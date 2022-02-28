Driven to Adopt

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Adopting a fur baby often starts with a search locally, but it can take you on a journey to find the perfect addition to your family.

It can happen in an instant. Your family decides to add a new member. You might go to a local shelter and fall in love with one of the cats or dogs waiting to be adopted, and you just know that loveable face is going home with you.

Sometimes, though, you want an animal of a certain age or breed. Or there may be specific traits you think would be the best fit for your family. That can lead to looking outside of the area to adopt.

That is what happened when Tracy and Justin Laughlin of Roanoke County adopted Maybelline, a corgi mix, from PAWS of SWVA in 2018.

“I love a corgi,” Tracy says. “I’m a huge fan of the breed. My husband and I had been looking for a corgi on rescue sites. It’s not common they show up.”

After a trip to the mall where they saw corgis at the pet store, Tracy said that was it, she had to have one. She knew there must be a dog that needed to be adopted by them, so they went on PetFinder.com and extended their search radius to 300 miles.

Maybelline was found by a dumpster in Norton, Virginia, a rural area where it can be hard to get adopted. Only six months old, she had been rescued and taken care of in a foster home where she was socialized, was up to date on shots and microchipped.

The Laughlins drove about three hours, including “an hour on the curviest road of my life,” says Tracy. “We feel very lucky because we drove out to meet her and just knew she was ours. She is fun, likes to bark and loves other dogs. We could not imagine our lives without her.”

Getra and Steven Selph also started their search locally for a specific breed.

“My husband, Steven, and I knew we wanted a Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier),” says Getra. “Our previous dog, Cali, was a Yorkie who came from a rescue organization in NC. After she passed away at age 11 from cancer, we had mixed emotions about adding a new dog to our family.”

After researching local rescue organizations, they submitted an application with NC Yorkie Rescue because they “seemed to have a passionate network of volunteers and adoption success stories.” The detailed application included photos of their home as well as personal references, including their veterinarian.

“For us, finding the right dog was more important than just having a dog,” Getra explains. “Since I work from home, I wanted a dog who would lay beside me quietly while I work. We talked about the type of dog we hoped to adopt, and we knew it was a tall order. I yearned for a dog who was friendly, gave kisses, and enjoyed snuggling. I hoped the dog would have a bit of blonde hair on his head because I loved that feature about our beloved Cali. I wanted what seemed like the impossible. We were willing to compromise and be open minded.”

