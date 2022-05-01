The 36th Annual Best of Roanoke Awards

by

Congratulations to everyone for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers!

We’re excited to celebrate our 36th Best of Roanoke Annual Reader Poll, where we ask you to vote for your favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations.

Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers.

More than 15,500 total ballots were cast in our Best of Roanoke 2022 Reader Poll, shattering the previous record (2018) by more than 18%!

Best in Services

Learn more about our local businesses that can’t wait to help you with your finances, health care, pets, weddings, looks and more.

Your Male “Star of the Star City”

  • Platinum: John Carlin, Anchor, WSLS10
  • Gold: Joe Cobb, Former Vice Mayor/City Council (TIE)
  • Gold: Robin Reed, Anchor, WDBJ7 (TIE)

Best Regional/Locally Based Bank

  • Platinum: Bank of Botetourt
  • Gold: Freedom First Credit Union
  • Silver: American National Bank

Best National Bank

  • Platinum: Truist Financial (SunTrust/BB&T)
  • Gold: WellsFargo
  • Silver: First Citizen’s Bank (TIE)
  • Silver: American National Bank & Trust (TIE)

Best Credit Union

  • Platinum: MemberOne Federal Credit Union
  • Gold: Freedom First Federal Credit Union
  • Silver: Blue Eagle Credit Union

Best Local/Regionally Based Mortgage Company

  • Platinum: ALCOVA Mortgage
  • Gold: Intercoastal Mortgage Company
  • Silver: Virginia Mountain Mortgage

Best Local Insurance Agency

  • Platinum: Bill Meador Insurance Agency
  • Gold: Derek Wiley Insurance Agency
  • Silver: State Farm

Best Local Insurance Agent

  • Platinum: Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency
  • Gold: Derek Wiley, Derek Wiley Insurance Agency
  • Silver: Lesley Owens, State Farm Insurance

Best Mortgage Lender

  • Platinum: Alex Dykes, Intercoastal Mortgage Company
  • Gold: René Chapman, Tidewater Mortgage Services, Inc.
  • Silver: Nikki Griffin, Virginia Mountain Mortgage

Best Financial Advisor

  • Platinum: Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments
  • Gold: Stephen Kanode, Bankers Life
  • Silver: Jordan Sereno, Botetourt Wealth Management (TIE)
  • Silver: Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments (TIE)

Best CPA Firm

  • Platinum: Brown, Edwards and Company, LLP
  • Gold: Neely’s Accounting Services
  • Silver: Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co.

Best Law Firm

  • Platinum: Gentry Locke Attorneys
  • Gold: MichieHamlett Attorneys at Law
  • Silver: Woods Rogers PLC

Best Computer Repairs

  • Platinum: Brambleton Computer
  • Gold: Vinton Computer
  • Silver: Commonwealth Computer Services

Best Information Technology Solutions for Businesses

  • Platinum: Commonwealth Computer Services
  • Gold: Tech Squared
  • Silver: Entre Computer Center (TIE)
  • Silver: Spencer Technology Solutions (TIE)

Best Women’s Hair Stylist 

  • Platinum: Amber Kamide, Bliss Studio
  • Gold: Angie Burton, Salon 121
  • Silver: Claudia Johnson, Southern Roots Hair Salon

Best Men’s Hair Cuts

  • Platinum: Grandin Road Barber Shop
  • Gold: Corporate Image Barber Shop
  • Silver: Jacks Barber Shop

Best Spa

  • Platinum: Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa & Wellness
  • Gold: Brighter Image Day Spa
  • Silver: Salon 121

Best Nail Salon

  • Platinum: Polished
  • Gold: Tony’s Nails
  • Silver: Star Nails

Best Spray Tanning Salon

  • Platinum: Glo Custom Spray Tanning
  • Gold: Golden Girls Spray Tanning
  • Silver: Blown Away Spray Tanning

