Women in Film: A Roanoke Legacy

Women are at the core of a growing industry in this region and their contributions are gaining a lot of notice – including Emmy nominations.

The Roanoke Valley film community is not in a lot of danger of challenging Carilion for economic dominance, but its influence is growing. Increasingly, the significance of that growth has to do with the women who are involved at every level, whether making commercials, corporate training films, movies or any of the myriad expressions of film.

Like the vibrant theater community in the Valley, film is building a deep and expansive bench of players at every level of the craft, some spilling over into major Hollywood-style productions seen by millions of people.

Herewith are some of the women – young and older, experienced and newbie – who are shaping the industry in these mountains.

Amy Gerber-Stroh

Gerber-Stroh, head of the Hollins University film program, makes a lie out of the old bromide, “Them what can’t do, teaches.” She has taught an impressive number of students who have gone on to film careers (in various disciplines) and creates projects like her new “Hope of Escape,” which is in final pre-release.

It is a movie born in her ancestry — great-grandmother times three who was enslaved, and the movie looks at a point in her life where she plans an escape. It is “a different type of story depicting slavery,” Gerber-Stroh says and though fictionalized, it is extremely personal. She did another film earlier, she says, on the paternal side of her family about her grandfather, a Nazi scientist.

Gerber-Stroh has mined both what she knows and who she knows. One of the actors in the film is Roanoke native and her former student April Marcell, a filmmaker herself. What began as a documentary several years ago, segued into a fictional account “because I wanted to hear their voices,” and to make the point that “slavery was not monolithic.”

At Hollins, Gerber-Stroh customizes her courses depending on what the students want from the course. Some are simply taking film because it looks like fun; others are serious film students. She discovered the breadth and depth of across-the-board talent for filmmaking in the Valley after beginning “Hope.” “I was surprised. I had no idea there was so much talent here. Without the film, I would never have met these people.”

She has discovered that “it is a great experience to make a film here. I go around the community asking for help” and the response is encouraging. “Hollins has been amazing, giving me time and financial support.” She even had Hollins alumnae on her crew when she shot in Wilmington, N.C.

“Women are finding a voice and a different approach,” she says. “We ask students, ‘What’s your story? This is a chance to explore it.’”

Jenna Giannini & Robyn Vaughn

These two are veterans with years of accomplishment and a wide base of skill and talent. Vaughn has pretty much settled in as the go-to person for casting in this region and beyond, even though she has done just about everything a film needs to be completed. Giannini, a Roanoke native, started in an ad agency doing branding and has slowly grown into a respected filmmaker with about a dozen films to her credit.

Giannini’s first project, completed in 2013, was a short film that “lit my fire,” she says. She discovered that “it was a pleasure and an honor to work with talented people. It made me want to work harder.” Even “when budgets shrunk a lot, I had to become more creative” to do the films she wanted. “I had to learn how to do stuff I couldn’t just pay for. That is a unique quality people in this career have.”

She sees an advantage to having local film talent that is ready to perform, especially “when a film rolls into town” needing qualified people. “Roanoke is a good place to make a film because it is beautiful and the creative community works well together.”

Vaughn has run the gamut of film disciplines and still uses just about all her skills, even though casting is her bread and butter. She styles sets, prompts, directs, edits, comes up with concepts, understands lighting, sound and makeup. All along, though, people kept asking for talent” and she settled into casting. “The work grew and I started Casting Call” her agency. Her 30 years of work has included a lot of company videos, some movies and “a little of all of that” which goes into film.

She has become quite the role model for younger women in film and she sees that “the pool grows; the last three years it’s really been growing, especially within a couple hours’ drive.”

She has found women in film to be “mostly strong leaders and they feed off each other. But she doesn’t see “a man/woman world in film. It’s just film people.”

And they keep growing in the Valley.

