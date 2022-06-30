Easing the Childbirth Journey

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Doulas can make all the difference when it comes to the birthing experience.

“Each pregnancy to postpartum journey is complex and unique in its own way, and each of those journeys deserves an unbiased supporter who will help the birthing person find their own footing through each step of the process,” says Molly Greene, Molly Clair Doula Care.

Birth doulas are professionally trained labor and birth assistants who offer support during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum. They assist with non-medical aspects of care.

Prenatal, they provide education, emotional support and assistance with birth plans based on parents’ wishes. During labor and childbirth, doulas offer support and encouragement, advocate for the mother’s needs and implement measures to ensure an empowered experience and as much comfort as possible. This can include massages, helping with movement, providing ice chips or breathing exercises.

Postpartum, doulas help the family adjust to having a newborn by helping with siblings, housework, lactation support and emotional support. They are alert to signs of postpartum depression or challenges with infant nourishment and offer resources for the mother or set up medical appointments.

“Overall, the goal of a doula is to provide people with information, advocacy tools, emotional and physical support and confidence,” says Greene. “We each have our own approach based on our personality and our birth theory, but those goals should always be achieved during a doula’s time with folks. When these goals have been met, it is rare for people to not feel like they had a truly supported experience.”

Doula Colleen Smith of Mighty Mamas says, “I think doulas are especially helpful for people who have things they want to achieve in their birth such as avoiding C-sections, having an unmedicated birth, etc. Many people want their partners to fill this role. Having a doula allows some pressure off the partner to be the only support person.”

That was the case for us. Having a doula allowed my husband, Steve, to be present emotionally while our doula attended to my needs. Since he didn’t have to worry about logistics, he was able to be in the moment and witness the miracle of our children being born.

I wanted a vaginal birth with no pain medication and no episiotomy and thought a doula would help. Steve wasn’t sold on the idea initially; that changed at our first childbirth class where we watched videos of women giving birth and our instructor discussed breathing techniques and interventions. He turned to me and said, “We are definitely hiring a doula. How am I going to remember all of this? I’ve never done this before. I’ll be useless.”

Our doula helped us create a written birth plan with preferences for labor, delivery and newborn care. She encouraged me to prepare for the experience I desired and to stay open to whatever might happen. She suggested breathing exercises, pain management techniques and daily perineum massage.

During labor, she recommended ways to ease pain like using a ball to sit on or standing under the shower. I felt safer and more confident knowing she was there to offer guidance and support. Without her, I wouldn’t have tried certain positions or breathing techniques.

She coached me through breathing while my husband held my hand. When the nurse said my baby was turned sideways and not to push through a few contractions, she told me to look into her eyes and follow her breathing. She said it would hurt but I could do it. I am not sure I could have if she hadn’t been there to guide me, though.

After delivery, she ensured proper latch on during breastfeeding and that I drank water and ate. Postpartum, she checked in on us at home to as we adjusted to parenthood.

We asked her to be our doula again when we found out we were having twins. I am glad since there were some complications but with her help (and my wonderful ob/gyn Dr. Keene), I was able to deliver twins vaginally without pain medication or an episiotomy.

While that was my birth plan, it isn’t right for everyone. Doulas empower birthing parents to make their own choices regarding their pregnancy, birth plan and postpartum care. While having continuous support lowers the likelihood of pain medication, instrument use and cesareans and reduces low five-minute Apgar scores according to a recent Cochrane Review, Continuous Support for Women During Childbirth, it doesn’t guarantee it. Doulas strive for as safe, comfortable and empowering experience as possible whether someone has an unmedicated or medicated birth, vaginal or caesarean delivery.

Alyssa Massey chose Shay Brown as her doula after deciding she wanted a vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC). “This was my second birth, but first vaginal birth and I knew it would be nice to have that extra support. No offense to my fiancé but I really wanted somebody there that knew what they were doing. She asked what I wanted as my birth plan and was an extra voice to talk when I couldn’t and that just made my birthing experience much more relaxing, so I wasn’t stressing about everything.”

Lesley Butterfield hired a doula for her fourth birth. “I did not realize the importance of a doula until she was there to help me during the birth process. I wish I had a doula with my previous births,” she shares. “As a nurse, I know that women experience birth trauma more often than we like to admit. I would absolutely advocate for every mother-to-be to have a doula. It should be standard practice and enveloped within our current model of care for all pregnant women. It is important that we listen and respond to our birthing mothers during the pregnancy and birth to ensure they have their needs and wants met. I believe this is something that can enable best outcomes for all pregnant mothers and their babies.”