Best Massage Therapist

  • Platinum: Janie Morton, Got Your Back Massage
  • Gold: Crystal Stoots, Crystal’s Healing Hands
  • Silver: Eric Valentine, Pure Spa

Best Tattoos

  • Platinum: Mischief Ink Tattoo
  • Gold: Bad Wave Tattoo
  • Silver: Electric Eye Custom Tattoos

Best Dry Cleaner

  • Platinum: A Cleaner World
  • Gold: Wheeler’s Cleaners
  • Silver: Harvey’s Cleaners

Best Rental Store

  • Platinum: Aztec Rental
  • Gold: Grand Rental Station
  • Silver: Premier Rentals

Best Home Health Care

  • Platinum: Carilion Home Care
  • Gold: Brandon Oaks at Home (TIE)
  • Gold: Agenacare Housecalls (TIE)

Best Retirement Community

  • Platinum: Friendship
  • Gold: Woodland Hills Community
  • Silver: Richfield Living

Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility

  • Platinum: Friendship
  • Gold: The Rehab Center at Richfield
  • Silver: Brandon Oaks

Best Physical Therapy Practice

  • Platinum: Lucas Therapies, PC
  • Gold: University Physical Therapy
  • Silver: SORVA - Spine and Orthopedic Rehab of VA

Best Eye Care Practice

  • Platinum: Invision
  • Gold: Vistar Eye Center
  • Silver: Eye Care & Surgery

Best Esthetician

  • Platinum: Brittany Tessner, Skin Firm LLC
  • Gold: Amie Hough, Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa & Wellness
  • Silver: Stacy Riddick, Alouf Aesthetics

Best Dentist

  • Platinum: Dr. Richard Smith, Hunting Hills Dentistry
  • Gold: Dr. Andrew Henritze, Henritze Dental Group
  • Silver: Dr. Tom Gallaher, Grandin Family Dentistry

Best Orthodontist

  • Platinum: Dr. David Jones, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics
  • Gold: Dr. Misty Lenk, Lenk Orthodontics
  • Silver: Dr. Evan Johnson, Johnson Orthodontics

Best Periodontist

  • Platinum: Dr. Priya Acharya, Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implants
  • Gold: Dr. Linda Till, Dr. Linda G. Till, DDS
  • Silver: Dr. Gavin M. Aaron, Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants

Best Chiropractor

  • Platinum: Dr. Sean Skinner, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic
  • Gold: Dr. Benjamin Bowman, Walter Chiropractics
  • Silver: Dr. Jennifer Walker, Balance Wellspace

Best Veterinarian Services

  • Platinum: Angels of Assisi
  • Gold: Salem Animal Hospital
  • Silver: Keagy Village Veterinary Hospital 

Best Dog Trainer

  • Platinum: Hope Cogen, High Hopes Dog Training
  • Gold: Joe Cummings, Willis Wolfpack Dog Training
  • Silver: Courtney Ramsey, Sweetbriar K9

Best Doggie Day Care/Overnight Service

  • Platinum: City Dogs Boarding and Playcare
  • Gold: Canine Cottage
  • Silver: Field of Dreams

Best In-Home Pet Sitting Service

  • Platinum: Pawsome Pet Sitting VA
  • Gold: The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care
  • Silver: Paw 2 Paw Pet Sitting

Best Local Pet Store

  • Platinum: Nature’s Emporium
  • Gold: Unleashed, LLC
  • Silver: Exotics and Aquatics

Your Favorite Place to Take Fido for a Walk

  • Platinum: The Roanoke River Greenway
  • Gold: Grandin Village
  • Silver: Green Hill Park

Best Real Estate Agency

  • Platinum: Lichtenstein Rowan Realtors
  • Gold: MKB Realtors
  • Silver: Keller Williams Realty Roanoke

