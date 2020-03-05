Changing the World One Burger at a Time

The story below is from our March/April 2020 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Kat Pascal, the co-owner of FarmBurguesa, steps into role as a community leader.

Kat Pascal hurries in the front door of her two-story Raleigh Court home. Her dogs are barking. She has a stack of to-go burger boxes in her hand. She pauses to hug her fiancé’s aunt, visiting from Colombia. Pascal asks in Spanish if she has everything she needs. Then Pascal turns, smiling, and settles into her meeting.

It’s one of a million moments in Pascal’s every day. At any given hour, the phone is ringing. Her two elementary-school-aged boys need homework help. There’s a question to answer at one of FarmBurguesa’s two locations or the commercial cleaning business all owned by her and her fiancé, Jimmy Delgado. She’s posting on social media. Taking classes at Virginia Western. Connecting with other entrepreneurs. Helping design a mural going up in Grandin Village.

“We are both workers. We’re workaholics,” she laughs, speaking of Delgado and herself. “But, to be honest I’d rather be busy and chaotic. We’ve learned to kind of embrace who we are.”

It’s not only the day-to-day of keeping three businesses afloat or the swirl of family responsibilities. Pascal — who turned 30 last month — has also signed on as a community leader.

She serves on the board of directors at Blue Ridge Literacy, the Grandin Village Business Association and the Roanoke City schools Central Council PTA. She has represented Southwest Virginia’s Hispanic business owners at a national Chamber of Commerce gathering in Washington, D.C. She’s donned a pink wig to raise funds for Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge.

In 2017, she and Delgado founded Nuestra Comercio Latino, a networking community for area Latinos. Even the FarmBurguesa concept has deep community connections: the beef and many of the condiments and vegetables on their burgers are locally sourced.

Why take on so much? In part, it’s out of gratitude — for where she is and where’s she’s been. In part, she thrives with connection. It’s also simply who she is.

“I’m just a giver. And my parents are givers. Jimmy’s very much like that, too. And so when you find yourself around people that are as compassionate as you are, it just makes it easy.”

To Pascal — whose positivity is contagious — every interaction is a chance to make the world a better place.

Making A Difference

In 2000, Pascal was a 10-year-old girl with big brown eyes, an older brother and a younger brother, a mother who did not speak English, and a father who worked three jobs and was often out of town. The family moved frequently across the Roanoke Valley, to wherever they could rent a place, land work, pay the bills. Every dollar was stretched. They had each other but not much more.

It was Pascal who went to the bank if her mother needed someone to translate. It was Pascal who called dentist offices when her mother developed a debilitating toothache.

Pascal remembers thinking: “Oh my God, my mom is suffering, what do I do? I have no idea.”

Moments like those, they shaped Pascal. They taught her to be a problem solver. And they planted an appreciation for the teachers, the family friends — and the strangers — who helped her along the way.

“I just remember running into folks that were not patient and then the ones that were. I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be that person.’ Because they make a difference.”

... for the rest of this story and more from our March/April 2020 issue,