Redd Volkaert Volkaert and his wife found a "perfect property" in Galax and moved there in January of 2020.

Redd Volkaert shocked the Austin, Texas, music scene when he announced he was leaving the “Live Music Capital of the World” for good in late 2019. He’d held a legendary Saturday afternoon residency at The Continental Club for more than 20 years and was widely regarded as the city’s reigning guitar king.

“Redd was for Austin what Aaron Neville was for New Orleans,” says Kyle Coroneos, a longtime Austin resident and the editor-in-chief of savingcountrymusic.com. “He put on the hottest show in town; you never knew who was going to show up and sit in.”

A master of honkytonk, country blues and western swing, Volkaert made a name for himself backing superstars like George Jones, Dwight Yoakam, Johnny Paycheck, Charlie Pride, Vince Gill—and touring as Merle Haggard’s lead guitarist in the late-90s and early-alts. Continental Club patrons could expect surprise appearances from six-string demigods like Ted Nugent, Albert Lee, Bill Kirchen, Billy Gibbons, Eric Johnson, James Burton and more.

“Redd is one of my biggest heroes… he truly shaped the way I play,” Brad Paisley said in a 2005 interview with Vintage Guitar Magazine. “There’s something about the attitude he has when you see him play live—you can’t believe the combination of [styles] he infuses into his playing.”

Paisley played shows with Volkaert whenever he passed through Austin. He hired Volkaert, now 63, to play at his 2003 wedding and has featured him on multiple albums. Their most notable collaboration to date was on 2008’s “Play,” which won a Best Country Instrumental Performance Grammy for the song “Clusterpluck.”

Volkaert initially kept his destination a secret. Then rumors surfaced in early-2020 about a new trio and an impending Thursday night residency at the Floyd Country Store. And they proved true: Volkaert has relocated to Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains with plans of making the Roanoke area his new musical home.

Why southwest Virginia? Volkaert fell in love with the area’s natural beauty while performing with Bill Kirchen at the 2019 Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition in Grayson Highlands State Park.

“I couldn’t believe how gorgeous everything was,” says Volkaert. “It reminded me of Maine, which I love—but you don’t have those crazy winters to deal with.”

Volkaert returned to Austin to find himself talking up Virginia’s Blue Ridge region. He kept thinking about the laidback pace of life, pastoral landscapes, country hospitality and deep-rooted bluegrass traditions.

“I’d been playing six or seven nights a week since I was 17,” says Volkaert. When he wasn’t on the road he was “doing two or three gigs a day in town, or sitting in wherever I could.”

The British Columbia native spent his late teens and early-20s touring with country-western bands in Canada. He moved to California in 1986, logged 5 years in the L.A. music scene, then followed with a decade in Nashville. He relocated to Austin around 2000, saying “I’d had enough of the pop bubblegum music being played on the radio and in all the studios. The crowds in Austin seemed to accept people for their musical ability more than their clothes, hair, cowboy hats, or lack thereof.”

By 2020 Volkaert was ready for another change.

“My wife and I had been talking about getting a little house in the country and taking the pace down a few notches,” says Volkaert. They loved horses and boarded a few beyond the city limits. They hoped to find a small farm where they could keep more and live alongside them.

“The issue was finding a pretty patch of land that wouldn’t break the bank and was within an hour or so drive of a city with a decent music scene,” says Volkaert. Meanwhile, no semi-respectable clubs could be located close-to-home.

“I guess I’ve always been afraid of being a broke artist, so I’m not a guy that can say no to a gig, especially if it’s right down the street,” says Volkaert. “If there was an okay honkytonk bar within ten miles of where I lived, it wouldn’t take long for me to be playing there three, four nights a week.”