Best Individual Real Estate Agent

  • Platinum: Frazier Hughes, Keller Williams Roanoke
  • Gold: Hal Cone, Cone Realty Group brokered by eXp Realty
  • Silver: Brad Thomas, Mountain View Real Estate, LLC

Best Custom Framing

  • Platinum: Simply Framing by Kristi
  • Gold: The Frame Connection
  • Silver: Jordan’s Custom Framing

Best Home Restoration Company

  • Platinum: Blue Ridge Restoration and Construction
  • Gold: Valley Restoration
  • Silver: Clark Family Builders LLC

Best Foundation Repair

  • Platinum: JES
  • Gold: Sure-Dri Basement Waterproofing
  • Silver: Fortress Foundation Solutions

Best Kitchen & Bath Contractor

  • Platinum: Dollman Construction
  • Gold: Rock Fab
  • Silver: F&S Building Innovations

Best Home Design/Building Firm

  • Platinum: Dollman Construction
  • Gold: F&S Building Innovations
  • Silver: CIRCLE Design Studio

Best Commercial Construction/Developer

  • Platinum: Dollman Construction
  • Gold: F&S Building Innovations
  • Silver: Pitman Construction, Inc.

Best General Contractor

  • Platinum: Dollman Construction
  • Gold: Clark Family Builders
  • Silver: F&S Building Innovations

Best Custom Cabinetry Services

  • Platinum: Ideal Cabinets
  • Gold: Roanoke River Cabinetry
  • Silver: Carter’s Cabinet Shop

Best Home Organizing

  • Platinum:  Mary’s Mess Management
  • Gold: WOW Organizing LLC

Best HVAC Services

  • Platinum: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
  • Gold: Country Breeze Heating & Cooling
  • Silver: W.C. Butler Heating and Air Conditioning

Best Plumbing Services

  • Platinum: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
  • Gold: Sink’s Septic Tank & Drain Service, LLC
  • Silver: Wisler Plumbing, Inc.

Best Electrician

  • Platinum: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
  • Gold: Shively Electric
  • Silver: Cline Electrical Service

Best Water Damage Restoration

  • Platinum: Valley Restoration
  • Gold: ServPro
  • Silver: Service Master of Roanoke

Best Indoor Air Quality / Disinfecting Provider

  • Platinum: Green Home Solutions of Roanoke
  • Gold: W.C. Butler Heating and Air Conditioning (TIE)
  • Gold: ServPro (TIE)

Best Landscaping/Professional Grounds Care

  • Platinum: Simmons Landscaping LLC
  • Gold: The Green Team
  • Silver: Varsity Landscaping & Grounds

Best Appliance Repair

  • Platinum: Vinton Appliance
  • Gold: Appliance Medic
  • Silver: Robert’s Repair Services

Best Event Designer

  • Platinum: Garden Rose Events & Design
  • Gold: Top Shelf Event Services, LLC
  • Silver: Caroline LaRocca Event Design (CLED)

Best Wedding Florist

  • Platinum: Creative Occasions
  • Gold: George’s Flowers
  • Silver: Lindsey Ann’s Florals

Best Bridal Shop

  • Platinum: The Newfangled Bride
  • Gold: Studio I Do Roanoke
  • Silver: Here and Now Bridals

Best Wedding Photographer

  • Platinum: Kaytlin Lane, Kaytlin Lane Photography
  • Gold: Nicole Colwell, Nicole Colwell Photography
  • Silver: Jared Ladia, Jared Ladia Photography

Best Catering Company

  • Platinum: Pumpernickel Pickle Catering Co.
  • Gold: Bella Events
  • Silver: Blue Ridge Catering

Most Unique Wedding Venue

Platinum: Ivy Rose Barn

Gold: Belle Garden Estate

Silver: The Kyle House

Shop ‘Til You Drop

From clothing and jewelry to cars and furniture, you told us which local businesses are the best of the best.

