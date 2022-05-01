The 36th Annual Best of Roanoke Awards

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
Congratulations to everyone for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers!
Aaron Spicer
We’re excited to celebrate our 36th Best of Roanoke Annual Reader Poll, where we ask you to vote for your favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations.
Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers.
More than 15,500 total ballots were cast in our Best of Roanoke 2022 Reader Poll, shattering the previous record (2018) by more than 18%!
Best in Services
Learn more about our local businesses that can’t wait to help you with your finances, health care, pets, weddings, looks and more.
- Platinum: John Carlin, Anchor, WSLS10
- Gold: Joe Cobb, Former Vice Mayor/City Council (TIE)
- Gold: Robin Reed, Anchor, WDBJ7 (TIE)
Best Regional/Locally Based Bank
- Platinum: Bank of Botetourt
- Gold: Freedom First Credit Union
- Silver: American National Bank
Best National Bank
- Platinum: Truist Financial (SunTrust/BB&T)
- Gold: WellsFargo
- Silver: First Citizen’s Bank (TIE)
- Silver: American National Bank & Trust (TIE)
Best Credit Union
- Platinum: MemberOne Federal Credit Union
- Gold: Freedom First Federal Credit Union
- Silver: Blue Eagle Credit Union
Best Local/Regionally Based Mortgage Company
- Platinum: ALCOVA Mortgage
- Gold: Intercoastal Mortgage Company
- Silver: Virginia Mountain Mortgage
Best Local Insurance Agency
- Platinum: Bill Meador Insurance Agency
- Gold: Derek Wiley Insurance Agency
- Silver: State Farm
Best Local Insurance Agent
- Platinum: Bill Meador, Bill Meador Insurance Agency
- Gold: Derek Wiley, Derek Wiley Insurance Agency
- Silver: Lesley Owens, State Farm Insurance
Best Mortgage Lender
- Platinum: Alex Dykes, Intercoastal Mortgage Company
- Gold: René Chapman, Tidewater Mortgage Services, Inc.
- Silver: Nikki Griffin, Virginia Mountain Mortgage
Best Financial Advisor
- Platinum: Carl Grove, Edward Jones Investments
- Gold: Stephen Kanode, Bankers Life
- Silver: Jordan Sereno, Botetourt Wealth Management (TIE)
- Silver: Mike Pendleton, Edward Jones Investments (TIE)
Best CPA Firm
- Platinum: Brown, Edwards and Company, LLP
- Gold: Neely’s Accounting Services
- Silver: Foti, Flynn, Lowen & Co.
Best Law Firm
- Platinum: Gentry Locke Attorneys
- Gold: MichieHamlett Attorneys at Law
- Silver: Woods Rogers PLC
Best Computer Repairs
- Platinum: Brambleton Computer
- Gold: Vinton Computer
- Silver: Commonwealth Computer Services
Best Information Technology Solutions for Businesses
- Platinum: Commonwealth Computer Services
- Gold: Tech Squared
- Silver: Entre Computer Center (TIE)
- Silver: Spencer Technology Solutions (TIE)
Best Women’s Hair Stylist
- Platinum: Amber Kamide, Bliss Studio
- Gold: Angie Burton, Salon 121
- Silver: Claudia Johnson, Southern Roots Hair Salon
Best Men’s Hair Cuts
- Platinum: Grandin Road Barber Shop
- Gold: Corporate Image Barber Shop
- Silver: Jacks Barber Shop
Best Spa
- Platinum: Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa & Wellness
- Gold: Brighter Image Day Spa
- Silver: Salon 121
Best Nail Salon
- Platinum: Polished
- Gold: Tony’s Nails
- Silver: Star Nails
Best Spray Tanning Salon
- Platinum: Glo Custom Spray Tanning
- Gold: Golden Girls Spray Tanning
- Silver: Blown Away Spray Tanning
Best Massage Therapist
- Platinum: Janie Morton, Got Your Back Massage
- Gold: Crystal Stoots, Crystal’s Healing Hands
- Silver: Eric Valentine, Pure Spa
Best Tattoos
- Platinum: Mischief Ink Tattoo
- Gold: Bad Wave Tattoo
