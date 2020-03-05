Happy Tails

The story below is from our March/April 2020 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Adopted dogs get a new leash on life.

× Expand Kemper Mills Fant Photography Rescue dog Jack

Few things in life are more rewarding than adopting a dog in need of a furever home. Our rescue dog, Hank, is a 12-year-old coonhound with cloudy eyes, missing front teeth, notched ears and a sea lion bark. He was found hungry and injured in the Kentucky woods and nursed slowly back to health by an incredible foster mom in Michigan. Now he lives happily in our Virginia mountains, baying for walks and anything on the cutting board.

Local organizations like the RVSPCA, Angels of Assisi, League for Animal Protection, Smiles Forever and regional Humane Societies work tirelessly to save and place dogs and cats. A devoted community of foster animal parents takes in animals in danger of euthanasia or needing special care. And then there are the adoptive parents, who find that saving a dog’s life enriches their own.

Jack

Jack, a debonair German Wirehaired Pointer-Weimaraner mix, and Kemper Fant, a photographer, met 12 years ago. Jack was a puppy being fostered through the RVSPCA by a neighbor’s assistant, and Fant and his then-partner, James, brought the little guy to their Wasena home.

“You don’t even know how awesome your life is going to be,” Fant told the whimpering pup.

Fant is an avid runner, and soon he and Jack were hitting the local trails. Jack grew into a 100-pound, long-legged dog who could run for miles in his prime.

“He would glide through the forest, smell something, come back, hop over logs,” Fant says. “I’d run 12 miles and he’d probably run twice that, running back and forth to me.”

Fant notes that while Jack never let him out of his sight, he always had to be in the lead, sometimes requiring Fant to run flat out if he was with a group who got ahead of him.

“He had no loyalty at all,” Fant jokes.

These days, Jack is mostly blind, so bounding through the woods has been replaced with long daily walks. He gets a lot of attention because of his unusual looks, and Fant says he’s been a great companion.

“He gives people so much pleasure, and you can’t help but want to make him happy.”

Tudee and Mooney

Melissa, Barry and Sophia Webster live in Cave Spring with their two white Staffordshire Terriers, Tudee and Mooney. Tudee, who’s eight to 10 years old, became part of the family four years ago, after the Websters met her through a friend who was fostering with Smiles Forever. Tudee had been in the Roanoke City pound for a long time and was scheduled to be euthanized the day she was rescued. She was a tough sell because her “communication style” was a growly bark and stiff tail which conveyed aggression. But Webster says the moment she and her 16-year-old daughter met Tudee, “she sat down between us with her toy and we were hooked.”

As Tudee decompressed from her time at the pound and settled into a safe and secure place, her loving nature became apparent. “We hug and kiss when we get home,” Webster says, “and if you don’t bend down so she can kiss you on the cheek, she’ll follow you around and bounce on two legs until you do.”

... for the rest of this story and more from our March/April 2020 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!