Best Local Florist/Greenhouse

  • Platinum: George’s Flowers
  • Gold: Flowers by Eddie
  • Silver: Creative Occasions

Best Place to Buy Local Arts & Crafts

  • Platinum: Crafteria
  • Gold: Walt Hodges Fine Art
  • Silver: The Market Gallery

Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

  • Platinum: The Bird Cage Boutique
  • Gold: La De Da
  • Silver: Punch Boutique

Best Place to Buy Shoes

  • Platinum: The Cobbler’s Wife
  • Gold: Yarid’s
  • Silver: Fleet Feet

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

  • Platinum: Davidsons
  • Gold: Mast General Store
  • Silver: Garland’s on Crystal Spring (now closed)

Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store

  • Platinum: Back on the Rack Consignment
  • Gold: Once Upon a Child
  • Silver: Jade and Reese’s Children’s Boutique

Best Custom Apparel

  • Platinum: Davidsons
  • Gold: Press Press Merch
  • Silver: Tom James Company

Best Resale Merchandise

  • Platinum: Back on the Rack
  • Gold: The Golden Shoestring
  • Silver: New To Me Consignment

Best Local Shop for Sporting Goods & Outdoor Gear

  • Platinum: Safeside Tactical
  • Gold: Walkabout Outfitters
  • Silver: Play It Again Sports

Best Everyday Food Store

  • Platinum: Kroger
  • Gold: The Fresh Market
  • Silver: Food Lion

Best Natural Food Store

  • Platinum: Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op
  • Gold: EarthFare
  • Silver: The Fresh Market

Local Wine Shop That Carries Your Favorites

  • Platinum: Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar
  • Gold: Wine Gourmet
  • Silver: Barrel Chest Wine & Beer

Best Local Jewelry Store

  • Platinum: Fink’s Jewelers
  • Gold: Sarah EK Muse, Studio 12
  • Silver: Ginger’s Jewelry

Best Optical Shop

  • Platinum: Invision
  • Gold: Kartesz Eye Care
  • Silver: Vistar Eye Center

Best Cellular Provider

  • Platinum: Verizon
  • Gold: UScellular
  • Silver: T-Mobile

Best Local Gifts

  • Platinum: chocolatepaper
  • Gold: Crafteria
  • Silver: The Gift Niche

Best Overall Car Dealership

  • Platinum: Berglund Automotive
  • Gold: Southern Team Auto Mall
  • Silver: Haley Toyota

Best Luxury Car Dealership

  • Platinum: Berglund Luxury
  • Gold: Brambleton Imports
  • Silver: BMW of Roanoke

Best Pre-Owned Car Dealership

  • Platinum: Berglund Automotive
  • Gold: Brambleton Imports
  • Silver: Competition Cars and Classics

Most Dependable Car Repair & Service

  • Platinum: Berglund Body Works
  • Gold: South Main Auto Service
  • Silver: Woods Service Center

Best Auto Collision Repair

  • Platinum: Berglund Body Works
  • Gold: Cave Spring Auto Body
  • Silver: Euro Specialty Inc

Best Bicycle Shop

  • Platinum: Cardinal Bicyle
  • Gold: East Coasters Bike Shop
  • Silver: Just the Right Gear

Best Apartment Living

  • Platinum: South 16 at the Bridges
  • Gold: Sunscape Apartments
  • Silver: Daleville Town Center

Best Kitchen & Bath Show Room

  • Platinum: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
  • Gold: Reico Kitchen & Bath
  • Silver: Cabinetry with TLC

Best Flooring / Carpet Store

  • Platinum: Fashion Floors
  • Gold: Whitt Carpet One Floor and Home

Best Furniture Store

  • Platinum: Grand Home Furnishings
  • Gold: Reid’s Fine Furnishings
  • Silver: Virginia Furniture Market

Best Home Lighting Store

  • Platinum: The French Farmhouse
  • Gold: Williams Lighting Galleries/CMC Supply
  • Silver: magnolia