- Silver: Electric Eye Custom Tattoos
Best Dry Cleaner
- Platinum: A Cleaner World
- Gold: Wheeler’s Cleaners
- Silver: Harvey’s Cleaners
Best Rental Store
- Platinum: Aztec Rental
- Gold: Grand Rental Station
- Silver: Premier Rentals
Best Home Health Care
- Platinum: Carilion Home Care
- Gold: Brandon Oaks at Home (TIE)
- Gold: Agenacare Housecalls (TIE)
Best Retirement Community
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: Woodland Hills Community
- Silver: Richfield Living
Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility
- Platinum: Friendship
- Gold: The Rehab Center at Richfield
- Silver: Brandon Oaks
Best Physical Therapy Practice
- Platinum: Lucas Therapies, PC
- Gold: University Physical Therapy
- Silver: SORVA - Spine and Orthopedic Rehab of VA
Best Eye Care Practice
- Platinum: Invision
- Gold: Vistar Eye Center
- Silver: Eye Care & Surgery
Best Esthetician
- Platinum: Brittany Tessner, Skin Firm LLC
- Gold: Amie Hough, Belle Santé Cosmetic Day Spa & Wellness
- Silver: Stacy Riddick, Alouf Aesthetics
Best Dentist
- Platinum: Dr. Richard Smith, Hunting Hills Dentistry
- Gold: Dr. Andrew Henritze, Henritze Dental Group
- Silver: Dr. Tom Gallaher, Grandin Family Dentistry
Best Orthodontist
- Platinum: Dr. David Jones, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics
- Gold: Dr. Misty Lenk, Lenk Orthodontics
- Silver: Dr. Evan Johnson, Johnson Orthodontics
Best Periodontist
- Platinum: Dr. Priya Acharya, Acharya Periodontics & Dental Implants
- Gold: Dr. Linda Till, Dr. Linda G. Till, DDS
- Silver: Dr. Gavin M. Aaron, Aaron Periodontics & Dental Implants
Best Chiropractor
- Platinum: Dr. Sean Skinner, Tuck Chiropractic Clinic
- Gold: Dr. Benjamin Bowman, Walter Chiropractics
- Silver: Dr. Jennifer Walker, Balance Wellspace
Best Veterinarian Services
- Platinum: Angels of Assisi
- Gold: Salem Animal Hospital
- Silver: Keagy Village Veterinary Hospital
Best Dog Trainer
- Platinum: Hope Cogen, High Hopes Dog Training
- Gold: Joe Cummings, Willis Wolfpack Dog Training
- Silver: Courtney Ramsey, Sweetbriar K9
Best Doggie Day Care/Overnight Service
- Platinum: City Dogs Boarding and Playcare
- Gold: Canine Cottage
- Silver: Field of Dreams
Best In-Home Pet Sitting Service
- Platinum: Pawsome Pet Sitting VA
- Gold: The Well-Trained Dog & Pet Care
- Silver: Paw 2 Paw Pet Sitting
Best Local Pet Store
- Platinum: Nature’s Emporium
- Gold: Unleashed, LLC
- Silver: Exotics and Aquatics
Your Favorite Place to Take Fido for a Walk
- Platinum: The Roanoke River Greenway
- Gold: Grandin Village
- Silver: Green Hill Park
Best Real Estate Agency
- Platinum: Lichtenstein Rowan Realtors
- Gold: MKB Realtors
- Silver: Keller Williams Realty Roanoke
Best Individual Real Estate Agent
- Platinum: Frazier Hughes, Keller Williams Roanoke
- Gold: Hal Cone, Cone Realty Group brokered by eXp Realty
- Silver: Brad Thomas, Mountain View Real Estate, LLC
Best Custom Framing
- Platinum: Simply Framing by Kristi
- Gold: The Frame Connection
- Silver: Jordan’s Custom Framing
Best Home Restoration Company
- Platinum: Blue Ridge Restoration and Construction
- Gold: Valley Restoration
- Silver: Clark Family Builders LLC
Best Foundation Repair
- Platinum: JES
- Gold: Sure-Dri Basement Waterproofing
- Silver: Fortress Foundation Solutions
Best Kitchen & Bath Contractor
- Platinum: Dollman Construction
- Gold: Rock Fab
- Silver: F&S Building Innovations
Best Home Design/Building Firm
- Platinum: Dollman Construction
- Gold: F&S Building Innovations
- Silver: CIRCLE Design Studio
Best Commercial Construction/Developer
- Platinum: Dollman Construction
- Gold: F&S Building Innovations
- Silver: Pitman Construction, Inc.
