Growing Roots in Roanoke

More than 7,500 immigrants and refugees call Roanoke home, including Burundi refugee Evelyne Nzikobanyanka.

× Expand Christina Nifong Four-year-old Amida Ramadhan and her mother Evelyne Nzikobanyanka visit Raleigh Court Branch Library on a recent afternoon.

Evelyne Nzikobanyanka shuffles into the children’s room of the Raleigh Court Branch Library, her four-year-old daughter Amida Ramadhan bounding beside her.

She drops her bag, searches for a place to plug in her dying cell phone and settles on a child-sized ottoman.

“Nothing comes easy,” she confesses in a sing-song lilt that confirms English is not her first language. “Sometimes you have to fight with your life to get what you need.”

She would know. Nzikobanyanka is a refugee from Bujumbura, the capital of the central African nation of Burundi. She has fled war, survived with a young son in Tanzanian refugee camps, then built a new life in Roanoke – learning another language, switching careers to find a job, constructing a Habitat for Humanity home, becoming a US citizen and reuniting with her husband, lost to her for nine long years.

And yet, Nzikobanyanka is aware that she is one of the fortunate few. Only a sliver of those identified by the United Nations as refugees are given the chance to start over.

“It takes a lot of work, but you can do it. Anyone can do it,” she assures.

She stretches with a wince from her too-small seat. Hours on her feet are taking a toll on her back.

Nzikobanyanka works seven days a week. Weekdays, she is a Carilion Clinic interpreter. She speaks several languages: her native Kirundi, as well as French, Swahili, Kinyarwanda and English. She translates as needed for Commonwealth Catholic Charities, as well. Every Saturday and Sunday she feeds and bathes and moves and cheers the residents at Our Lady of the Valley as a Certified Nursing Assistant in two 17-hour shifts.

She has two children, Amida, who attends Head Start through Total Action for Progress, and Patrick Henry High School sophomore Ahmad Ramadhan, who plays varsity soccer and recently won citywide recognition for his science fair project.

She volunteers with Blue Ridge Literacy, giving back to an agency that helped her along the way. And she worships at Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center, Roanoke’s mosque.

In short, she is a harried, working mother who adores her children, supports her community and prays for more hours in every day.

From War to a New Life

Nzikobanyanka was 10 when her parents escaped increasing violence in their Burundi homeland in 1995. They took shelter at a refugee camp in bordering Tanzania.

Nzikobanyanka grew up in makeshift huts and tents. She spent 13 years learning, marrying, finding employment as a social worker, all while living in a series of Tanzanian camps.

She’s reluctant to talk about this time in her life. “I’m not going to lie,” she says. “Sometimes it’s hard to tell this story. When I tell it, I see pictures. I don’t want to see those pictures anymore.”

In June 2005, violence broke out in the Lukole camp where she was working. Her baby had come to work with her, supervised by a nanny, as was common. In a moment, she and her son and the people she was with all had to flee for their lives.

For weeks, they were on the run. They didn’t know who they could trust or where to go. They had no food, no drink. When they finally found safety at another refugee camp, Nzikobanyanka had lost her husband, her parents, her siblings. She didn’t know if she would ever see any of them again.

She tried desperately to locate her husband, Nsengiyumva Ramadhan. “People tried to help a lot,” Nzikobanyanka remembers. “Nothing seemed like my husband had been able to survive.” So, she accepted that he had likely died and she soldiered on.

She applied for refugee status and, in 2009, she and her son, Ahmad, landed in Roanoke. Her parents and younger siblings had come before her. They helped her find her way.

“It’s scary, emotionally, losing my home, losing my job, thinking how to begin another life,” she says.

Within months, Nzikobanyanka had found work in the kitchen at Our Lady of the Valley retirement community. She bought a car and moved into her own apartment. Her family lived just minutes away. They could care for Ahmad while she was at her job.

She connected with an English tutor at Blue Ridge Literacy to improve her language skills. Soon she began a training program to become a nursing assistant. She set goals for herself: within five years she vowed to own a home and become a US citizen.

Then, in 2012, Evelyne received a phone call that changed everything. Nsengiyumva was on the line. He was alive.

Nzikobanyanka worked furiously to bring him to Roanoke. In early 2014, he arrived. Husband and wife were reunited after nine harrowing years. Nine months later, baby Amida was born.