Best Home Décor Store

  • Platinum: The French Farmhouse
  • Gold: The Grey Goose of Grandin
  • Silver: Willow Tree Antiques and Primitives

Best Antique/Collectible Store

  • Platinum: Black Dog Salvage
  • Gold: Buy the Season
  • Silver: Roanoke Antique Mall

Best Interior Design Provider

  • Platinum: Emily Mangus Interiors
  • Gold: Elaine Stephenson Interiors (TIE)
  • Gold: Magnolia (TIE)
  • Gold: The French Farmhouse (TIE)

Best Electronics/Home Theater Store

  • Platinum: Audiotronics
  • Gold: Lee Hartman and Sons
  • Silver: Sound Decision

Where to Go + What to Do

Roanoke has something for everyone, from arts and culture, the next big concert, the great outdoors, enjoying local craft brews and more.

Best Live Music Venue

  • Platinum: Dr Pepper Park
  • Gold: 5 Points Music Sanctuary
  • Silver: Elmwood Park Amphitheater

Favorite Spot for a Day Date

  • Platinum: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
  • Gold: Mill Mountain Star
  • Silver: Taubman Museum of Art

Best Date Night (Non-Restaurant)

  • Platinum: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
  • Gold: Grandin Theater
  • Silver: Taubman Museum of Art

Favorite Local Attraction

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
  • Gold: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
  • Silver: Taubman Museum of Art

Best Arts Performance in 2021

  • Platinum: Southwest Virginia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
  • Gold: Roanoke Symphony Holidays Pops
  • Silver: Mill Mountain Theatre’s “A Christmas Story”

Best Local Dance Company / School

  • Platinum: Art in Motion Dance Comany
  • Gold: Mish Moves Dance Company
  • Silver: Divine Dance Center

Best Local Craft Beer Brewery

  • Platinum: Big Lick Brewing Company
  • Gold: Parkway Brewing Company
  • Silver: Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Luxury Weekend Getaway

  • Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold: The Greenbrier
  • Silver: The Omni Homestead Resort

Best Country Club

  • Platinum: Roanoke Country Club
  • Gold: Hidden Valley Country Club
  • Silver: Hunting Hills Country Club

Attraction to Feel Like a Kid Again

  • Platinum: Roanoke Pinball Museum
  • Gold: Mill Mountain Zoo
  • Silver: Roanoke STARCADE

Best Gym / Place to Work Out

  • Platinum: E3 Fitness
  • Gold: Pure Barre Roanoke
  • Silver: Hustle/Haven

Best Yoga/Pilates Classes/Instructor

  • Platinum: Lauren Bingler, Pure Barre
  • Gold: Erica Austin, Roanoke Yoga 
  • Silver: London Ray-Dykstra, Hustle/Haven

Best Live Theatre/Playhouse

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Theatre
  • Gold: Showtimers
  • Silver: Virginia Children’s Theater

Best Thing To Happen In Roanoke, 2021

  • Platinum: Gatewood Rose Botanicals Opening
  • Gold: Dr Pepper Park Live Concerts
  • Silver: The Wellnest Events (TIE)
  • Silver: IRONMAN Race (TIE)

New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out (Non-Restaurant)

  • Platinum: Gatewood Rose Botanicals
  • Gold: The French Farmhouse
  • Silver: Verses Roanoke

Hidden Gem

  • Platinum: Dr Pepper Park
  • Gold: Gatewood Rose Botanicals
  • Silver: The French Farmhouse

Most Worthy Group to Donate to

  • Platinum: Angels of Assisi
  • Gold: Roanoke Rescue Mission
  • Silver: Roanoke Valley SPCA

You’re Not a Real Roanoker Until You Visit...

  • Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
  • Gold: Texas Tavern
  • Silver: Roanoke Weiner Stand

Events, Faces + Places

See the winners, including categories like “Local Company on the Grow” and “Best Thing to Happen to Roanoke” and learn more about the best employers, schools, marathons and more as decided by our readers.

