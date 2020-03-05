It's Raining Cats and Dogs!

The story below is from our March/April 2020 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Springtime even brings allergies to our four-legged friends. Here are a few tips from veterinary experts on how to help your pet during the season.

From unexpected spring showers and allergy flare-ups to small, sprouting buds in the garden, spring brings all things new with it, not only for humans, but for our animals, as well.

Like their two-legged companions, animals experience many of the same frustrations this season brings with it, including allergies.

According to U.S. Canine’s website 10-20% of dogs display symptoms of allergen sensitivities in the springtime.

“Just like humans, our pets can be very sensitive to outdoor allergens such as trees, grass and weed pollens, dust, house and storage mites, fleas and indoor and outdoor molds,” says U.S. Canine.

Courtney Wiegard, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Vinton Veterinary Hospital, says to watch for symptoms such as sneezing, snoring, itching, licking paws, scooting, red skin, ear infections and scratching.

“If you notice your pet rubbing at their face/eyes/ears, obsessively licking or biting their feet and coat, or excessive scratching, they might be sensitive to an environmental allergen,” says U.S. Canine. “Do not allow this behavior to continue since it can lead to infections, irritation, open sores, and ultimately an incredibly uncomfortable [pet].”

Wiegard suggests pet owners maintain a journal to log when their pets’ symptoms began, how they progress and a list of their specific symptoms.

“These details will help your veterinarian decide if allergies are seasonal versus year-round and help pinpoint how to diagnose or treat,” Wiegard says. “Fortunately, now in veterinary medicine we have many ways to diagnose allergies from skin allergy testing, serum or blood allergy testing, hypoallergenic food trials and more.”

Wiegard, as well as other sources, highly recommends having your pet examined by a veterinarian if you suspect they suffer from allergies, as this is the only way to determine their specific irritant and treatment.

According to petsbest.com, “Reduce the chance of your cat having a spring allergy by keeping them indoors, particularly on dry, windy days. Also, keep kitty inside after mowing the lawn, weed pulling or gardening.”

Petsbest.com also suggests wiping a pet’s paws upon re-entering the house from the outdoors to keep allergens from following your pet inside the house.

A problem some pet owners might be surprised to learn could affect their animal is a fear of rain, which can present significant challenges during these rainy months.