Best General Contractor
- Platinum: Dollman Construction
- Gold: Clark Family Builders
- Silver: F&S Building Innovations
Best Custom Cabinetry Services
- Platinum: Ideal Cabinets
- Gold: Roanoke River Cabinetry
- Silver: Carter’s Cabinet Shop
Best Home Organizing
- Platinum: Mary’s Mess Management
- Gold: WOW Organizing LLC
Best HVAC Services
- Platinum: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
- Gold: Country Breeze Heating & Cooling
- Silver: W.C. Butler Heating and Air Conditioning
Best Plumbing Services
- Platinum: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
- Gold: Sink’s Septic Tank & Drain Service, LLC
- Silver: Wisler Plumbing, Inc.
Best Electrician
- Platinum: Ostrom Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air
- Gold: Shively Electric
- Silver: Cline Electrical Service
Best Water Damage Restoration
- Platinum: Valley Restoration
- Gold: ServPro
- Silver: Service Master of Roanoke
Best Indoor Air Quality / Disinfecting Provider
- Platinum: Green Home Solutions of Roanoke
- Gold: W.C. Butler Heating and Air Conditioning (TIE)
- Gold: ServPro (TIE)
Best Landscaping/Professional Grounds Care
- Platinum: Simmons Landscaping LLC
- Gold: The Green Team
- Silver: Varsity Landscaping & Grounds
Best Appliance Repair
- Platinum: Vinton Appliance
- Gold: Appliance Medic
- Silver: Robert’s Repair Services
Best Event Designer
- Platinum: Garden Rose Events & Design
- Gold: Top Shelf Event Services, LLC
- Silver: Caroline LaRocca Event Design (CLED)
Best Wedding Florist
- Platinum: Creative Occasions
- Gold: George’s Flowers
- Silver: Lindsey Ann’s Florals
Best Bridal Shop
- Platinum: The Newfangled Bride
- Gold: Studio I Do Roanoke
- Silver: Here and Now Bridals
Best Wedding Photographer
- Platinum: Kaytlin Lane, Kaytlin Lane Photography
- Gold: Nicole Colwell, Nicole Colwell Photography
- Silver: Jared Ladia, Jared Ladia Photography
Best Catering Company
- Platinum: Pumpernickel Pickle Catering Co.
- Gold: Bella Events
- Silver: Blue Ridge Catering
Most Unique Wedding Venue
Platinum: Ivy Rose Barn
Gold: Belle Garden Estate
Silver: The Kyle House
Shop ‘Til You Drop
From clothing and jewelry to cars and furniture, you told us which local businesses are the best of the best.
Best Local Florist/Greenhouse
- Platinum: George’s Flowers
- Gold: Flowers by Eddie
- Silver: Creative Occasions
Best Place to Buy Local Arts & Crafts
- Platinum: Crafteria
- Gold: Walt Hodges Fine Art
- Silver: The Market Gallery
Best Local Women’s Clothing Store
- Platinum: The Bird Cage Boutique
- Gold: La De Da
- Silver: Punch Boutique
Best Place to Buy Shoes
- Platinum: The Cobbler’s Wife
- Gold: Yarid’s
- Silver: Fleet Feet
Best Local Men’s Clothing Store
- Platinum: Davidsons
- Gold: Mast General Store
- Silver: Garland’s on Crystal Spring (now closed)
Best Local Kids’ Clothing Store
- Platinum: Back on the Rack Consignment
- Gold: Once Upon a Child
- Silver: Jade and Reese’s Children’s Boutique
Best Custom Apparel
- Platinum: Davidsons
- Gold: Press Press Merch
- Silver: Tom James Company
Best Resale Merchandise
- Platinum: Back on the Rack
- Gold: The Golden Shoestring
- Silver: New To Me Consignment
Best Local Shop for Sporting Goods & Outdoor Gear
- Platinum: Safeside Tactical
- Gold: Walkabout Outfitters
- Silver: Play It Again Sports
Best Everyday Food Store
- Platinum: Kroger
- Gold: The Fresh Market
- Silver: Food Lion
Best Natural Food Store
- Platinum: Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op
- Gold: EarthFare
- Silver: The Fresh Market
Local Wine Shop That Carries Your Favorites
- Platinum: Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar
- Gold: Wine Gourmet
- Silver: Barrel Chest Wine & Beer
Best Local Jewelry Store
- Platinum: Fink’s Jewelers
- Gold: Sarah EK Muse, Studio 12
- Silver: Ginger’s Jewelry
Best Optical Shop
- Platinum: Invision
- Gold: Kartesz Eye Care
- Silver: Vistar Eye Center
Best Cellular Provider
- Platinum: Verizon
- Gold: UScellular
- Silver: T-Mobile
Best Local Gifts
- Platinum: chocolatepaper
- Gold: Crafteria
- Silver: The Gift Niche
Best Overall Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Automotive
- Gold: Southern Team Auto Mall
- Silver: Haley Toyota
Best Luxury Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Luxury
- Gold: Brambleton Imports