Your Male “Star of Star City”

  • Platinum: JD Sutphin (TIE)
  • Platinum: Antonio Hash (TIE)
  • Platinum: John (Lucky) Garvin (TIE)

Your Female “Star of Star City”

  • Platinum: Kianna Price
  • Gold: Sabrina Garvin
  • Silver: Waynette Anderson

Most Savvy Entrepreneur

  • Platinum: Whitney Pugh
  • Gold: Waynette Anderson
  • Silver: Kevin Bloomfield (TIE)
  • Silver: JD Sutphin (TIE)

Best Local Influencer

  • Platinum: Super Carlin Brothers
  • Gold: JD Sutphin
  • Silver: Kianna Price

TV News Person You Watch Daily

  • Platinum: John Carlin
  • Gold: Kianna Price
  • Silver: Kimberly McBroom (TIE)
  • Silver: Jean Jadhon (TIE)

Most Accurate TV Weather Person

  • Platinum: Brent Watts
  • Gold: Leo Hirsbrunner
  • Silver: Jeff Haniewich 

Most Fun Show on Local Radio

  • Platinum: K92 Mornin’ Thang
  • Gold: Greg Roberts Live
  • Silver: Dick and Dave in morning on Q99

Best Radio Station

  • Platinum: K92
  • Gold: 94.9 Star Country
  • Silver: Q99

Best Local Podcast

  • Platinum: Super Carlin Brothers - Popcorn Culture 
  • Gold: Bacon and Eggs: A Movie Lover’s Podcast

Best Educator

  • Platinum: Quiana Fields, Breckinridge Middle School, Roanoke City
  • Gold: Victor Lamas, North Cross School
  • Silver: Emily Votta, North Cross School (TIE)
  • Silver: Sharon Daly, North Cross School (TIE)

Best Preschool/Pre-K

  • Platinum: North Cross School
  • Gold: Roanoke Catholic School
  • Silver: Faith Christian School

Best Public School (any level)

  • Platinum: Fishburn Park Elementary School
  • Gold: Cave Spring High School
  • Silver: Patrick Henry High School

Best Private School

  • Platinum: North Cross School
  • Gold: Roanoke Catholic School
  • Silver: Faith Christian School

Best College/University

  • Platinum: Roanoke College
  • Gold: Virginia Tech
  • Silver: Hollins University 

Best Library Branch

  • Platinum: South County Branch 
  • Gold: Vinton Public Library
  • Silver: Melrose Library

Best Museum

  • Platinum: Taubman Museum of Art
  • Gold: Virginia Museum of Transportation
  • Silver: Science Museum of Western Virginia 

Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference

  • Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold: Friendship
  • Silver: Town Center at Richfield Living

Best Employer

  • Platinum: Carilion Clinic
  • Gold: Friendship
  • Silver: Freedom First Federal Credit Union

Local Company that Gives Back

  • Platinum: Freedom First Federal Credit Union
  • Gold: Bank of Botetourt
  • Silver: Carlin Brothers Coffee

Local Company on the Grow

  • Platinum: Freedom First Federal Credit Union
  • Gold: Friendship
  • Silver: Richfield Living

Favorite Local Festival

  • Platinum: GoFest
  • Gold: Local Colors 
  • Silver: Strawberry Festival (TIE)
  • Silver: Henry Street Heritage Festival (TIE)

Best Annual Holiday Event

  • Platinum: Dickens of a Christmas
  • Gold: Illuminights
  • Silver: St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

Best Local Charity Event

  • Platinum: Rescue Mission Drumstick Dash
  • Gold: Project Faith at Faith Christian 
  • Silver: Stocked Market - Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Best Race/Marathon

  • Platinum: Blue Ridge Marathon
  • Gold: Drumstick Dash
  • Silver: Blue Ridge IRONMAN 

