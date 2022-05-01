The 36th Annual Best of Roanoke Awards

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Congratulations to everyone for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers!

We’re excited to celebrate our 36th Best of Roanoke Annual Reader Poll, where we ask you to vote for your favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations.

Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers.

More than 15,500 total ballots were cast in our Best of Roanoke 2022 Reader Poll, shattering the previous record (2018) by more than 18%!

Best in Services

Learn more about our local businesses that can’t wait to help you with your finances, health care, pets, weddings, looks and more.

Your Male “Star of the Star City”

Platinum: John Carlin, Anchor, WSLS10

Gold: Joe Cobb, Former Vice Mayor/City Council (TIE)

Gold: Robin Reed, Anchor, WDBJ7 (TIE)

Best Regional/Locally Based Bank

Platinum: Bank of Botetourt

Gold: Freedom First Credit Union

Silver: American National Bank

Best National Bank

Platinum: Truist Financial (SunTrust/BB&T)

Gold: WellsFargo

Silver: First Citizen’s Bank (TIE)

Silver: American National Bank & Trust (TIE)

Best Credit Union

Platinum: MemberOne Federal Credit Union

Gold: Freedom First Federal Credit Union

Silver: Blue Eagle Credit Union

Best Local/Regionally Based Mortgage Company

Platinum: ALCOVA Mortgage

Gold: Intercoastal Mortgage Company

Silver: Virginia Mountain Mortgage

Best Local Insurance Agency

Platinum: Bill Meador Insurance Agency

Gold: Derek Wiley Insurance Agency

Silver: State Farm

Best Local Insurance Agent

Platinum: Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency

Gold: Derek Wiley, Derek Wiley Insurance Agency

Silver: Lesley Owens, State Farm Insurance

Best Mortgage Lender

Platinum: Alex Dykes, Intercoastal Mortgage Company

Gold: René Chapman, Tidewater Mortgage Services, Inc.

Silver: Nikki Griffin, Virginia Mountain Mortgage

Best Financial Advisor

Platinum: Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments

Gold: Stephen Kanode, Bankers Life

Silver: Jordan Sereno, Botetourt Wealth Management (TIE)

Silver: Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments (TIE)

Best CPA Firm

Platinum: Brown, Edwards and Company, LLP

Gold: Neely’s Accounting Services

Silver: Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co.

Best Law Firm

Platinum: Gentry Locke Attorneys

Gold: MichieHamlett Attorneys at Law

Silver: Woods Rogers PLC

Best Computer Repairs

Platinum: Brambleton Computer

Gold: Vinton Computer

Silver: Commonwealth Computer Services

Best Information Technology Solutions for Businesses

Platinum: Commonwealth Computer Services

Gold: Tech Squared

Silver: Entre Computer Center (TIE)

Silver: Spencer Technology Solutions (TIE)

Best Women’s Hair Stylist

Platinum: Amber Kamide, Bliss Studio

Gold: Angie Burton, Salon 121

Silver: Claudia Johnson, Southern Roots Hair Salon

Best Men’s Hair Cuts

Platinum: Grandin Road Barber Shop

Gold: Corporate Image Barber Shop

Silver: Jacks Barber Shop

Best Spa

Platinum: Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa & Wellness

Gold: Brighter Image Day Spa

Silver: Salon 121

Best Nail Salon

Platinum: Polished

Gold: Tony’s Nails

Silver: Star Nails

Best Spray Tanning Salon

Platinum: Glo Custom Spray Tanning

Gold: Golden Girls Spray Tanning

Silver: Blown Away Spray Tanning

Best Massage Therapist

Platinum: Janie Morton, Got Your Back Massage

Gold: Crystal Stoots, Crystal’s Healing Hands

Silver: Eric Valentine, Pure Spa

Best Tattoos

Platinum: Mischief Ink Tattoo

Gold: Bad Wave Tattoo

Silver: Electric Eye Custom Tattoos

Best Dry Cleaner

Platinum: A Cleaner World

Gold: Wheeler’s Cleaners

Silver: Harvey’s Cleaners

Best Rental Store

Platinum: Aztec Rental

Gold: Grand Rental Station

Silver: Premier Rentals

Best Home Health Care

Platinum: Carilion Home Care

Gold: Brandon Oaks at Home (TIE)

Gold: Agenacare Housecalls (TIE)

Best Retirement Community

Platinum: Friendship

Gold: Woodland Hills Community

Silver: Richfield Living

Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility

Platinum: Friendship

Gold: The Rehab Center at Richfield

Silver: Brandon Oaks

Best Physical Therapy Practice

Platinum: Lucas Therapies, PC

Gold: University Physical Therapy

Silver: SORVA - Spine and Orthopedic Rehab of VA

Best Eye Care Practice

Platinum: Invision

Gold: Vistar Eye Center

Silver: Eye Care & Surgery

Best Esthetician

Platinum: Brittany Tessner, Skin Firm LLC

Gold: Amie Hough, Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa & Wellness

Silver: Stacy Riddick, Alouf Aesthetics

Best Dentist

Platinum: Dr. Richard Smith, Hunting Hills Dentistry

Gold: Dr. Andrew Henritze, Henritze Dental Group

Silver: Dr. Tom Gallaher, Grandin Family Dentistry

Best Orthodontist

Platinum: Dr. David Jones, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics

Gold: Dr. Misty Lenk, Lenk Orthodontics

Silver: Dr. Evan Johnson, Johnson Orthodontics

Best Periodontist

Platinum: Dr. Priya Acharya, Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implants

Gold: Dr. Linda Till, Dr. Linda G. Till, DDS

Silver: Dr. Gavin M. Aaron, Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants

Best Chiropractor

Platinum: Dr. Sean Skinner, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic

Gold: Dr. Benjamin Bowman, Walter Chiropractics

Silver: Dr. Jennifer Walker, Balance Wellspace

Best Veterinarian Services

Platinum: Angels of Assisi

Gold: Salem Animal Hospital

Silver: Keagy Village Veterinary Hospital

Best Dog Trainer

Platinum: Hope Cogen, High Hopes Dog Training

Gold: Joe Cummings, Willis Wolfpack Dog Training

Silver: Courtney Ramsey, Sweetbriar K9

Best Doggie Day Care/Overnight Service

Platinum: City Dogs Boarding and Playcare

Gold: Canine Cottage

Silver: Field of Dreams

Best In-Home Pet Sitting Service

Platinum: Pawsome Pet Sitting VA

Gold: The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care

Silver: Paw 2 Paw Pet Sitting

Best Local Pet Store

Platinum: Nature’s Emporium

Gold: Unleashed, LLC

Silver: Exotics and Aquatics

Your Favorite Place to Take Fido for a Walk

Platinum: The Roanoke River Greenway

Gold: Grandin Village

Silver: Green Hill Park

Best Real Estate Agency

Platinum: Lichtenstein Rowan Realtors

Gold: MKB Realtors

Silver: Keller Williams Realty Roanoke

Best Individual Real Estate Agent

Platinum: Frazier Hughes, Keller Williams Roanoke

Gold: Hal Cone, Cone Realty Group brokered by eXp Realty

Silver: Brad Thomas, Mountain View Real Estate, LLC

Best Custom Framing

Platinum: Simply Framing by Kristi

Gold: The Frame Connection

Silver: Jordan’s Custom Framing

Best Home Restoration Company

Platinum: Blue Ridge Restoration and Construction

Gold: Valley Restoration

Silver: Clark Family Builders LLC

Best Foundation Repair