Explore Park’s 20-Year Plan Driven by Citizen Passions

People want more to do outside these days. That perspective is driving not only the changes at Explore Park, but also at Roanoke County Parks & Rec in general.

× Expand Bone and Sol Photography One perk to parks - new cabins and yurts for guests to camp overnight in style.

The term “Renaissance” may be a bit strong in describing the new initiatives from the Roanoke County Parks and Recreation Department, but there’s something significant afoot, beginning with a new direction for the Explore Park.

Explore, initially envisioned as a Lewis & Clark theme park, has been through several iterations since then, but a new master plan has designated it an “adventure park,” one that will be operated and developed by the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authorities for at least 99 years.

“We’re going to do something totally different,” says Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Doug Blount. “Previously, it was about history, but now, we want to concentrate on outdoor recreation. Roanoke County wants to have a recreational destination so that locals can experience the outdoors, and it will be a lure for tourists, as well.”

Explore, which was chartered in 1985 and opened nine years later, was initially a living history museum, concentrating on the 1840s homesteads and the Lewis & Clark expedition west. Over the years, it has evolved away from that intent and now has a completely different focus, one more in line with economic development goals in the 21st century. The focus will be “expanding recreation opportunities, such as hiking/biking trails, [Roanoke] River access, overnight camping and educational programs” stressing environmental and cultural history. There will be a partnership with business throughout the development.

Phasing in the new Explore Park will take about 20 years, says Blount. Connection with the Blue Ridge Parkway (which draws 16 million visitors a year) will be important to Explore’s success. The initial plan, says Blount, “was 20 years ahead of its time. If the money had been brought forth 10 years ago, it could have worked,” but it wasn’t and didn’t. “It took the right timing, citizens craving outdoor experiences.”

The model, says Blount, will “be different because we’ll bring in private business for recreational amenities.” Blue Mountain Adventures will handle camping; Reba Farm horseback riding [with 73 rescue horses]; Niagara Ranch public trail rides; Don’s Cab-Inns for yurts and cabins; Tree Top Quest for a ropes course and Brugh Tavern for a restaurant and bar. There will be weddings at the renovated Mt. Union Church and the renovated Taubman Center will be a meetings/retreat center, as well as a spot for weddings. The renovations will cost about $4 million when complete, but revenue generated is expected to be substantial immediately.

“What sets us apart,” says Wendi Schultz, the county’s tourism and events director, “is that we will train people for their whole lives.”