- Silver: BMW of Roanoke
Best Pre-Owned Car Dealership
- Platinum: Berglund Automotive
- Gold: Brambleton Imports
- Silver: Competition Cars and Classics
Most Dependable Car Repair & Service
- Platinum: Berglund Body Works
- Gold: South Main Auto Service
- Silver: Woods Service Center
Best Auto Collision Repair
- Platinum: Berglund Body Works
- Gold: Cave Spring Auto Body
- Silver: Euro Specialty Inc
Best Bicycle Shop
- Platinum: Cardinal Bicyle
- Gold: East Coasters Bike Shop
- Silver: Just the Right Gear
Best Apartment Living
- Platinum: South 16 at the Bridges
- Gold: Sunscape Apartments
- Silver: Daleville Town Center
Best Kitchen & Bath Show Room
- Platinum: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery
- Gold: Reico Kitchen & Bath
- Silver: Cabinetry with TLC
Best Flooring / Carpet Store
- Platinum: Fashion Floors
- Gold: Whitt Carpet One Floor and Home
Best Furniture Store
- Platinum: Grand Home Furnishings
- Gold: Reid’s Fine Furnishings
- Silver: Virginia Furniture Market
Best Home Lighting Store
- Platinum: The French Farmhouse
- Gold: Williams Lighting Galleries/CMC Supply
- Silver: magnolia
Best Home Décor Store
- Platinum: The French Farmhouse
- Gold: The Grey Goose of Grandin
- Silver: Willow Tree Antiques and Primitives
Best Antique/Collectible Store
- Platinum: Black Dog Salvage
- Gold: Buy the Season
- Silver: Roanoke Antique Mall
Best Interior Design Provider
- Platinum: Emily Mangus Interiors
- Gold: Elaine Stephenson Interiors (TIE)
- Gold: Magnolia (TIE)
- Gold: The French Farmhouse (TIE)
Best Electronics/Home Theater Store
- Platinum: Audiotronics
- Gold: Lee Hartman and Sons
- Silver: Sound Decision
Where to Go + What to Do
Roanoke has something for everyone, from arts and culture, the next big concert, the great outdoors, enjoying local craft brews and more.
Best Live Music Venue
- Platinum: Dr Pepper Park
- Gold: 5 Points Music Sanctuary
- Silver: Elmwood Park Amphitheater
Favorite Spot for a Day Date
- Platinum: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
- Gold: Mill Mountain Star
- Silver: Taubman Museum of Art
Best Date Night (Non-Restaurant)
- Platinum: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
- Gold: Grandin Theater
- Silver: Taubman Museum of Art
Favorite Local Attraction
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
- Gold: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing
- Silver: Taubman Museum of Art
Best Arts Performance in 2021
- Platinum: Southwest Virginia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”
- Gold: Roanoke Symphony Holidays Pops
- Silver: Mill Mountain Theatre’s “A Christmas Story”
Best Local Dance Company / School
- Platinum: Art in Motion Dance Comany
- Gold: Mish Moves Dance Company
- Silver: Divine Dance Center
Best Local Craft Beer Brewery
- Platinum: Big Lick Brewing Company
- Gold: Parkway Brewing Company
- Silver: Twisted Track Brewpub
Best Luxury Weekend Getaway
- Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: The Greenbrier
- Silver: The Omni Homestead Resort
Best Country Club
- Platinum: Roanoke Country Club
- Gold: Hidden Valley Country Club
- Silver: Hunting Hills Country Club
Attraction to Feel Like a Kid Again
- Platinum: Roanoke Pinball Museum
- Gold: Mill Mountain Zoo
- Silver: Roanoke STARCADE
Best Gym / Place to Work Out
- Platinum: E3 Fitness
- Gold: Pure Barre Roanoke
- Silver: Hustle/Haven
Best Yoga/Pilates Classes/Instructor
- Platinum: Lauren Bingler, Pure Barre
- Gold: Erica Austin, Roanoke Yoga
- Silver: London Ray-Dykstra, Hustle/Haven
Best Live Theatre/Playhouse
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Theatre
- Gold: Showtimers
- Silver: Virginia Children’s Theater
Best Thing To Happen In Roanoke, 2021
- Platinum: Gatewood Rose Botanicals Opening
- Gold: Dr Pepper Park Live Concerts
- Silver: The Wellnest Events (TIE)
- Silver: IRONMAN Race (TIE)
New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out (Non-Restaurant)
- Platinum: Gatewood Rose Botanicals
- Gold: The French Farmhouse
- Silver: Verses Roanoke
Hidden Gem
- Platinum: Dr Pepper Park
- Gold: Gatewood Rose Botanicals
- Silver: The French Farmhouse
Most Worthy Group to Donate to
- Platinum: Angels of Assisi
- Gold: Roanoke Rescue Mission
- Silver: Roanoke Valley SPCA
You’re Not a Real Roanoker Until You Visit...
