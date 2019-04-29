Best of Roanoke 2019

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2019 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Our readers weigh in on the best and brightest in the Roanoke Valley.

× Expand K92 Crew by Amy Pearman of Boyd Pearman Photography

For the last 33 years we have asked our readers to vote for their favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations.Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers. Congratulations to everyone for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers.

Faces, Places and Events

See the winners, including new categories like “Male and Female Stars of the Star City,” and learn more about the best employers, schools, festivals and more as decided by our readers.

You’re Not a Real Roanoker Until You Visit...

Platinum , Mill Mountain Star

, Mill Mountain Star Gold , Texas Tavern

, Texas Tavern Silver, Roanoke Weiner Stand

Your Male “Star of the Star City”

Platinum , Joseph Hoff, President and CEO of Friendship Retirement

, Joseph Hoff, President and CEO of Friendship Retirement Gold , JD Sutphin, Big Lick Entertainment

, JD Sutphin, Big Lick Entertainment Silver, Robin Reed, WDBJ7 Anchor

Your Female “Star of the Star City”

Platinum , Jean Jadhon, WDBJ7 Anchor

, Jean Jadhon, WDBJ7 Anchor Gold , Nancy Agee, President and CEO, Carilion Clinic

, Nancy Agee, President and CEO, Carilion Clinic Silver, Beth Macy, Author

Most Savvy Entrepreneur

Platinum , Ed Walker

, Ed Walker Gold , JD Sutphin, Big Lick Entertainment

, JD Sutphin, Big Lick Entertainment Silver, John Garland

TV News Person You Watch Daily

Platinum , Robin Reed, WDBJ7

, Robin Reed, WDBJ7 Gold , Jean Jadhon, WDBJ7

, Jean Jadhon, WDBJ7 Silver, Melissa Gaona, WDBJ7

Most Accurate TV Weather Person

Platinum , Brent Watts, WDBJ7

, Brent Watts, WDBJ7 Gold, Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10

Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10 Silver, Leo Hirsbrunner, WDBJ7

Most Fun Show on Local Radio

Platinum , The Mornin’ Thang - K92

, The Mornin’ Thang - K92 Gold , Dick and Dave - Q99

, Dick and Dave - Q99 Silver , Brett and Boomer - 94.9 Star Country (Tie)

, Brett and Boomer - 94.9 Star Country (Tie) Silver, Greg Roberts Live - WFIR (Tie)

Best Radio Station

Platinum , K92

, K92 Gold , Q99

, Q99 Silver, Star Country 94.9FM

Best Educator

Platinum , Victor Lamas, North Cross (Tie)

, Victor Lamas, North Cross (Tie) Platinum , Lisa Cone, North Cross (Tie)

, Lisa Cone, North Cross (Tie) Silver, Annie Robertson, North Cross

Best Preschool/Pre-K

Platinum , North Cross School

, North Cross School Gold , Roanoke Catholic School

, Roanoke Catholic School Silver, Faith Christian School

Best Public School (any level)

Platinum , Cave Spring High School

, Cave Spring High School Gold , William Byrd Middle School (Tie)

, William Byrd Middle School (Tie) Gold, Hidden Valley High School (Tie)

Best Private School (any level)

Platinum , North Cross School

, North Cross School Gold , Roanoke Catholic

, Roanoke Catholic Silver, Faith Christian School

Best College/University

Platinum , Virginia Tech

, Virginia Tech Gold , Roanoke College

, Roanoke College Silver, Virginia Western Community College

Best Library Branch

Platinum , South County Main Branch

, South County Main Branch Gold , Vinton Public Library

, Vinton Public Library Silver, Hollins Library

Best Museum

Platinum , Taubman Museum of Art

, Taubman Museum of Art Gold , Virginia Museum of Transportation

, Virginia Museum of Transportation Silver , Center in the Square (Tie)

, Center in the Square (Tie) Silver, Science Museum of Western Virginia (Tie)

Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference

Platinum , The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center

, The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center Gold , CoLab

, CoLab Silver, Club Friendship

Best Employer

Platinum , Friendship Health & Living

, Friendship Health & Living Gold , Carilion Clinic

, Carilion Clinic Silver, Roanoke County Public Schools

Local Company that Gives Back

Platinum , Friendship Health & Living

, Friendship Health & Living Gold , Carilion

, Carilion Silver, Kroger

Local Company on the Grow

Platinum , Friendship Rehab North

, Friendship Rehab North Gold , Carilion

, Carilion Silver, Robbins Nest Primitives and Antiques

Favorite Local Festival

Platinum , GoFest

, GoFest Gold , Strawberry Festival

, Strawberry Festival Silver, Local Colors

Best Annual Holiday Event

Platinum , Dickens of a Christmas

, Dickens of a Christmas Gold , Christmas Tree Lighting at Hotel Roanoke

, Christmas Tree Lighting at Hotel Roanoke Silver, Drumstick Dash

Best Local Charity Event

Platinum , Drumstick Dash

, Drumstick Dash Gold , JDRF Denim and Diamonds Gala

, JDRF Denim and Diamonds Gala Silver, First Fridays

Best Race/Marathon

Platinum , Blue Ridge Marathon

, Blue Ridge Marathon Gold , Drumstick Dash

, Drumstick Dash Silver, Turkey Trot

Best Live Music Venue

Platinum , Elmwood Park Amphitheater

, Elmwood Park Amphitheater Gold, Harvester Performance Center

Harvester Performance Center Silver, Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Favorite Spot for a Day Date

Platinum , Downtown Roanoke

, Downtown Roanoke Gold , Mill Mountain Star

, Mill Mountain Star Silver, The Greenway

Favorite Local Attraction

Platinum , Mill Mountain Star

, Mill Mountain Star Gold , Taubman Museum of Art

, Taubman Museum of Art Silver, Mill Mountain Zoo

