Behind the Scenes

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Meet the talented women whose dedication is helping to define local hospitality.

Experiencing hospitality in a restaurant or bar possesses an intangible quality, but one knows when they’ve experienced it—it feels something like magic. It’s the greetings and gestures of welcome, the extension of simple acts of kindness, having someone intuit exactly what one needs in a particular moment, often before they know it themselves. It’s the dedicated servers, bartenders, bussers, baristas, cooks, dishwashers, and managers, who share a piece of themselves with every service.

But hospitality is reciprocal, too. It asks one to remember that they are guests, and to express their gratitude and celebrate the people who make these moments happen. It’s the bakery manager who remembers your favorite pastry, the cook who makes you something off menu just to make you feel at home, or the dishwasher who’s worked at the same restaurant for nearly a decade and still prefers to remain anonymous.

The talented women of Roanoke’s food and beverage community continue to redefine hospitality, not only in how they serve us, but how they lift up one another, too. Here, we meet and celebrate six of them.

Nusreta Nezirović, Front of House Manager, Bread Craft

Nusreta has worked at Bread Craft for nine years, starting as a front of house employee and working her way up. Her trademark warmth and smile make many industry regulars think of her as synonymous with hospitality, too.

Hospitality is: Making sure whoever comes through the doors feels welcomed, taken care of and remembered. There is nothing sweeter than seeing someone’s face light up when I remember their favorite pastry or ask them about an event going on in their life.

Most memorable local hospitality moment: I began working at Bread Craft in 2013. Within the first few weeks, I started remembering people’s names and their favorite breads and pastries. ... It’s safe to say my regulars know me and I know them pretty well! Fast-forward to 2016 and I get diagnosed with cancer at the age of 21. I initially wanted to keep my battle with cancer private, but I continued to work during treatment, which made it impossible to hide. My regulars were the first to notice and ask questions. Treatment consisted of 12 rounds of chemotherapy and at each round, one of my regulars would come by the cancer center to drop off snacks, drinks, flowers and encouraging cards. They took turns doing this for an entire year and never missed a single round. I couldn’t believe the immense love and kindness I was being shown during such a dark, scary time. At one point, I remember worrying it was too much for them to keep doing. They reassured me it was not too much and that it was the least they could do after I had been taking care of them for years at the bakery! It hit me then that the hospitality I had shown them, they were showing me back in return. It was full-circle and something I will hold close to my heart forever.

A local woman in hospitality you look up to: Devon Steiner from Crystal Spring Grocery. She does it all with such style and grace.

What advice would you give to other women who want to work in the industry? The most important thing in this industry is to make sure you genuinely care for the guests and the experience you give them as a host. Focus on that and you’re set.

Go-to bar or restaurant: I love having an Indian Cosmo with garlic naan at Taaza, then heading over to Community Inn for a pitcher of beer and some fried pickles. Both places have the loveliest staff.

Shaneice Jones , Baker/Owner Sweets By Shaneice

Shaneice worked in hospitality for 13 years before opening her namesake bakery in downtown Roanoke in late 2021. She specializes in custom cakes, but offers a daily selection of cupcakes, cookies, cake pops, hot cocoa bombs, and cheesecake cones.

Hospitality is: Being attentive to your customers’ needs and doing everything possible to make it right.

Most memorable local hospitality moment: A customer messaged me about getting a cake made with a week’s notice, due to her other cake lady canceling on her. I took the last-minute order with open arms. She sent me a photo of the cake that she wanted. When she picked it up, she took one look at it and told me that the cake looked way better than what she expected, and that I had a new regular customer.

A local woman in hospitality you look up to: My old store manager Keri at Sheetz. She showed me everything there is to know about hospitality. She helped me grow and promoted me to a shift manager at the age of 18.

What advice would you give to other women who want to work in the industry? Never give up. There are times that I want to give up all the time, but I have to remember, ‘this is mine and I will not let it fail.’

Go-to bar or restaurant: Table 50 or Texas Roadhouse.

Want to hear more from incredible women in hospitality? Hear from The River and Rail's Leslie Cadillac, Leonore Restaurant's Karen Andrea Liendo, Lupita's Tacos' Marça Arellano and Farmburguesa's Amanda Coleman in our latest issue, on newsstands now, or see a preview for FREE in our digital guide below!

The story above is a preview from our March/April 2022. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!