- Platinum: Mill Mountain Star
- Gold: Texas Tavern
- Silver: Roanoke Weiner Stand
Events, Faces + Places
See the winners, including categories like “Local Company on the Grow” and “Best Thing to Happen to Roanoke” and learn more about the best employers, schools, marathons and more as decided by our readers.
Your Male “Star of Star City”
- Platinum: JD Sutphin (TIE)
- Platinum: Antonio Hash (TIE)
- Platinum: John (Lucky) Garvin (TIE)
Your Female “Star of Star City”
- Platinum: Kianna Price
- Gold: Sabrina Garvin
- Silver: Waynette Anderson
Most Savvy Entrepreneur
- Platinum: Whitney Pugh
- Gold: Waynette Anderson
- Silver: Kevin Bloomfield (TIE)
- Silver: JD Sutphin (TIE)
Best Local Influencer
- Platinum: Super Carlin Brothers
- Gold: JD Sutphin
- Silver: Kianna Price
TV News Person You Watch Daily
- Platinum: John Carlin
- Gold: Kianna Price
- Silver: Kimberly McBroom (TIE)
- Silver: Jean Jadhon (TIE)
Most Accurate TV Weather Person
- Platinum: Brent Watts
- Gold: Leo Hirsbrunner
- Silver: Jeff Haniewich
Most Fun Show on Local Radio
- Platinum: K92 Mornin’ Thang
- Gold: Greg Roberts Live
- Silver: Dick and Dave in morning on Q99
Best Radio Station
- Platinum: K92
- Gold: 94.9 Star Country
- Silver: Q99
Best Local Podcast
- Platinum: Super Carlin Brothers - Popcorn Culture
- Gold: Bacon and Eggs: A Movie Lover’s Podcast
Best Educator
- Platinum: Quiana Fields, Breckinridge Middle School, Roanoke City
- Gold: Victor Lamas, North Cross School
- Silver: Emily Votta, North Cross School (TIE)
- Silver: Sharon Daly, North Cross School (TIE)
Best Preschool/Pre-K
- Platinum: North Cross School
- Gold: Roanoke Catholic School
- Silver: Faith Christian School
Best Public School (any level)
- Platinum: Fishburn Park Elementary School
- Gold: Cave Spring High School
- Silver: Patrick Henry High School
Best Private School
- Platinum: North Cross School
- Gold: Roanoke Catholic School
- Silver: Faith Christian School
Best College/University
- Platinum: Roanoke College
- Gold: Virginia Tech
- Silver: Hollins University
Best Library Branch
- Platinum: South County Branch
- Gold: Vinton Public Library
- Silver: Melrose Library
Best Museum
- Platinum: Taubman Museum of Art
- Gold: Virginia Museum of Transportation
- Silver: Science Museum of Western Virginia
Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference
- Platinum: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold: Friendship
- Silver: Town Center at Richfield Living
Best Employer
- Platinum: Carilion Clinic
- Gold: Friendship
- Silver: Freedom First Federal Credit Union
Local Company that Gives Back
- Platinum: Freedom First Federal Credit Union
- Gold: Bank of Botetourt
- Silver: Carlin Brothers Coffee
Local Company on the Grow
- Platinum: Freedom First Federal Credit Union
- Gold: Friendship
- Silver: Richfield Living
Favorite Local Festival
- Platinum: GoFest
- Gold: Local Colors
- Silver: Strawberry Festival (TIE)
- Silver: Henry Street Heritage Festival (TIE)
Best Annual Holiday Event
- Platinum: Dickens of a Christmas
- Gold: Illuminights
- Silver: St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival
Best Local Charity Event
- Platinum: Rescue Mission Drumstick Dash
- Gold: Project Faith at Faith Christian
- Silver: Stocked Market - Junior League of Roanoke Valley
Best Race/Marathon
- Platinum: Blue Ridge Marathon
- Gold: Drumstick Dash
- Silver: Blue Ridge IRONMAN
The story above is a preview from our May/June 2022.