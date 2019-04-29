Best of Roanoke 2019

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2019 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!
Our readers weigh in on the best and brightest in the Roanoke Valley.
K92 Crew by Amy Pearman of Boyd Pearman Photography
For the last 33 years we have asked our readers to vote for their favorite locally-owned places, spaces, events and people. Anyone is eligible to be nominated; we recognize three levels of winners with platinum, gold and silver, barring ties within individual nominations.Votes are one per email; any attempts at ballot stuffing are carefully evaluated and removed, and we go to great lengths to ensure the integrity of the results are what our readers voted for. Categories can change from year to year, as well as be suggested by our readers. Congratulations to everyone for being recognized as the best of the best by our readers.
Faces, Places and Events
See the winners, including new categories like “Male and Female Stars of the Star City,” and learn more about the best employers, schools, festivals and more as decided by our readers.
You’re Not a Real Roanoker Until You Visit...
- Platinum, Mill Mountain Star
- Gold, Texas Tavern
- Silver, Roanoke Weiner Stand
Your Male “Star of the Star City”
- Platinum, Joseph Hoff, President and CEO of Friendship Retirement
- Gold, JD Sutphin, Big Lick Entertainment
- Silver, Robin Reed, WDBJ7 Anchor
Your Female “Star of the Star City”
- Platinum, Jean Jadhon, WDBJ7 Anchor
- Gold, Nancy Agee, President and CEO, Carilion Clinic
- Silver, Beth Macy, Author
Most Savvy Entrepreneur
- Platinum, Ed Walker
- Gold, JD Sutphin, Big Lick Entertainment
- Silver, John Garland
TV News Person You Watch Daily
- Platinum, Robin Reed, WDBJ7
- Gold, Jean Jadhon, WDBJ7
- Silver, Melissa Gaona, WDBJ7
Most Accurate TV Weather Person
- Platinum, Brent Watts, WDBJ7
- Gold, Jeff Haniewich, WSLS10
- Silver, Leo Hirsbrunner, WDBJ7
Most Fun Show on Local Radio
- Platinum, The Mornin’ Thang - K92
- Gold, Dick and Dave - Q99
- Silver, Brett and Boomer - 94.9 Star Country (Tie)
- Silver, Greg Roberts Live - WFIR (Tie)
Best Radio Station
- Platinum, K92
- Gold, Q99
- Silver, Star Country 94.9FM
Best Educator
- Platinum, Victor Lamas, North Cross (Tie)
- Platinum, Lisa Cone, North Cross (Tie)
- Silver, Annie Robertson, North Cross
Best Preschool/Pre-K
- Platinum, North Cross School
- Gold, Roanoke Catholic School
- Silver, Faith Christian School
Best Public School (any level)
- Platinum, Cave Spring High School
- Gold, William Byrd Middle School (Tie)
- Gold, Hidden Valley High School (Tie)
Best Private School (any level)
- Platinum, North Cross School
- Gold, Roanoke Catholic
- Silver, Faith Christian School
Best College/University
- Platinum, Virginia Tech
- Gold, Roanoke College
- Silver, Virginia Western Community College
Best Library Branch
- Platinum, South County Main Branch
- Gold, Vinton Public Library
- Silver, Hollins Library
Best Museum
- Platinum, Taubman Museum of Art
- Gold, Virginia Museum of Transportation
- Silver, Center in the Square (Tie)
- Silver, Science Museum of Western Virginia (Tie)
Best Place to Have a Corporate Meeting/Conference
- Platinum, The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center
- Gold, CoLab
- Silver, Club Friendship
Best Employer
- Platinum, Friendship Health & Living
- Gold, Carilion Clinic
- Silver, Roanoke County Public Schools
Local Company that Gives Back
- Platinum, Friendship Health & Living
- Gold, Carilion
- Silver, Kroger
Local Company on the Grow
- Platinum, Friendship Rehab North
- Gold, Carilion
- Silver, Robbins Nest Primitives and Antiques
Favorite Local Festival
- Platinum, GoFest
- Gold, Strawberry Festival
- Silver, Local Colors
Best Annual Holiday Event
- Platinum, Dickens of a Christmas
- Gold, Christmas Tree Lighting at Hotel Roanoke
- Silver, Drumstick Dash
Best Local Charity Event
- Platinum, Drumstick Dash
- Gold, JDRF Denim and Diamonds Gala
- Silver, First Fridays
Best Race/Marathon
- Platinum, Blue Ridge Marathon
- Gold, Drumstick Dash
- Silver, Turkey Trot
Best Live Music Venue
- Platinum, Elmwood Park Amphitheater
- Gold, Harvester Performance Center
- Silver, Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
Favorite Spot for a Day Date
- Platinum, Downtown Roanoke
- Gold, Mill Mountain Star
- Silver, The Greenway
Favorite Local Attraction
- Platinum, Mill Mountain Star
- Gold, Taubman Museum of Art
- Silver, Mill Mountain Zoo
